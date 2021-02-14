Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Feb. 15-20, 1971.
Trash. “In Statesville the sanitary landfill is located just off East Broad Street Extension at Signal Hill Drive. Through arrangements with the county, all residents of Iredell County can dispose of their kitchen-type garbage there for a fee of 50 cents per car or pickup load.” (2/15)
Carl Baber, Mooresville Recreation director. “He also told the board that when the addition of a woman staff member is made, more time can be devoted to the senior citizens group which meets on Wednesday.” (2/16)
Local site for zoo rejected. “‘I’m sorry we’re not in the running anymore,’ F. Montgomery Steele another of the local committeemen commented. ‘I feel it is very doubtful that anything further can be done,’ R.D. (Shank) Warwick commented.” (2/17)
Obit Gilbert Staley Henderson, 43. “Henderson was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where he served as choir director. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of Grassy Knob Masonic Lodge No. 471. He was an employe of Southern Screw Co.” (2/18)
Obit James (Jim) Foote, 73. “A native of Iredell County, he was a son of the late Henry and Vira Summers Foote. For many years he was an employe of Sherrill Furniture Co. He also served in World War I.” (2/19)
SHS 72 Thomasville 68 OT. “Mark Johnson and Gary Mott paced a Hound surge in the final eight minutes as SHS tied the game at 63-63. Mott hit four points in the overtime before fouling out to lead the Hounds in a 9-5 margin in the extra period and the win.” (2/20)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Feb. 15-21, 1946—Military.
“James Johnson, F 1/c, received his discharge from the U.S. Naval Personnel Separation Center at Charleston yesterday. He entered the Navy May 27, 1943 and served overseas for 30 months. Johnson was awarded one battle star and three ribbons” (2/15)
“Alan C. Armour, seaman second class, has been detached from duty with the Honolulu Detachment of Squadron 12 for return home and discharge from the Navy.” (2/16)
“Pvt. Romulus T. Weatherman returned to civilian life February 15 when he received his discharge from Army Air Forces Hospital, Coral Gables, Florida. ‘Rommie’ was in the army air forces two years and seven months, part of this time being spent in the Pacific.” (2/18)
“Pfc. C.E. Frelzl has been transferred from Guam to the states to await discharge from the army. Frelzl entered the service on October 22, 1942 and arrived at Guam on December 28, 1944. An M.P., he wears the Asiatic-Pacific theatre of operation ribbons.” (2/19)
“Carl E. Heath, Chief Warrant Officer, is home on an emergency leave from his naval base in Seattle, Washington. Mr. Heath was called home because of the illness of his wife, who has been ill with pneumonia for the past 10 days. Mrs. Heath has returned from the hospital and her condition has improved.” (2/20)
“Robert Witherspoon, Gunners’ Mate third class, is home on leave after 29 months service aboard the U.S.S. Genesee. He served two years in the Pacific. On expiration of his leave he will report to Charleston, S.C., where he will receive his discharge in April.” (2/21)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Feb. 15-21, 1946—Home front.
Rev. Neill R. McGeachy, 1st Presbyterian. “One of the members of his congregation who wishes to remain anonymous has given the local minister a brand new shiny Ford automobile. The automobile was driven in the minister’s garage and left there for him to discover.” (2/15)
“Kiwanis Club members voted last night to operate the Iredell County Fair in 1946 by an overwhelming majority at the meeting of the civic club in the Vance Hotel. Prepared ballots were passed among the members.” (2/16)
Sunday drives. “Chief interest turned out to be the new homes that are under construction here. Forest Hills and Oakland Heights and other sections of the city were besieged by ‘lookers’ who drove from development to development viewing homes that are being built.” (2/18)
“Complete details were announced today by Fred McLain, local manager for Thomas and Howard Wholesale Grocery Company, of the $65,000 warehouse which is to be erected on the Salisbury Road, near the Country Club house.” (2/19)
Scotts sweeps Hiddenite. “Scotts girls won 31 to 16 with the second and third teams each playing one quarter in the second half. The Scotts High boys won by a closer margin, 30 to 21. First half was very close with Scotts pulling away slowly in the last half.” (2/20)
“Miss Lucille Watson who has been secretary to the Minister of the American Legation in Cairo, Egypt, for more than three years, docked in New York yesterday. She stated she would be home next week and in the meantime will report to the States Department in Washington.” (2/21)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 17 and 21, 1921.
“The Statesville band, which ceased activities during the war because so many of the members entered military service and others left town, is being revived by Director Chas. A. Turner. Two practices are being held each week.” (2/17)
“Mr. P.S. West begins construction Monday the erection of a modern bungalow on North Mulberry street.” (2/17)
Mt. Mourne. “People in this section are still holding their cotton for a better price. Eggs have been a very good price—50 cents – but they were off 10 cents this week. Hope they will not go to the old-time price yet awhile; till cotton goes up anyway.” (2/17)
Jennings Rt. 1. “Mr. George Cook has purchased an automobile.” (2/17)
“The Chamber of Commerce will take over the co-operative weather reporting service, which heretofore has been by Prof. D. Matt. Thompson.” (2/21)
“Messrs. W.T. Nicholson & Son, undertakers, have placed an order for a new, modern and expensive auto hearse for their business.” (2/21)
“The trees in the courthouse yard are being pruned.” (2/21)
Shiloh. “The weather and the roads have improved greatly. So bad were the roads that the rural carrier had to come on horseback; also Rev. Mr. Pearson came over Sunday the same way to fill his appointment at New Stirling.” (2/21)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Feb. 8 and 21, 1896.
“If on last Sunday some weather prophet had said it would be snowing Monday morning, he would have been set down not only as a falsifier but a fool. But nevertheless the wind ‘blew great guns’ Sunday and it blew up a snow storm, the first of the winter in Statesville. The snow fell rapidly most of the forenoon, accompanied by a good deal of wind, but reached no great depth. In the afternoon the weather moderated and the snow ceased to fall.’ (2/18)
Leap Year Club holds Valentine’s Day meeting. “The popularity of this club was again in evidence last Friday evening, when the charming hostess of the meeting, Miss Celeste Anderson, opened her parlors to the merry twelve. Dainty hand-painted Trilby hearts were presented each one present, souvenirs of the St. Valentine meeting.” (2/18)
“Mr. R.F. Henry has made a novelty in the way of a clock. It has only one hand and that hand marks the seconds. When the circuit is completed a number in the middle of the face, which shows the hour and remains until another hour is marked off. The clock was made to run for 30 days without winding. It is on exhibition in Mr. W.E. Anderson’s store.” (2/21)
“Marshal Allison left last night for Washington. While there he will look into Statesville’s chances for the Federal prison which it is proposed to locate in the South.” (2/21)
“The cold weather abideth with us. Tuesday morning was the coldest of the winter. The mercury registered 8°. This morning was the coldest yet. The mercury registered 4°above zero.” (2/21)