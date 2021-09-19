Out of Our Past

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Sept. 22 and 26, 1921

“The advance convoy of the 51st artillery, which is moving from Camp Jackson, Columbia, S.C., to Camp Eustis, Va., in three convoys, arrived in Statesville last evening at 6 o’clock. The convoy consists of 165 men, 40 of whom are engineers and the rest coast artillerymen. The advance convoy is repairing all bridges and marking the route for the movement of the heavy guns and tractors which will follow in about ten days.” (9/22)

“Forty high school girls were out Monday for their first coaching lesson in volleyball. Class teams will be organized among these high school girls.” (9/22)

“Messrs. Wade Allison, Jr., and Milton Walker, of Washington, D.C., are spending a few days here with relatives. They made the trip from Washington on motorcycle.” (9/22)

Baseball game between soldiers & Hurst Turner post. “The score was 4 to 3 in favor of the Pathfinders of the 51st Coast Artillery. They use headwork in the game and toss the pill where it will accomplish the best result. It was a good game and a large crowd, including several score soldiers, were out to boost the cause. The gate receipts went to the American Legion.” (9/26)