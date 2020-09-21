Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Sept. 21-26, 1970.
“Ralph C. Kurfees will serve as chairman of the North Iredell Division and Leon Brown, Jr., of the Troutman Division of the 1970 United Fund campaign. Kurfees is a teacher of horticulture at North Iredell. Brown is president of Troutman Shirt Co.” (9/21)
“Saturday is the only day the registrars will be at the voting places to register or transfer eligible voters. At other times during normal office hours registration and transfers may be made at the election board office in the courthouse annex in Statesville.” (9/22)
Obit Lawrence O. Goodin, 46 “A member of Grassy Knob Masonic Lodge No. 471, Mr. Goodin was a graduate of Union Grove High School and a veteran of World War II. He served as a deputy sheriff under Charlie Rumple, appointed in 1958 and serving until 1966.” (9/24)
New state law “Leaves and trash may no longer be openly burned by private citizens. The only open burning permitted includes by fire departments to train men, destroy agricultural diseases, forest burning by officials and camp fires.” [permits needed for these] (9/24)
Grocery stores support United Fund “Some 10,000 tickets will be put in grocery bags this weekend promoting the campaign. Participating are both A&P Supermarkets, Harmon’s, both Harris-Teeter Supermarkets, both Lowe’s Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie Supermarket.” (9/25)
SIHS 7 West Rowan 0 “The game clinching touchdown came in the third period. Steve Turbeville intercepted and raced 44 yards for the score. Darrell Walden, who made eight individual tackles and intercepted two passes, was a key man.” [Joey Gibbs 7 tackles] (9/26)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Sept. 21-27, 1945 – Military.
USS Ancon “Floyd F. Warren, fireman, first class, is on this communications ship which was in the spearhead of forces that pushed into Tokyo Bay to receive the surrender. The ship is one of the few here which fought through the war from the first invasion to the last.” (9/21)
“Private Fred Coley received his honorable discharge from the United States Army after serving his country for more than a year. Fred spent six months overseas. Before entering service Coley was a barber in the City Barber Shop. He has not announced his future plans.” (9/22)
S/Sgt. Albert Rhyne, Jr. “His awards include the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Purple Heart, ETO ribbon, two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal and American Defense Ribbon. Rhyne was shot down over Germany and held prisoner until V-E Day.” (9/24)
“Lt. Martha Mills, who is stationed at the Valley Forge General Hospital, at Phoenixville, Pa., telephoned her parents that she was being sent to Purdue University, Lafyette, Indiana, today and will remain there for three weeks, taking a special course.” (9/25)
Capt. John Lee home after 2 yrs. in Europe, 100th Ordnance Co. 1st Army “Being a part of the initial invasion of Normandy, Lee fought through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland and Germany, until the end of the war. He returned to the states on the Queen Elizabeth.” (9/26)
“Captain James E. Knight has been in the C.B.I. section since December. He is with the 2nd fighter Squadron of the 2nd Air Commando Group. He told of one flight, during which he lost control of his plane and fell 7,000 feet before control was regained.” [3 years in service] (9/27)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Sept. 21-27, 1945 – Home front.
“Get ready to enjoy an extra hour’s sleep a week from next Sunday. On that date, Sept. 30, at exactly 2 A.M. EWT, the nation’s clocks will go back an hour and it won’t be war time any more. It’ll be standard – 1 A.M. EST.” (9/21)
Ad “DEATH To Flies, Fleas, Roaches, Red Bugs, Ants, Etc. The New D-D-T Insect Spray Has Just Arrived At Our Store And Is Now For Sale To The Public. Farmers Feed & Supply Co. East Broad St.” (9/22)
“They’re doing it again – collecting tin-foil. After a lapse of about four years, or since it has been included in the list of War casualties, the young’uns have found a few articles that are wrapped in the treasured silver paper and saving it by wrapping it in balls.” (9/24)
“A total of 26,278 pounds of scrap paper was collected Sunday afternoon by Jaycees and volunteer firemen, Turner Rupard reported this morning. He stated that the next drive would be on October 28, which will in all probability be the final paper drive in Iredell county.” (9/25)
“Continuing emphasis on holding the cost of living in food the Statesville War Price and Rationing Board will make a survey of more than 100 items in food stores during September. Pressures on food supplies are still great.” (9/26)
Returning soldier greets daughter “The other day we witnessed one of these touching little dramas. He stooped before her and said, ‘Bet you don’t know who I am.’ ‘Oh yes I do,’ she shouted. ‘You’re my Daaaaddy!’ The last we saw she had a tight grip on his neck.” (9/27)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 23 and 27, 1920.
“David Pressly, six-year-old son of Rev. and Mrs. J.H. Pressly, fell from the front porch at the home of his parents on east Broad street Tuesday and received injuries. It is feared he may be injured internally. He is at Long’s Sanatorium.” (9/23)
“Dr. J.E. McLaughlin calls attention to the fact that an English sparrow built a nest in an arc light on Davie avenue this summer, and laid and hatched there. This is the first time we recall one using an arc light for a home.” (9/23)
“I wish to know of someone who will take two gentlemen to board for a week or 10 days and furnish them dogs and territory to hunt quail. Answer ‘G’, care of The Landmark.” (9/23)
“According to reports reaching this place, the Pepsi-Cola Company, with home offices and principal syrup manufacturing plant in New Bern, contemplates locating a modern bottling plant in Statesville in the near future. Representatives of the company are expected here in the course of the next month and will look over the situation.” (9/27)
N.C. Fox Hunters Assn. to be organized “The first fox-hunting field day trials to be held in North Carolina will be held here October 12 and 13. About 25 or 30 red foxes have been turned loose in this section. Any further information may be had from Mr. W.A. Bristol, who requests all who come to bring their hunting outfits, -- tents, riding habit, etc.” (9/27)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 24 and 27, 1895.
Prof. Walter Steele, Canadian balloonist “The ascension was made without difficulty and when about 1,000 feet in the air the aeronaut began the descent in the parachute. In landing he came down upon a sapling which bent under his weight. His foot slipped off the tree, which, flying back to the perpendicular, struck him in the side with such force that he was rendered unconscious. He soon regained consciousness and his injuries were slight.” (9/24)
“Mr. C.E. Daniels bought one of the Western horses at the auction sale Monday, paying therefore the sum of twenty-five dollars. As he was taking it to his stable the horse suddenly reared up and fell over on its back. Its neck was broken by the fall and it died.” (9/24)
“The cold wave promised by the weather bureau Tuesday did not materialize but the temperature has fallen some since then and there is hope that the backbone of the hot spell is broken.” (9/27)
“The work of soliciting subscriptions to a fund to secure a school at the college, which has been allowed to lag for the past two weeks, has been resumed. We trust our people are convinced of this project and will not allow it to fall through.” (9/27)
Troutman “Miss Cora B. Kluttz left Monday for Russellville, Ky., where she takes charge of the department of stenography and typewriting, in Logan Female College.” (9/27)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.