Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, June 7-12, 1971.
Photo. “After being delayed by spring rains, Iredell County farmers are getting into the fields to plant their tobacco crops. Victor Crosby, on tractor, and his helpers are shown. Crosby’s planter sets the tobacco in the furrow while workers feed the machine.” (6/7)
Iredell County Hall of Justice. “County Manager Sam Webster noted that construction is about 75 per cent complete, which is on schedule for the August 30 date of completion. He noted the jail facility is scheduled to be finished in December.” (6/8)
City needs. “‘Yesterday, the city’s electrical system reached the highest peak load in its history with 39,600 kilowatts of power being required,’ Clyde Bagwell reported. Unless it is corrected with new equipment, the city would have serious power failures.” (6/9)
“Boy Scouts of the Statesville area were responsible for collecting more than five truckloads of litter in the city over the weekend. Cooperating with the Scouts were employees of the city sanitation and street department.” (6/10)
Photo. “The unique check presented this week to the Ft. Dobbs Restoration fund was guaranteed ‘not to bounce.’ The check was made of brick. The check will be placed on display in the Ft. Dobbs.” (The check was from Statesville Brick Co.) (6/11)
Southern Bell. “Work is near completion on two projects adding 12,500 feet of telephone cable to the system. About 3,300 feet is being buried along the Charlotte Highway to Amity Hill Road. Another 9,200 feet is going underground from Bell’s Center St. building to the Hickory Highway and Taylorsville Road area.” (6/12)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, June 7-13, 1946 — Military.
“Jack Hawkins, yeoman third class, left this week for Washington, D.C., where he will be stationed until he receives his discharge in the near future.” (6/7)
“Radioman Third Class Charles Walters will have a ringside seat in the atomic bomb test at Bikini Atoll next month. He intimated that his station at the time of the test would be 18 miles distant, and while no definite date has been given, news reports set the atomic test date for either the first or second of July.” (Test date was July 1, 1946.) (6/8)
“Donald Reid Duncan, 17, seaman second class, was assigned to the USS Hobson, a minesweeper, on May 11, 1946. Duncan entered the Naval service on Feb. 23, 1946, and received his recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Norfolk.” (6/10)
“AMM 2/c James Cowan, who has been stationed at a naval air base, near Savannah, has arrived home with his discharge from the U.S. Navy. He had served for nearly three years in this branch of the service.” (6/11)
“Pfc. Frank Fesperman has received his discharge, and is in Elmwood with his wife, the former Miss Lois Schell, and two children, Carolyn and Linda Sue. Fesperman, who was in service for two years, has not yet decided upon future plans.” (6/12)
“LOST – Navy Air Crew wings, loser is anxious to find because of sentimental value. Please return to Record office. Reward.” (6/13)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
June 7-13, 1946 — Home front.
“Paul Gilbert planned a number of soil and water conservation and land use practices to fit his farm out the Salisbury road. Included are terracing, alfalfa, soil building, crop rotation, bottom land drainage with broad V-shaped drains, kudzu, timber thinning, wildlife border strips and a farm pond.” (6/7)
“Policemen and firemen have their new uniforms. They are not an abrupt departure from the conventional uniform, but one can tell the war is over for the blue serge trousers have cuffs. Shirts are gray.” (6/8)
“Statesville housewives will have to put another penny in their pocket books when they go down to buy milk today. The Office of Price Administration has formally approved the increase from 16 to 17 cents per quart for milk, and the raise in price goes into effect in Statesville today.” (6/10)
“Statesville’s business section began a new era in traffic today as workmen painted white lines for traffic to follow on the streets. Two traffic lanes are clearly marked for motorists to see, and there just won’t be much excuse in the future for motorists to ‘weave’ in and out.” (6/11)
“We’ll all move up to Peggy’s with Jack Baer now that he has his air conditioning working for the store is comfortably cool during the heat wave. Doors to the street are kept closed to keep the fresh washed air inside and the hot air out.” (6/12)
Susie Stevenson & Robert Lee Jurney marry. “She is a graduate of Scotts High School and attended nurse’s school at the H.F. Long Hospital for twenty-two months. He is a graduate of Statesville High School and was with the Army Signal Corps, twenty-two months overseas.” (6/13)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, June 9 and 13, 1921.
County school board & Harmony Farm Life School. “Mr. F.T. Meacham appeared and stated that the trustees had endorsed the building of a cottage for the agricultural teacher at Harmony, provided the people of Harmony subscribe $150. They have subscribed $295. A motion was adopted that Mr. Michael, Mr. Lankford and Dr. F.B. Gaither be appointed a committee with authority to have the cottage built, the cost not to exceed $1,000.” (6/9)
“Work is underway broadening Court Street. The county commissioners, at their meeting Monday, decided to allow the town the use of five feet from the court house property to broaden the street. The county will retain title to the property.” (6/9)
“Another important step in the approach to Statesville’s new hotel was taken Friday when Mr. C.V. Henkel accepted bids for the construction of the building, the installation of the heating and electrical appliances. Mr. Henkel announces that work will begin at once and under favorable circumstances the hotel will be ready for occupancy in about ten months. The contracts as let, not including furnishings for the hotel, aggregate about $150,000.” (6/13)
Troutman Rt. 2. “Mr. Will Bailey, who has typhoid fever, is getting along just as well as any one can with fever. Mr. Bailey’s pastor, Rev. J. Clyde Yates, stayed down last week and plowed all week for him. He saw their need and put on overalls and went to work.” (6/13)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, June 9 and 12, 1896.
“Last Saturday the Democrats of Iredell met in the various precincts and elected delegates to the county convention to be held next Saturday. The meetings in many instances were fairly well attended. There was no special excitement to draw out the Democrats, and most farmers being in the midst of harvest accounts largely for the light attendance. So far as reported the meetings were harmonious and this is very gratifying.” (6/9)
“The music school of Miss Jennie A. Culver closed Thursday evening last with a recital at the residence of Mr. J.W. Copeland. Too much cannot be said in praise of Miss Culver as a teacher. It is a pleasure to know that she will return next fall.” (6/9)
“The Iredell Blues are expecting new uniforms daily. The requisition for them was sent in some time ago, but for some reason, there has been delay in sending them out.” (6/12)
“A young wheelwoman rode on the sidewalk in the fire limits after having been warned by the mayor himself. She has not yet appeared in court but a fine of $5 has been entered against her, and the mayor says it will be collected.” (6/12)
Coddle Creek. “Mr. Lee Smith woke up the other morning to find his faithful old ‘gray mule’ gone to its reward; and a few days before Mrs. Alexander met with the same loss, only it was a horse instead of a mule. They had plowed cotton and corn long enough and peacefully passed away.” (6/12)