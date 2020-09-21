Out of Our Past

“I wish to know of someone who will take two gentlemen to board for a week or 10 days and furnish them dogs and territory to hunt quail. Answer ‘G’, care of The Landmark.” (9/23)

“According to reports reaching this place, the Pepsi-Cola Company, with home offices and principal syrup manufacturing plant in New Bern, contemplates locating a modern bottling plant in Statesville in the near future. Representatives of the company are expected here in the course of the next month and will look over the situation.” (9/27)

N.C. Fox Hunters Assn. to be organized “The first fox-hunting field day trials to be held in North Carolina will be held here October 12 and 13. About 25 or 30 red foxes have been turned loose in this section. Any further information may be had from Mr. W.A. Bristol, who requests all who come to bring their hunting outfits, -- tents, riding habit, etc.” (9/27)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 24 and 27, 1895.