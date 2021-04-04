Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, April 5-10, 1971.
“The Food Basket Number One, located on US 21 North has been sold. Kenneth and Hazel Stikeleather will operate it under the name of I-40 Supermarket. Employes will remain the same.” (4/5)
“The newly elected mayor, city councilmen will be installed April 12.” [Mayor Francis R. Quis; Ward 1 H. Cowles Bristol, Sr.; Ward 2 John Norris Blackwelder; Ward 3 William T. Gill; Ward 4 Dr. Lanier Ogburn; Ward 5 Aldo L. Tombari; Ward 6 P.T. Raymer] (4/6)
“Tom Poston, Iredell County superintendent of schools was hired for a four-year term by the county board of Education Tuesday. Board member Oscar Stradley offered the motion to elect Poston to a four-year term.” (4/7)
James D. Calabrese, SHS band director, resigns after 10 yrs. “About a year after coming to Statesville English-style Grenadier band uniforms were adopted, and soon became a point of pride for the band and local citizens. Two years later a bagpipe corps was added.” (4/8)
“North Iredell’s Raiders took a 4-0 win over Newton-Conover behind the strong pitching of Randy Feimster and Bobo Gainey. North Iredell never trailed. In the second Barry Morrison led off with a single and moved to second on Gary Poole’s base hit. Morrison moved up to third on an attempted pickoff at first and scored on a single by Chuck Harris.” (4/9)
“Easter Monday will be observed as a holiday for most of Iredell County’s government offices. Statesville City Hall and the Iredell County office building will also be closed along with the Iredell Public Library. There will be no Bookmobile Monday.” (4/10)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, April 5-11, 1946—Military.
“Luther L. Holton received his honorable discharge from the Navy service Wednesday and is now at home with his wife and small son ‘Renny.’ He held a machinists’ mate third class rating and was in the Pacific theater of operations. He plans to return to farming.” (4/5)
Col. R.B. Patterson at Kiwanis Club. “Introduced as an ‘adopted’ son of Statesville, the speaker told of his experiences with the 15th Army in Europe, an Army that followed other Armies and did an excellent clean-up job and administration. Patterson described the difficult task of handling displaced persons, trying German criminals and various other tasks.” (4/6)
“Coyte William White S1/c arrived home this week-end with his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. White took his boot training at Bainbridge, Maryland, and after serving overseas in the Atlantic area, was stationed in Philadelphia on the U.S.S. Honolulu.” (4/8)
“Pfc. Walter Poole received his honorable discharge from the Army Air Force April 2. Poole has been in service for two years, four months of which were spent in Japan and Korea. Prior to entering service, he attended Mitchell college and was employed in Baltimore.” (4/9)
Sgt. Ray B. Smith in Calcutta, India with Air Transport Command. “Smith volunteered for service in August 1943. He was assigned to radar training at Madison, Wisconsin and also studied at Chanute Field, Illinois, before going to Florida in January 1945. He sailed for overseas duty in May 1945.” (4/10)
Robert P. Crawley home from US Navy. “‘Bob’ has been in service over three years, having served in the Pacific Theater and participated in the invasion of Okinawa. A ministerial student, he plans to enter the University of North Carolina for a short course and later expects to enter Duke University Seminary.” (4/11)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, April 5-11, 1946—Home front.
Baseball legend Connie Mack at local party given by Mr. & Mrs. Elbert Shelton. “His son Earl and his son’s wife are here, also. Mrs. Earl Mack and Mrs. Elbert Shelton are sisters and the younger Macks are frequent visitors to Statesville.” (4/5)
Statesville Board of Aldermen. “A resolution was read from the Hurst Turner Post of the American Legion asking that veterans be given preference in city employment.” (4/6)
Statesville Fire Dept. adds two men. “The new men are Bill Lazenby and Jack Lackey who will assume their work on May 1. Both are veterans of World War Two and have served many years as volunteer firemen.” (4/8)
“Tire thieves hit Statesville again yesterday and last night. No trace of the missing tires has been found, but officers stated today that a relentless search is being made to track down the ruthless thieves.” [Victims L.W. Stroud & C.J. Christopher] (4/9)
“L.S. Weaver, superintendent of city schools, has been notified that the local Senior High School has been included on the list of accredited high schools for the coming year. The report was sent by the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary High Schools.” (4/10)
“A newly organized young men’s Bible class has been established at Front Street Baptist mostly of war veterans. Heading this group as president is Fleet Brown; vice president, Ralph Sisk, and secretary treasurer Lee Fincannon. Assisting Mr. Fincannon is Glenwood Bost. Another veteran, Blake Lee Morrison, is teacher of the class.” (4/11)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, April 7 and 11, 1921.
“At the meeting of the stockholders of the Statesville Hotel Company, C.V Henkel offered to build a hotel according to the plans and specifications submitted to and accepted by the company provided he be given the lot on the corner of West Front and South Center streets, and $25,000 additional. The stockholders unanimously voted to accept the proposition of Mr. Henkel.” (4/7)
Duffie school community. “Duffie has awakened from a silent sleep! We have been having some form of entertainment every Friday night. Having a full attendance, the school is progressing very nicely. Some of the larger boys have stopped to do farm work.” (4/7)
“Mr. Jno. F. Wilson, Concord township, received a telegram from Hoboken, N.J., that the remains of his son, Frank B. Wilson, who was killed in action on October 5, 1918, were expected to arrive there that day and would be sent on home.” (4/11)
“All members of the Home Guard are commanded to clean their guns and bayonets and leave them with Mr. Clyde Alexander, preparatory to shipment to Raleigh. This is the first step towards disbanding the company.” [NC organized Home Guard units when National Guard units, like the Iredell Blues, were mobilized for service in WWI. The Home Guard had hoped to be released when the war ended, but 2 ½ years after the Armistice they were still on duty.] (4/11)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, April7 and 10, 1896.
“About the only thing of interest done at the meeting of the board of aldermen was the re-vamping of the second-hand clothing ordinance. Second-hand clothing dealers will be required to have the clothing fumigated at their own expense and held for sixty days if necessary.” (4/7)
“Postmaster Boshamer has received six additional street letter boxes which will be put up at different points. These boxes are a great convenience and Statesville is the only town in the State outside of free delivery towns that has such conveniences.” (4/7)
“The bicycle craze has taken a fresh hold in Statesville and wheels, wheelmen and wheelwomen are multiplying rapidly. Seven wheels were sold here Saturday.” (4/7)
“There is much complaint about the condition of a section of the River Hill road where it intersects with the Cool Spring road. Those who pass that way say the road is in an abominable condition and they think those whose business it is should see that it is put in proper repair and that soon.” (4/10)
Barringer township. “There will be a larger crop of cotton than for a few years past. I fear it is not wise to increase the cotton crop, yet it seems the cotton will be needed to keep all the mills going that are now in operation and those that contemplate running by fall.” (4/10)
“Mayor Caldwell has a wounded hand. Cause: Trying to ride a bicycle.” (4/10)