Out of Our Past

Mooresville: “The week of rainy weather has retarded the road work. Machinery has been unloaded on Broad Street, ready to begin work on the section leading from near the creamery past the cotton platform and the oil mill.” (1/23)

“Mr. C.A. Thorne, of Turnersburg Route 1, was in town Friday to have an X-ray picture made of his left arm, which was broken when he fell from the roof of a house he was covering some weeks ago just after the heavy windstorm.” (1/23)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 19 and 22, 1897.

“The owner of the property known as the ‘Green place,’ on West Front Street wishes to state for the benefit of all those who have applied for admittance into the hospital advertised as having been established there, that it will be hereafter discontinued.” (1/19)

“Ruggles & Tull have opened over Stimpson’s feed store, on North Center, a general repair shop for the repair of machinery, etc., and also do pipe fitting and plumbing.” (1/19)