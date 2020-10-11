Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Oct. 12-17, 1970.
Photos “The congregation of Cool Springs United Methodist Church occupied their new sanctuary Sunday during ceremonies at which the cornerstone of the new building was placed. The new, modern structure on US 64 is shown.” [Rev. Garland Stafford pastor] (10/12)
“Democratic candidates for county commissioner and sheriff outlined their views at last night’s meeting of the Iredell Young Democrats. Mrs. Sarah Johnston McLaughlin, first woman to seek a seat on the county’s board governing board, was the first to speak.” (10/13)
Harmony Homemakers Club “Mrs. Ralph Moore had the program which centered around the organization of the club. Mrs. Moore said the Harmony Club was organized in 1920 but was first known as the Tomato Club, it was organized in 1915.” (10/14)
E. Gwyn McNeil, district commissioner on political ads “‘I have issued instructions to highway commission personnel to immediately remove stickers and placards from all highway department signs.’ He emphasized that the political party involved is irrelevant.” (10/15)
“Mrs. Lucy N. Hawkins of Troutman, an instructor at Grace Park Recreation Center, has earned a ‘Certified Ceramic Teacher’ certificate from Duncan Ceramic Products. She is the only person in this area to hold such a certificate.” (10/16)
SHS 20 Asheboro 0 “Mike Goss punted to the SHS 29 where Gary Mott caught the ball, stiff armed one runner, broke a tackle and scampered 71 yards for a SHS touchdown with 7:48 to go in the first quarter.” (10/17)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 12-18, 1945 – Military.
Grady B. Mullis gunners mate 2/c & captain anti-aircraft gun crew “The LCS 67 was one of the landing craft which teamed with destroyers to form the radar picket lines during the Okinawa campaign. The lines were credited with smashing the all-out Japanese suicide plane attacks on our forces and shot down a record of nearly 500 planes.” (10/12)
Lt. J.F. Gardner writes he will be leaving Germany for home Nov. 15 “He said he was mighty glad to be getting away from that territory before winter sets in, since compared to North Carolina, there, winters are said to be bitterly cold.” (10/13)
Camp Butner “Pvt. Joe H. Shoemaker was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in action. The medal was presented at a military ceremony by Col. Hugh L. Prather, Commanding Officer, of the U.S. Army General Hospital here.” (10/15)
Pvt. Orville J. Taylor, Olin “Taylor was recently returned to the United States after having served 16 months in European theater of operations as a cannoneer and truck driver with the field artillery.” (10/16)
231st General Hospital, Luzon “First Lieutenant Rachel P. Miller, ANC, is awaiting orders for duty in Japan with the occupational forces. Entering service July 1943, Nurse Miller was deployed to the Philippines after spending twenty months in England and France.” (10/17)
“C.B. Hendrix, seaman, second class, and Mark Lee Gurley, yeoman, third class, served on the Auburn as she finished the job she started at Iwo Jima and Okinawa by assisting in the occupation of Japan. The Auburn had some narrow escapes from suicide planes at Okinawa, but escaped undamaged.” (10/18)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 12-18, 1945 – Home front.
Morningside 15 Hickory 6 “In the late moments of the first quarter Morningside drove 40 yards for a touchdown with Bun McLelland carrying the pigskin across the pay-off line. McLelland also put a perfect kick over the uprights for the extra point.” (10/12)
SHS 7 Kannapolis 6 “The Greyhounds scored with a pass, Little to Harris, and made the extra point with another pass, Little to Pierce. The score was set up with a bewildering aerial attack with three successive passes being completed putting the pigskin over the line.” (10/13)
Local reaction to news that nylons would be available before Christmas “Another lady said that if she had known that nylons were going to be manufactured so soon she would have been wearing those she had preserved in fruit jars.” (10/15)
“Remember, not so long ago it was difficult to get butter and most of the restaurants were unable to serve it to their customers… now there is butter but some of the establishments still do not serve it. We feel that butter should be served now.” (10/16)
“It won’t be long until most of our boys will be out of service. At present there are a number of good jobs to be had by returning veterans, and we understand that most of the employers are giving all possible consideration to vets.” (10/17)
McDowell Music Club “A war service report was given by Mrs. James Brady which showed that last summer a piano was presented to Lake Lure for the entertainment of the wounded and nervous patients. This was donated by interested persons in Winston-Salem.” [Lake Lure Rest & Redistribution Center, Army Air Force base, 1943-45] (10/18
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
October 14 and 18, 1920.
“Mrs. C.D. Conner, of Statesville, celebrated her 88th birthday Sunday and expects to vote the Democratic ticket November 2.” (10/14)
Shiloh “Making molasses, picking cotton and registering the ‘sisters’ goes merrily on. The first to register was Mrs. J.W. Cash. Mrs. M.A. Johnson, 83, is the oldest to register in this township.” (10/14)
Houstonville “We think that a majority of the women in this section are registering preparatory to voting. It will look right funny to see the women around the polls voting. What will come next.” (10/14)
“Broad Street Methodist church has named two ladies, Mrs. I.V. Johnson and Mrs. Geo. M. Foard, as members of the church’s board of stewards. This is the first time the church has given this honor to the women of the church.” (10/18)
Elcricemoh Club “Mrs. C.M. Steele had charge of the program which dealt with the new woman citizen. Mrs. J.T. Montgomery read a paper on the subject.
Why Not Club “The club decided to take up a course in citizenship.” (10/18)
Sweet Home community “All of our women, with one exception, have registered and expect to vote in the coming election.” (10/18)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 15 and 18, 1895.
“Mr. W.H. Young went to Charlotte last week and remained over until yesterday to see Buffalo Bill’s Wild West. Yesterday Statesville sent down quite a delegation to see the show. Among those who went were Dr. T.E. Anderson, Messrs. C.W. Boshamer, R.V. Brawley, J.P. Flanigan, Jr., Ed. Carlton, Ervin Bell, J.W. Gray and Will Rickert.” (10/15)
“A number of Statesville’s citizens saw Buffalo Bill’s Wild West at Salisbury last Friday. Messrs. S.L. Parks, W.H. Allison, W.H. Rousseau and Hal. Cowles made the round trip on their wheels. The time from Statesville to Salisbury was three hours.” (10/15)
“Mr. L.C. Caldwell has gone to Lincoln court. He went by way of Charlotte yesterday and took in Buffalo Bill’s show.” (10/15)
Statesville township “There are a great number of chills raging around in the country and some fevers. Mr. John Morrow and three children are down with the fever; some of them real low. Messrs. John Brawley and Robt. Wilkinson were right bad but are improving. It seems now as if the Kestler dam was drained in a fatal time, as there are now more chills than ever in that section.” (10/18)
Troutman’s “Mr. T.S. Shelton moved to this place last week. He comes to school his children. Rev. J.H. Fesperman and family have moved to this place. He comes also to school children. Mr. A.P. Clark and family are talking of coming for the same purpose.” (10/18)
