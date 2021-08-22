Out of Our Past

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Aug. 25 and 29, 1921.

“Beaver Bros., who live on the Winston-Salem highway five miles from Statesville, were in town Wednesday exhibiting triplet cantaloupes. Each cantaloupe was distinctly formed but all three were firmly joined together. The aroma was very tempting.” (8/25)

“Mr. J.R. Eddinger, who lives on Davie Avenue, was in the office this morning displaying a ‘Raised in Statesville’ lemon. The lemon weighs one pound and eleven ounces and was raised on a bush belonging to Mr. Eddinger which blooms and bears the year round.” (8/25)

“A 75-pound watermelon raised by Mr. W.J. Mason of Cool Spring township, is on display at the Polk Gray Drug Co. This is the largest melon raised in this county so far this season that has been put on exhibition or been heard from.” (8/25)

“Miss Celeste Henkel has returned from attending a meeting of the State Text-Book Commission at Asheville, of which she is a member. This commission has been working on a course of study for the public schools of North Carolina. Later this commission will select and pass on the new books to be adopted for the public schools of the state.” (8/29)