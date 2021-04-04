Out of Our Past

“Easter Monday will be observed as a holiday for most of Iredell County’s government offices. Statesville City Hall and the Iredell County office building will also be closed along with the Iredell Public Library. There will be no Bookmobile Monday.” (4/10)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, April 5-11, 1946—Military.

“Luther L. Holton received his honorable discharge from the Navy service Wednesday and is now at home with his wife and small son ‘Renny.’ He held a machinists’ mate third class rating and was in the Pacific theater of operations. He plans to return to farming.” (4/5)

Col. R.B. Patterson at Kiwanis Club. “Introduced as an ‘adopted’ son of Statesville, the speaker told of his experiences with the 15th Army in Europe, an Army that followed other Armies and did an excellent clean-up job and administration. Patterson described the difficult task of handling displaced persons, trying German criminals and various other tasks.” (4/6)

“Coyte William White S1/c arrived home this week-end with his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. White took his boot training at Bainbridge, Maryland, and after serving overseas in the Atlantic area, was stationed in Philadelphia on the U.S.S. Honolulu.” (4/8)