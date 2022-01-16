Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Jan. 17-23, 1997.
Obituary for Ivory Mellon Boovey, 88: “He was a retired furniture refinisher. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army during World War II, in the 96th Infantry Division. He served from 1942-45.” (1/17)
Obituary for Frank Benton Cooper, 72: “Dr. Cooper was a retired doctor of ophthalmology. A member of First Presbyterian Church, Dr. Cooper served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a graduate of Statesville City Schools.” (1/17)
North Iredell 74, South Iredell 69: “Down 56-40 with 7:23 to play, South Iredell tied the game at 64-64. Jason Morris led the charge, scoring 10 points in the quarter. In overtime, Chad Ford and J.R. Davidson scored four points each and combined for the last five.” (1/18)
“County Manager Joel Mashburn said that approximately 32,000 square feet of additional space is needed by the public library. The question is whether to enlarge the main branch in Statesville or to establish a branch library in the southern end of the county.” (12/19)
Obituary for Otis Edward Hambright, 75: “Mr. Hambright was a retired carpenter and was employed with Duke Power Company. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII. Memorials may be sent to Make-A-Wish Foundation.” (1/20)
Obituary for Horace Rash Cass, 74:“Cass retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. after 21 years service as a pipe welder. He was a veteran of World War II in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Ruth York Cass, whom he married Feb. 23. 1944.” (They had three 3 sons and one daughter.) (1/21)
“Marilyn Teague, who retired in October from the Iredell County Inspections Department after 23 years, was the first and, so far, the only woman building inspector in Iredell County. She also was recognized by Gov. Jim Holshouser as the first in the state in 1974.” (1/22)
Photo by Bernard Robertson: “Dr. Douglas Eason, president of Mitchell Community College, accepts a pen and ink drawing of the Current House from Dwight Basset, manager of Downtown Statesville Development Corp. The Current House was used during the Christmas season as a holiday house by DSDC.” (1/23)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Jan. 17-22, 1972.
“Judge Sammie L. Chess Jr., of High Point, opened a week of Superior Court here for trial of civil cases this morning. This is the first time the state’s only black Superior Court judge has presided over a term of court here since he was appointed last fall.” (1/17}
“City school board agreed to lease a portion of the future Rickertville School site to the city of Statesville for six months at $1 a month. Chairman Cecil Barger told the board members that the city proposed to use 10 acres of the 25-acre site for recreational purposes and that the 15 acres left would probably be adequate for future expansion of school facilities.” (1/18)
Iredell farm prediction: “Although dairying will continue to represent almost 50 percent of the county’s cash farm income, the number of dairies will probably decrease by 15 to 25 because of the labor problems and the ensuing necessity for mechanization.” (1/19)
“The Rosewood Rest Home at Harmony has adopted a policy of no visitors for the next few days. J. Pierce VanHoy, operator of the home, said the policy is to protect residents of the home from the possibility of infection from the flu virus affecting many citizens.” (1/20)
Contest judge on Jerry O. Josey, the Record & Landmark’s managing editor, winning a N.C. Press Association award: “Josey’s entry was about Bobby Allison winning the Southern 500. ‘An automobile race is hard to write about, but this writer has done an outstanding job of holding the reader’s interest.’” (1/21)
South Iredell 51, North Rowan 29. “With Ann Ellis pushing the accelerator, the South Iredell offense moved into passing gear in the second quarter, garnering a 25-15 lead by halftime. Ellis finished as top scorer with 20 points with Deana Morrow adding 10.” (1/22)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 17-23, 1947.
“Iredell County teachers, in a fighting mood, adopted a resolution favoring a 40 per cent increase for teachers and scored members of the North Carolina Education association who were supporting Gov. Gregg Cherry in his recommendation for a 20 per cent pay hike.” (1/17)
Statesville 19, Kannapolis 16: “The locals were able to score only 2 points in the entire half. In the second half the locals sparked a 17-point rally. To the last few seconds of the game, the victory was undecided. McCrary hooked the clincher just before the game ended.” (Report on a girls basketball game) (1/18)
“Continued rain today pushed the precipitation for the past eight days to 4.4 inches. The average rainfall for January in this locality is 4.6 inches. Some roads in the county are in poor shape from the incessant rains.” (1/20)
“Iredell county cattle owners came back from the National Western Hereford Sale in Denver, Colo., this week with four top Herefords to be used in improving local herds.” (The quartet was T.L. Dysard, Sr., W.L. Teeter, J.E. Dooley and W.E. Webb.) (1/21)
Morningside 23, Mocksville 7: “Sparked by the brilliant all-round playing of Phillip Smith and Charles Dalton, the Golden Tigers were only led at one point by 2-1. From that point on Morningside was out in front. Lewis Smith, with eight points was high scorer.” (1/22)
“The first dance in Mitchell College’s 90 year history will be held Saturday night at the college gymnasium from 8:30 until 11:00 o’clock. Music will be furnished by Bob Seymour and his Melody Makers, a local group. The dance is being sponsored by the veterans organization at Mitchell.” (1/23)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 19 and 23, 1922.
“A road construction camp and erection of the hard surface road construction force recently located near Kestler’s Bridge make a hard surface road from Statesville to Charlotte look more like a certainty to Statesville people.” (1/19)
Mooresville: “The extreme scarcity of dwellings here is our worst drawback. There is no wonder that rents keep climbing.” (1/19)
Olin: “We are glad to note that along with the first-class roller mill and blacksmith shop, the Robertson brothers have erected a new store.” (1/19)
Harmony: “If it does not rain within a few days the school and dormitories will have to go away from the campus for their water supply.” (1/19)
“The local county agent’s office has arranged with the State Bureau of Community Service to show a series of motion pictures in the county. These shows will include the picture made at the Iredell County Farmers Picnic made at the State Farm last summer.” (1/23)
Mooresville: “The week of rainy weather has retarded the road work. Machinery has been unloaded on Broad Street, ready to begin work on the section leading from near the creamery past the cotton platform and the oil mill.” (1/23)
“Mr. C.A. Thorne, of Turnersburg Route 1, was in town Friday to have an X-ray picture made of his left arm, which was broken when he fell from the roof of a house he was covering some weeks ago just after the heavy windstorm.” (1/23)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 19 and 22, 1897.
“The owner of the property known as the ‘Green place,’ on West Front Street wishes to state for the benefit of all those who have applied for admittance into the hospital advertised as having been established there, that it will be hereafter discontinued.” (1/19)
“Ruggles & Tull have opened over Stimpson’s feed store, on North Center, a general repair shop for the repair of machinery, etc., and also do pipe fitting and plumbing.” (1/19)
Olin: “Christmas has come and gone with more than the usual enjoyments for old and young in this section, and with less to censure than is ordinarily witnessed during the holiday season. All of which inclines us to optimistic views in regard to matters and things in general. J.A. Stikeleather.” (Stikeleather meant there was less drinking.) (1/19)
“Sheriff Wycoff is having the Superior Court room renovated and a new carpet put down. A cart load or two of dirt was removed from the court room.” (1/22)
“The Presbyterian church is to be lighted by electricity. The work of putting in the fixtures has been completed.” (1/22)
“Two of Mayor Caldwell’s children are quite sick. The epidemic of colds and grippe continues to prevail, and many people are sick.” (1/22)
Mooresville: “Mr. W.A. Wallace and family left here Wednesday evening for Gatesville, Texas, their new home.” (1/22)