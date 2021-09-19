Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Statesville Record & Landmark, Sept. 20-25, 1996
“What little moonlight present in the Iredell County sky Thursday was dwarfed by colorful orbs of light suspended above the Statesville Municipal Airport. Hot-air balloons swelled with propane for the Moon Glow Under the Stars to officially kick off the 23rd National Balloon Rally. Children atop the shoulders of their parents pointed their little fingers and exclaimed delight at the spectacle.” (9/20)
“Statesville City Council Monday night approved recommendations for the new Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The Council Transportation Committee, which is comprised of Jap Johnson (chair), Diane Prendergast, Willie Williams and Peter Smith, met Aug. 23 and discussed the priority of the projects to be sent to council for approval.” (9/21)
“At ceremonies conducted Sept. 6 at Ft. Benning, Ga., Col. Fred T. Brown Jr. of Charlotte, a graduate of Statesville High School and a former Iredell County resident, was inducted into The Army Officers Candidate School Hall of Fame. The Officers Candidate School Hall of Fame honors those graduates of the school who have distinguished themselves in military or civilian pursuits.” (9/22)
“After 68 years of following his dreams, a prominent member of the Statesville community is closing the final chapter in a successful career. Dr. M.L. (Marion Lamar) Dorton is giving up his dental practice in favor of retirement after 35 years in the business. Dr. Dorton handed over the keys to his practice, located at 131 N. Mulberry St., to Dr. Carl Lee Bass.” (9/23)
“Students, faculty and neighbors gathered at Troutman Middle School Monday to dedicate the $1.6 million renovation of the facility. The principal of the school, Marlin Tate, thanked the “entire Troutman community” for coming to the dedication and for all their support for the renovation of the school. Dr. Jesse Register, superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools, added that the Troutman Middle School has “good parents who have worked diligently” to make this project a success.” (9/24)
“Photo: Huffman Asphalt Restoration is now in business in Statesville. The company is owned by brothers Tony and Ken Huffman. They use the latest in state of the art technology to repair various damage to asphalt surfaces. The company operates over $100,000 worth of equipment that utilizes infrared heat damaged asphalt to its original temperature while mixing in the new asphalt.” (9/25)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Sept. 20-25, 1971
“Mrs. Vance Reavis announced the Alice Bell School of Charm classes, to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pressly Elementary school, October 4 and 5. Prices for the classes, sponsored by the Iredell County Homemaker’s Clubs are $5 for adults and $2.50 for students.” (9/20)
SHS Grenadier Band playing for Davidson home football games. “The team felt the band would help build morale and enthusiasm. Robert Norris, one of the co-captains and a Statesville native, suggested the Grenadiers be asked to perform. Norris’ sister, Judy, is a majorette.” (9/21)
Photo of men using hand tools to lay railroad ties. “The Alexander Railroad depends on a maintenance crew of James H. Lackey, Perry Williams and J.P. Howell. Sam Zachary, manager, says the crew may not be as flashy or as fast as machines, but they get the job done.” (9/22)
Hot air balloon flight from NC mountains to coast. “On Friday, October 1, Iredell County’s William S. (Bill) Meadows will start such a voyage, and he is figuring on about six weeks for the flight. The voyage will actually be divided into about 60 ascensions.” (9/23)
Friday night on WGHP-TV High Point. “6:00 News 6:30 To Tell the Truth 7:00 Truth or Consequences 7:30 Mayberry RFD 8:00 Brady Bunch 8:30 Partridge Family 9:00 Room 222 9:30 Odd Couple 10:00 Love American Style 11:00 News” (9/24)
“Gary Mott exploded for three touchdowns here last night and the Statesville Greyhounds pulled the biggest upset of the year in tying the state’s fourth-ranked Thomasville Bulldogs, 20-20.” [Mott ran for 207 yards on 20 carries; 3 TDs gave him 84 career points, 6th all-time.] (9/25)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Sept. 20-26, 1946
Mitchell College fall enrollment. “Of the 128 total registration, 60 are men, giving the ladies only an advantage in number of eight. The strong registration is accounted for by G.I. enrollees who number approximately 50. All men are day students.” (6/20)
“Captain Thomas V. Goode, III, landed in the United States yesterday after 18 months of overseas duty in Japan. Goode reported to Fort Lewis and expects to be shipped to Fort Bragg next Friday for his discharge. He will arrive at his home here shortly afterwards.” (6/21)
Elsie Scott and Johnny Smith marry. “Mrs. Smith is a graduate of Central high school. Mr. Smith was also educated at Central high school and was recently discharged from the Navy. He is engaged in farming with his father.” (6/23)
“‘Last night was a great night to sleep,’ many observed today, ‘because the rain made me sleep like a log.’ One citizen said the trees look much greener. Would be a great world if we didn’t have the atomic bomb to worry about, wouldn’t it?” (9/24)
“Charlotte — Mary Mayo, an amateur vocalist from Statesville, unexpectedly stumbled on the road to stardom when she walked into WBT’s studios and requested an audition on ‘Carolina Hayride and Hit Parade’, the station’s Saturday night barn dance. She now has a regular program on WBT, 8:45-9:00 p.m., every Tuesday night.” [WBT radio] (9/25)
“Capt. Gerald E. Renegar sailed aboard the USS Sea Star for Fairbanks, Alaska, where he will be stationed with Task Force ‘Frigid’ an Army Ground Forces testing unit set up to test types of personal and operating equipment for the Army, in sub zero weather this winter.” (9/26)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Sept. 22 and 26, 1921
“The advance convoy of the 51st artillery, which is moving from Camp Jackson, Columbia, S.C., to Camp Eustis, Va., in three convoys, arrived in Statesville last evening at 6 o’clock. The convoy consists of 165 men, 40 of whom are engineers and the rest coast artillerymen. The advance convoy is repairing all bridges and marking the route for the movement of the heavy guns and tractors which will follow in about ten days.” (9/22)
“Forty high school girls were out Monday for their first coaching lesson in volleyball. Class teams will be organized among these high school girls.” (9/22)
“Messrs. Wade Allison, Jr., and Milton Walker, of Washington, D.C., are spending a few days here with relatives. They made the trip from Washington on motorcycle.” (9/22)
Baseball game between soldiers & Hurst Turner post. “The score was 4 to 3 in favor of the Pathfinders of the 51st Coast Artillery. They use headwork in the game and toss the pill where it will accomplish the best result. It was a good game and a large crowd, including several score soldiers, were out to boost the cause. The gate receipts went to the American Legion.” (9/26)
“The work on the new school building at Scott’s is nearing completion and is expected to be ready to be occupied by October 1. A course in agriculture will be taught in the school this year and later a course in domestic science will be brought in.” (9/26)
“Mr. F.H. Echerd has drawn plans for summer homes at Blowing Rock for Messrs. C.V. Henkel and C.H. Turner. Work is to begin as soon as material is ready.” (9/26)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Sept. 22 and 25, 1896
4th Rgt. march to Charlotte over. “The Blues came home Saturday evening and all of them are delighted with the trip. They received nothing but kindness from the people along the route. The Landmark desires to make acknowledgement to Mr. J. Forney Mills for the excellent accounts of the march and encampment which he generously furnished this paper.” (9/22)
“Marshal Allison, who was a member of the escort committee with Mr. Bryan on his tour through the State, returned home Friday evening, having left the candidate at Rocky Mount that day.” (9/22)
“The A., T. & O. from Statesville to Charlotte having been relaid with new steel rails the schedule has been shortened. The run between the two points is now made in about 15 minutes less time than formerly.” [Steel rails let trains go faster more safely than iron rails.] (9/22)
“Statesville Female College, under the management of Prof. J.B. Burwell, opens for the fall term next Thursday, October 1st. The college, under its new management, will offer superior advantages for the training of girls and young ladies.” (9/25)
“The fall term of the State Supreme Court opens Monday and Associate Justice Furches leaves for Raleigh to-morrow to take his place on the bench.” (9/25)
“Miss Ella A. Burwell, who is to be assistant lady principal of Statesville Female College, has arrived here and joined her father, Prof. J.B. Burwell.” (9/25)
“Frost was reported yesterday morning. It was cool enough for it.” (9/25)