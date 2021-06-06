Out of Our Past

“Work is underway broadening Court Street. The county commissioners, at their meeting Monday, decided to allow the town the use of five feet from the court house property to broaden the street. The county will retain title to the property.” (6/9)

“Another important step in the approach to Statesville’s new hotel was taken Friday when Mr. C.V. Henkel accepted bids for the construction of the building, the installation of the heating and electrical appliances. Mr. Henkel announces that work will begin at once and under favorable circumstances the hotel will be ready for occupancy in about ten months. The contracts as let, not including furnishings for the hotel, aggregate about $150,000.” (6/13)

Troutman Rt. 2. “Mr. Will Bailey, who has typhoid fever, is getting along just as well as any one can with fever. Mr. Bailey’s pastor, Rev. J. Clyde Yates, stayed down last week and plowed all week for him. He saw their need and put on overalls and went to work.” (6/13)

