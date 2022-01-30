Out of Our Past

Judge Frank Armstrong sent a letter of praise to Mrs. C.E. Patterson and Mrs. L.O. White, the first women on an Iredell County grand jury: “When women of your type and character serve on the juries of your county when called upon to do so, we have assurance that the democratic ideal of justice under the law will be more fully attained throughout our district and North Carolina.” (2/1)

“Results of a recent dietary survey made of the average eleven-year-old child in Iredell County shows that, although Iredell is a leading dairy county, the child only gets one-half the milk he should have.” (One hundred children were surveyed at Harmony, Monticello and Mount Mourne.) (2/3)

Up Mitchell Way: “One of the first acts of the Student Legislative Assembly was to reduce the number of chapel periods a week from five to three. A committee has been formed to see that the chapel periods contain a variety of entertainment, educational activities and worship programs.” (2/4)

Morningside 17, Lincolnton 13: “Lincolnton led until three minutes before the close of the game. At that point, Morningside seemed to have gotten renewed pep and scored enough points to lead by four at the end. Hilliard Scott with 12 points was easily the outstanding player.” (2/5)