Out of Our Past

231st General Hospital, Luzon “First Lieutenant Rachel P. Miller, ANC, is awaiting orders for duty in Japan with the occupational forces. Entering service July 1943, Nurse Miller was deployed to the Philippines after spending twenty months in England and France.” (10/17)

“C.B. Hendrix, seaman, second class, and Mark Lee Gurley, yeoman, third class, served on the Auburn as she finished the job she started at Iwo Jima and Okinawa by assisting in the occupation of Japan. The Auburn had some narrow escapes from suicide planes at Okinawa, but escaped undamaged.” (10/18)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Oct. 12-18, 1945 – Home front.

Morningside 15 Hickory 6 “In the late moments of the first quarter Morningside drove 40 yards for a touchdown with Bun McLelland carrying the pigskin across the pay-off line. McLelland also put a perfect kick over the uprights for the extra point.” (10/12)

SHS 7 Kannapolis 6 “The Greyhounds scored with a pass, Little to Harris, and made the extra point with another pass, Little to Pierce. The score was set up with a bewildering aerial attack with three successive passes being completed putting the pigskin over the line.” (10/13)