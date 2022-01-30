Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 1997.
“Carl Litaker has closed the Litaker Agency, which has been located at 1210 West Front St. for the last 32 years. Litaker has served the area as an insurance agent since he joined Jefferson Standard Life in July 1963. He plans to continue serving his clients at home.” (1/31)
Obituary for David Lester “D.L.” Annas Sr., 70: “He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was retired from Thonet after 26 years as a master upholsterer. He then owned and operated his own upholstery shop. He was a veteran of World War II and Korea.” (2/1)
Iredell County Public Library: “The library is now providing two personal computers featuring WordPerfect 6.0 software for public use. You may call the Reference Department for additional information.” (2/2)
“Piedmont Health Care announces the grand opening of its new Urgent Care and Occupational Medicare facility at 619 Sullivan Road. The hours are 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday 12-6 p.m.” (2/3)
Grace Park Recreation Center needs renovation: “Council members are weighing their options, which include paying for the upgrade, or possibly moving to a new location. One location being discussed is the vacant Lowe’s building on East Broad Street.” (2/4)
Statesville High School 87, West Iredell High School 77: “The Greyhounds outscored West Iredell 8-2 to take a 45-43 lead into the lockerroom. Statesville started the second half with a 17-5 run to push its lead to 63-48 with 3:03 to play.” (The Greyhounds’ Joe Childress scored 22 points and the Warriors’ Donald Clark 20.) (2/5)
Obituary for Rev. Raymond “Bill” Shaver, 71: “He was a former pastor of Barker’s Grove Baptist Church. He retired from Southern Screw and Gordon’s Furniture after many years. He attended Central School and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.” (2/6)
Obituary for William Edgar “Bill” Meadows, 81: “He was employed by Gilliam Furniture Co. as a machine operator. He attended Mt. Mourne School. Mr. Meadows was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army.” (2/6)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 1972.
“Bids are being received for the construction of the first building of the Signal Hill Mall shopping complex. Belk Department Store purchased the land from C&J Associates for their building and parking and therefore became responsible for construction of that facility.” (1/31)
County commissioners meeting: “Mrs. John McLaughlin made the motion which passed that county payroll, accounts payable and accounts receivable be put on data processing as soon as possible.” (2/1)
“Mike Lassiter has accepted chairmanship of the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, sponsored by the Iredell County Republican Party. The annual Lincoln Day Dinner is a major fundraising affair for the Republican Party in Iredell County.” (2/2)
“Harold N. Johnson Jr. today became the first candidate to announce for a two-year term on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. Johnson, who will run on the Republican ticket, has been with radio station WSIC since 1965.” (2/3)
Obituary for John Lewis Ayers, 50: “A veteran of World War II, he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Statesville Moose Lodge. A furniture worker, he was married May 22, 1944, to the former Hazel Davidson, who survives.” (2/4)
“The Statesville girls clinched a tie for the SPC crown by capturing a 35-26 win in the opener. Stephanie Mason finished the night with 17 points. Ann Witherington added seven. Defense was again the Greyhound asset in the fourth quarter.” (A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis) (2/5)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 1947.
Statesville Route 5: “Messers. George Gwaltney, Linney Weber, Claxton Weber, Joe Bowles and others were hunting rabbits Friday afternoon when the dogs jumped a gray fox and caught it in the front of John Hill Summers.” (1/31)
Judge Frank Armstrong sent a letter of praise to Mrs. C.E. Patterson and Mrs. L.O. White, the first women on an Iredell County grand jury: “When women of your type and character serve on the juries of your county when called upon to do so, we have assurance that the democratic ideal of justice under the law will be more fully attained throughout our district and North Carolina.” (2/1)
“Results of a recent dietary survey made of the average eleven-year-old child in Iredell County shows that, although Iredell is a leading dairy county, the child only gets one-half the milk he should have.” (One hundred children were surveyed at Harmony, Monticello and Mount Mourne.) (2/3)
Up Mitchell Way: “One of the first acts of the Student Legislative Assembly was to reduce the number of chapel periods a week from five to three. A committee has been formed to see that the chapel periods contain a variety of entertainment, educational activities and worship programs.” (2/4)
Morningside 17, Lincolnton 13: “Lincolnton led until three minutes before the close of the game. At that point, Morningside seemed to have gotten renewed pep and scored enough points to lead by four at the end. Hilliard Scott with 12 points was easily the outstanding player.” (2/5)
“In Statesville the mercury crept three degrees higher over yesterday’s low reading of the winter — 13 degrees. That makes today’s low, in case you don’t feel like a little addition, 16 degrees. Yesterday’s high, if you can call it that, was 31 degrees.” (2/6)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Feb. 2 and 6, 1922.
Statesville Concert Band adds two musicians from the Studebaker Band of Detroit: “Joe Virger, the baritone virtuoso, has no equal in these parts. The other is a clarinetist of marked ability. He is J.F. Motusik. Through the untiring efforts of Dr. C.A. Turner, the director of the band, these musicians were brought here and suitable employment found for them.” (2/2)
Eufola: “We have been having some real winter weather the last few days. Our faithful mail carrier failed to make his rounds Friday, but his substitute has two fine horses that can make the round in any kind of weather. He hitched them up and made the round Saturday.” (2/2)
New Hope: “The largest snow of the season fell Thursday night and Friday. It measured about 10 inches in this section.” (2/2)
Troutman Route 1: “The bridge over Kerr’s Branch is being rebuilt of concrete. The laborers called a strike last Friday at noon because of the small wages paid by the bridge company and resulted in most of the men discontinuing their services.” (2/6)
Virginia Dare School: “We have played only a few days with the basketball. The boys and girls seem to enjoy the game. This is their first attempt to play it. We are also planning to buy another ball.” (2/6)
Turnersburg School: “We have a traveling library for our school and community. The parents are reading the books as eagerly as the pupils. Sometimes we have as many as four or five on the waiting list for one of the good books.” (2/6)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Feb. 2 and 5. 1897.
“Miss Gertrude Wood and Miss Marie Gregory left yesterday for Washington. Miss Wood will be the guest of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Coite and will remain in Washington until after the inauguration.” (2/2)
“Judge Furches and Mr. W.G. Lewis went to Raleigh Sunday. The latter went to be examined by Supreme Court yesterday for license to practice law.” (2/2)
Bethany Township: “Many aged citizens of the county remember Ebenezer Academy. Some of Iredell’s best citizens and business men received instruction at this institution. It is said that the post office at this place while the school was in session was worth nearly as much as the Statesville office.” (2/2)
“The Statesville Telephone Company has put up a ’phone at the entrance to Stimson’s photograph gallery. The ’phone is for the use of non-subscribers. It takes a penny in the slot to make it go.” (2/5)
“Miss Marie Gregory, daughter of Capt. W.H.H. Gregory, who went to Washington last Monday, will spend about a week there visiting Mrs. W.J. Coite and an uncle of Capt. Gregory’s. From Washington Miss Marie will go to Philadelphia to visit Mrs. W.M. Meredith.” (2/5)
Harmony: “Rather cold for harvesting but the last two or three days have been the liveliest season for harvesting ice I have ever seen. ‘From early dawn till dewy eve’ Dr. Little’s mill pond has been the scene of great activity — men and boys sawing, cutting and sliding ice to the banks while a dozen of more wagons removed it to ice houses.” (2/5)
Moose taught history at Mitchell Community College.