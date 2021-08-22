Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago
Statesville Record & Landmark, Aug. 25-29, 1996
“He didn’t win a gold medal but Statesville native Wilbert Jones broke a different kind of record. He said he was the first physically challenged person to compete in the International Law Enforcement Games. Jones said he hopes to start a whole new trend — opening up the games to others with disabilities.” 8/25
“Three decades ago, some community-minded individuals took the reins — as well as the risk — of a building project that has become an invaluable part of the learning process for many students down through the years. This year, the debt on the Mitchell Community College Library has been paid. And the college is now officially debt-free.” 8/26
“The first college football game in Statesville will be held Saturday at Statesville High School’s Greyhound Hollow. The Iredell Men Preparing for Community Transformation organization, IMPACT, presents the first Statesville City Classic in an effort to give back to the community.” 8/27
Photo: “The Mooresville Extension Center of Mitchell Community College held pinning ceremonies recently for graduates of the one-year medical assisting program. From left on the front row are Pat Philemon, Susie Gregory, Sarah Bowens, Kris Phillips and Susan Wall; second row, Melissa Garmon, Delaina Cline, Jayme Haithcox Harris, Dana Overcash, Linda Waldoch, Julie Lloyd, Khristy Miller; third row, Jeanne K. Pounders, Amanda Jane Bunner, Elizabeth Smith, Tammy Parris, Kathy Blankenship, Charlotte Elaine Jarvis and Lisa Crispell.” 8/27
Photo: “West Iredell Middle School cheerleaders earned first place overall designation in the middle school division at a recent Universal Cheerleading Association cheerleading camp. As a result, the group has been invited to perform at the Out Back Bowl in Tampa, Fla. in January. Squad members are (front row, from left) Angela Everidge, Chrissy Brown, Rebecca Wilksin and Amber Power; (second row), Amanda Sigmon, Shakeeka Allison, Latoya Turner, Cami Gulley and Jessie Pierce; (third row), Heather Gaither, Shalana Ingram, Beth Pence, Julie Simpson and Danielle Poole. They are pictured with the squad mascot, Thunder. Squad coaches are Amanda Bosanko and Amy McCall-Stiles. 8/28
“Major (Ret.) James T. Campbell of Statesville was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Transportation Corps Regiment (DMOR) during the Regimental Review Parade at Ft. Eustis, Va. on July 26. More than 5,000 Army Transporters participated in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps annual review at Murphy Field.” 8/29
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Aug. 23-28, 1971.
John Campbell on Mooresville area storm. “It was the most rain we’ve seen on Lake Norman in at least four years. The cloud went right over Plant Marshall, with the main part of the cloud right over the lake. I am sure there was three inches of rain.” (8/23)
“For Sale, by owner. Two cemetery plots in Iredell Memorial Park. One 3-grave, one 4-grave. Near fountain.” (8/24)
Photo. “Workers this week have cleared a site behind the parking lot on N. Center St. for a downtown ‘mini park’. This view shows the location, looking from the rear of First ARP Church toward N. Center St.” (8/25)
SHS-South Mecklenburg scrimmage in Charlotte. “Statesville’s offense moved the ball well in its first series, driving 40 yards to paydirt in seven plays. Mark Ogburn carried the pigskin the last yard. On the third series, the Hounds crossed the goal line again on a four-yard run by Gary Mott.” (8/26)
“Henry R.B. Campbell, a mathematics teacher at North Iredell High, has completed a six-week graduate-level summer program at Florida A&M University. Its aim is to update teachers and administrators in the new mathematics, with emphasis on the use of computers.” (8/27)
North Iredell High School student. “Herman Speece, Jr. has been selected as a delegate of the Iredell Soil and Water Conservation District. Speece will attend a Resource Conservation Workshop in Raleigh. Speece is interested in a career in soil conservation or forestry.” (8/28)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Aug. 23-29, 1946.
“John Goode, who has been in the U.S. Navy for more than a year, received his discharge and arrived home yesterday. He will be at the home of his parents, Dr. and Mrs. T.V. Goode, until the fall term opens at Duke University, when he will attend that institution.” (8/23)
Nail shortage. “When Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Houston, of Troutman, went vacationing last week, they were on the alert for these hard-to-get items. They found a good supply in Raleigh and came home with some of the treasured items for the construction of their new home.” (8/24)
“Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gaither and son, Buddy, who have lived in Baltimore for the last five years, have returned to Iredell County, to make their home. They are planning to build on their farm near Robertson’s store on the Snow Creek road.” (8/26)
Lt. Glenn A. Lazenby, Jr., & Lt. James E. Little at Fort Sam Houston. “Both young men graduated from the Medical College of Va., in dentistry. They are members of a reserve medical officers class beginning a four-week basic training program. Following completion of the course, they will be sent to duty to relieve other officers who are being released to inactive duty.” (8/27)
Sgt. Jack E. Little, Jr., 88th Infantry Division, home from overseas duty. “Sgt. Little re-enlisted and following a 90-day furlough here will report again for military service. He expects to be assigned to duty in the Caribbean Sea area.” (8/28)
Rhodes-Charles ad. “For jazz-minded juniors — for hep cats of every age — our shop is a haven for the hubba-hubba crowd. Get hep to the finest parade of platters made at popular prices; from ‘The Voice’ to ‘Jelly-Roll Morton.’ From jam sessions to strictly solid swing, we lead in carrying the down-beat to you. ‘Send’ yourself here. 128 Court Street” (8/29)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Aug. 25 and 29, 1921.
“Beaver Bros., who live on the Winston-Salem highway five miles from Statesville, were in town Wednesday exhibiting triplet cantaloupes. Each cantaloupe was distinctly formed but all three were firmly joined together. The aroma was very tempting.” (8/25)
“Mr. J.R. Eddinger, who lives on Davie Avenue, was in the office this morning displaying a ‘Raised in Statesville’ lemon. The lemon weighs one pound and eleven ounces and was raised on a bush belonging to Mr. Eddinger which blooms and bears the year round.” (8/25)
“A 75-pound watermelon raised by Mr. W.J. Mason of Cool Spring township, is on display at the Polk Gray Drug Co. This is the largest melon raised in this county so far this season that has been put on exhibition or been heard from.” (8/25)
“Miss Celeste Henkel has returned from attending a meeting of the State Text-Book Commission at Asheville, of which she is a member. This commission has been working on a course of study for the public schools of North Carolina. Later this commission will select and pass on the new books to be adopted for the public schools of the state.” (8/29)
Presbyterians 8, Methodists 0. “It was a case again of too much McLaughlin. This hefty hurler was stingy with hits when hits meant runs why they were not to be had. He fanned 7 batters and doled out 5 hits. Time and again, the Methodists had men on third base but the drive to bring them home was always missing.” (8/29)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Aug.25 and 28, 1896.
William Jennings Bryan, Democratic presidential candidate. “Mr. Bryan is to make a tour of North Carolina and we understand he will speak at Asheville. He must come to Statesville. If we can’t get him here to make a set speech he must at least make a talk from the car platform when he passes through.” (8/25)
“A great many Statesville people attended Ball’s Creek campmeeting Sunday. Mr. S.L. Parks and several others going over on their wheels. There was a large crowd present Sunday and fairly good order obtained. Saturday night, there was a good deal of shooting and other disturbances but no one was hurt.” (8/25)
“Mr. Carl Turner is entertaining denizens of the courthouse yard and others who pass with a graphophone. Bryan’s and McKinley’s speeches and other things are on tap.” (8/28)
“A number of colored people met at the courthouse Tuesday evening to consider matters political. There has been a disposition among some to demand representation on the county ticket. These matters were talked over but no action was taken.” (Republican ticket) (8/28)
“The corner-stone of the new colored Presbyterian church was laid Wednesday, the exercises taking place late in the afternoon.” (8/28)