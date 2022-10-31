Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1997.

Obit Clinton Woods, 79. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of Earnest Morgan Post 217. At an early age, he became a member of Elmwood AME Church and later joined Davisville Baptist Church.” (10/31)

MHS 42 St. Stephens 12. “Mooresville never trailed, chalking up a 7-0 lead after one period and owning a 22-12 advantage at intermission. In the second half, the Blue Devils added three more touchdowns. Five different players scored touchdowns.” (11/1)

Photo new officers Iredell County Fireman’s Assn. “From left are Wayne Mayberry of Monticello, president; Ken Hall of Wayside, vice president; Andy Webster of Cool Springs, secretary; Billy Trivette of Harmony, treasurer; and Chuck Gallyon, county fire marshal.” (11/2)

“There’s good news on the United Way front. The campaign has topped the $1 million mark. But as impressive as that number is, it still means the campaign is $270,000 short of the stated goal.” (11/3)

Clearing civic center property. “The former Keiger Insurance building reportedly once housed a service station. Wayne Lambert, the city’s director of public works, said he suspects there are fuel tanks beneath the pavement.” (11/4)

“For 37 years, Joe Knox has been an elected official in Mooresville. On Tuesday night, the voters asked him to stay on for at least two more years. Knox, 73, won a 15th consecutive two year term as mayor of Mooresville.” [also served 10 years on town board] (11/5)

Cell tower moratorium extended for 90 days. “The issue originally focused on the increasing numbers of cell towers in the county. But the moratorium includes any tower that exceeds 35 feet in height.” (11/6)

Fifty years ago: Record & Landmark, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1972.

First ARP. “The church bell will be sounded every hour, on the hour, of election day, Tuesday, Nov. 7. Rev. Richard B. Leaptrott said the bell will be sounded in an effort to remind people to exercise their ‘God given privilege and go out and vote.’ All churches in Statesville are invited to join in the project.” (10/31)

Photo of new Gates FM transmitter installed at WFMX. “The new transmitter and a new antenna were specially designed to give WFMX 100,000 watts of power and stereo multiplex broadcasting. The power increase and stereo broadcasting began today.” (11/1)

Photo captioned Hunting For Votes. “Jim Hunt, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, talked with voters at Newtowne Plaza here Wednesday night. Hunt later visited Village Inn Pizza to meet more voters and eat a pizza.” (11/2)

Holden, Mass. “An internationally known research laboratory working for Duke Power has built a twin Lake Norman, an exact scale model complete with running water. The Lake Norman replica is 160 feet long and 80 feet wide, and is being used to accurately predict the effect of Duke’s existing and future generating stations on the real lake.” (11/3)

NIHS 6 East Rowan 0. “North Iredell tallied in the first period on a four-yard run by Ray Ramseur. East Rowan never threatened until late. With 45 seconds East had a fourth and goal at the Raider one but Rick Harris, Eric Bray and Leo Edminsten stopped the drive.” (11/4)

Obit Ralph Moyt Summers, 53. “A graduate of Central High School, he was a veteran of World War II, and received the purple heart. He was a maintenance foreman with the North Carolina Highway Commission.” (11/6)

Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1947.

“Throwing an alternating ‘T’ and single wing offense at Lincolnton’s Oaklawn high, the Morningside high school undefeated Golden Tigers kept their slate clean as all the squad saw action in a 20-0 win last night at high school stadium.” (10/31)

“The temperature today dropped to a low of 46 degrees with an overcast sky and a slight wind making it seem chillier. Yesterday’s high reading was 70. On October 28, the thermometer was down to 40 degrees but a bright sun soon warmed the mercury upward.” (11/1)

“Dr. William R. Brandon has come here to make his home and open an office for the practice of ear, nose and throat medicine. In New York Dr. Brandon was a surgeon at the Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat hospital.” [on staff at H.F. Long Hospital] (11/3)

SHS hoops. “Herb Sampsel will be directing the girls for the first time this year. Last year, Jim Sanges had that job and Sampsel coached the boys. With Sanges at North Wilkesboro, Sampsel will move over to the girls team and Dave Diamont will direct the boys.” (11/4)

“Operation Yonk.” “The Mitchell-written, Mitchell-directed and Mitchell-acted show was good entertainment from the opening overture to the final conga line. The show opened with a performance of the Overture to 1812 by Oscar Stradley and his orchestra and proceeded with rapidity through various comedy scenes with music generously interspersed.” (11/5)

“A new bulletin board for service announcements at Broad Street Methodist church was erected yesterday in front of the church. The board is one of the largest in the city and was donated to the church by a group of laymen. It had been on order for about a year.” (11/6)

One hundred years ago: Landmark, Nov. 2 and 6, 1922.

“George McCauley, of Boston, Mass., started at the south corner of the Vance and climbed five stories to the cornice, apparently with ease, caught onto a rope there and pulled himself up to the top. The crowd, which packed Center street for several hundred feet, broke into warm applause. He enjoined the spectators to not forget their patriotism, his climb being for the benefit of the Legion.” (11/2)

“Harmony is to have a shirt factory. The building is in course of construction, in the rear of Dr. F.B. Gaither’s store and the machinery has been ordered. From 10 to 20 employes will be put to work when the factory begins operation. According to Dr. Gaither, the factory will be ready in thirty days’ time.” (11/2)

“A fire alarm system is soon to be established in Statesville as a result of the board of aldermen empowering the Mayor and City Clerk to sign a contract with the Gamewell Fire Alarm and Telegraph Company for a hundred box equipment. It is to cost $28,000, the work to be done by the city.” (11/6)

“The local Highs had little difficulty with the Lenoir eleven Friday afternoon on the Front Street grounds. The final score was 38 to 0. The playing of the second string backfield was the bright spot. Statesville’s first score came after a march of 90 yards down the field.” (11/6)

“Everybody is invited to the box supper at Mayhew’s Saturday night. The funds raised will be used to buy a large map of the world and also a globe.” (11/6)

One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, Nov. 2 and 5, 1897.

Board of aldermen. “It was decided to award the water works contract to C.H. Eglee & Co., of Boston, they being the lowest bidders, for the sum of $32,430.25, and the sewerage contract to Guild & White, of Chattanooga, Tenn., the lowest bidders, for $12,104.55.” (11/2)

“Trains from the west on the Western road have been much belated within the past few days. The delay is caused by the quarantine which is being rigidly enforced on account of the prevalence of the yellow fever.” (11/2)

“Gentry’s dog and pony show exhibited in Statesville Friday afternoon and evening. The show was voted a good one. There was a street parade about noon. The dogs and ponies were well trained and did some quite wonderful tricks.” (11/2)

“Local politicians who were interested in the success of Tammany in Greater New York — and the Tiger has many friends here — were greatly rejoiced when the news of a Tammany victory was received Tuesday evening.” (11/5)

“A number of dogs and trainers passed through this week en route to Dr. Angle’s, in Eagle Mills township. They are the advance guard of the Northern hunters who spend the hunting season there every winter.” (11/5)

“Undaunted by wind and weather a goodly number of young people — and some not so young — met, last Monday evening at the hospitable home of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Burke and enjoyed the amusements and refreshments incident to Hallowe’en.” [fund raiser for the Home Mission Society] (11/5)