Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, April 3-9, 1998.

New factory. “The operation will be on Taylorsville Highway next to Magla Products. Eclipse Package manufactures custom, high-quality polyethylene bags and sheets for flexible food and industrial packaging applications. Eclipse will employ 17 people at startup.” 4/3)

“With Statesville trailing 8-7, the game was called after a 25-minute delay due to heavy rain. After trailing by as many as four runs, Statesville scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Love doubled to bring home Ben Henshaw and Parks Collins.” [Bandys won.] (4/4)

Obit William Mack Cash, 80. “He attended Troutman High School and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.” (4/5)

Obit John Cecil Freeze, 78. “He was an electrician with Burlington Mills and was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in World War II. Burial will be in Centre Presbyterian Church Cemetery.” (4/5)

Obit Ralph Cook, 88. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, where he was a former elder, deacon and church treasurer. He was a retired farmer.” (4/6)

Outstanding New Teacher Kelly Hinson is home to teach. “She attended Celeste Henkel as a child, graduated from West Iredell High School and earned her undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University.” [teaching at Celeste Henkel.] (4/7)

Commissioners question Cardinal FG glass making plant proposed for Mooresville. “Steve Johnson and David Boone questioned Jim Stevens, plant manager, about how dangerous the emissions would be. ‘There will be a stack on site. But the emissions will be less than 1 per cent of what your local power plant emits.’ A public hearing has been set for May 5.” (4/8)

Photo. “The North Carolina State Poled Hereford sale was held March 28 in Fletcher. The highest-selling animal in the sale was a bull consigned by James Triplett of Statesville, for $5,000.” (4/9)

Fifty years ago: Record & Landmark, April 3-8, 1973.

“For Sale Or Trade – 1963 Corvette Sting Ray, new motor, Muncie 4-spd., new ralley wheels, wide oval tires, am-fm radio, pw, excellent cond., $1700 firm. No bargain hunters please.” (4/3)

“The Iredell Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution calling for an additional one per cent sales tax. A public hearing is scheduled for April 19. The commissioners agreed that it was either this tax or a substantial increase in the county tax rate.” (4/4)

Ron Rothschild, co-operator Statesville Municipal Airport speaks to Rotary. “Rothschild pointed out that ‘the runways are too short’ and will not let jet planes land. ‘We are losing business every day to Hickory airport.’ The Statesville Airport has from 10 to 12 business aircraft using the facilities each week.” (4/5)

Robert & Mina Kinder, new owners Harmony Cafeteria. “The new system of service provides the customer with the option of making food selections from the cafeteria line or being served by one of the waitresses on duty. Country-style steak is the specialty of the house.” (4/6)

NIHS 3 West Rowan 1. “North Iredell gained a 2-0 lead in the third as Teddy Mack Jordan and Dennis Elledge led off with singles. James Riddle walked. Jeff Little connected for a shot that the centerfielder errored, allowing Jordan and Elledge to score.” [Billy Joe Jordan threw a 7-hit complete game for the Raiders.] (4/7)

J. Pierce VanHoy speaks to press about upcoming 49th Union Grove Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention. “It is as old as the Rose Bowl in California. It ranks with the Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Its as big as the coronation of a king or the inauguration of our President.” (4/9)

Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record, April 3-8, 1948.

“Dr. Ernest Ward had business in Charlotte which carried him to the War Surplus Administration. Upon making his entrance, a stenographer exclaimed, ‘I thought you were in Colombia!’ As is often the case the good doctor was mistaken for Secretary of State George C. Marshall. ‘I’m used to it. Everybody mistakes me for Marshall.’” (4/3)

“Several thousand persons were on hand yesterday to witness the opening of the Iredell Speedway about eight miles north of Statesville and see Curtis Turner of Christenberg, Va., come under the wire to win the main event of the stock car attraction.” (4/5)

County commissioners forward road petitions to State Highway Commission. “One calls for the hard surfacing of a road leading from Jennings road near the W.L. Robertson store via Snow Creek church to highway 115 at the James King farm.” (4/6)

UP reports local African American student applies to UNC. “The student named is James Walker, who has applied for entry to the graduate law school of the university.” [Grandson of Dr. Z.A. Dockery, James Robert Walker, Jr., spent his youth in Statesville and served in WWII from Iredell County. Denied entry in 1948, he won it through a 1952 NAACP suit, becoming one of the first five African American students at UNC-CH. As a lawyer he was involved in civil rights work in NC. After retiring from the law, he was a minister like his grandfather. ] (4/7)

“Robert L. Millsaps of Statesville, route 7, entered Moore General hospital, at Swannanoa, Monday, to undergo an operation on his leg, resulting from wounds he received in World War II.” [Wounded in Germany in November 1944] (4/8)

Harmony HS student brings science teacher R.S. Hill an eight-leaf clover. “Lucy Church found a ‘double four’ on the farm of her father, W.C. Church. Finding this eight leaf job sent other students off on a search for something better.” (3/9)

One hundred years ago: Landmark, April 5 and 9, 1923.

“The Statesville-Elmwood road is to be a hard-surface road and not topsoil as was erroneously recorded in dispatches from Raleigh. Stearns Brothers of Statesville were awarded the contract. The contract provides for the completion of the road within 350 days.” (4/5)

“The town of Troutman definitely identified itself with the twentieth century Monday when its board of commissioners voted the issuance of bonds in the maximum amount of $30,000, to be divided equally between the construction of concrete sidewalks and a water supply system.” (4/5)

Harmony Rt. 1. “The cold wave has played havoc with the fruit, especially peaches, pears and plums. There are a few left, but the crop will be very short. Apples were not out enough to be materially affected. If we can only have plenty of apples it will help.” (4/5)

“The recent announcement that the city had offered the triangular plot on Water street to the Woman’s club at a nominal price brought in two other bids for the consideration of the board. The board voted to defer action until another meeting.” (4/9)

Eufola. “Mr. C.E. Moose’s friends were greatly shocked when they received the word that he had been killed by his train in West Virginia. Mr. Moose’s mother had died when he was an infant. He served his country in the World War overseas and was 27 years old. His remains were sent to the home of his uncle near Eufola and interment was in Shiloh cemetery.” (4/9)

Scotts 2 Mooresville 0.“Gryder whiffed an even dozen men, while Stafford had eight strikeouts to his credit. The fielding sensation was furnished in a catch by Hedrick, Scotts middle gardener. Batteries were—Scotts: Gryder and Rufty; Mooresville: Stafford and Adams.” (4/9)

One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, April 5 and 8, 1898.

“If war should begin between the United States and Spain the National Guard—that is the State Guard of the several states—will be called into service first after the regular troops of the United States army. Statesville’s military company, the Iredell Blues, now numbers about 45 men. In the event the company is ordered into service it would probably be authorized to increase the number of men to 100, which could easily be done.” (4/5)

“At the churches Sunday morning some of the pastors referred in their prayers to the critical state of affairs confronting the country and prayed for peace. Rev. R.G. Barret, pastor of the West End Methodist church, referred in his sermon to the possible impending conflict and took ground against it.” (4/5)

“Much uneasiness has been expressed about damage to fruit, wheat and early vegetables on account of the cold snap this week. The mercury registered about 30° Wednesday morning and 34° yesterday morning and there was plenty of frost and ice.” (4/9)

“The prospect for a peaceful settlement of the American-Spanish difficulty, which appeared in sight Wednesday evening, passed away as quickly as it came. Spain has rejected the latest propositions from Washington and the President will on Monday send his message to Congress recommending immediate intervention unless Spain yields.” (4/9)

“Appreciating the keen interest in the war news, The Landmark Wednesday established a bulletin service and each afternoon any important news will be telegraphed here and posted on the bulletin board in front of The Landmark office.” (4/9)