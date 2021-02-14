Out of Our Past

“Complete details were announced today by Fred McLain, local manager for Thomas and Howard Wholesale Grocery Company, of the $65,000 warehouse which is to be erected on the Salisbury Road, near the Country Club house.” (2/19)

Scotts sweeps Hiddenite. “Scotts girls won 31 to 16 with the second and third teams each playing one quarter in the second half. The Scotts High boys won by a closer margin, 30 to 21. First half was very close with Scotts pulling away slowly in the last half.” (2/20)

“Miss Lucille Watson who has been secretary to the Minister of the American Legation in Cairo, Egypt, for more than three years, docked in New York yesterday. She stated she would be home next week and in the meantime will report to the States Department in Washington.” (2/21)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 17 and 21, 1921.

“The Statesville band, which ceased activities during the war because so many of the members entered military service and others left town, is being revived by Director Chas. A. Turner. Two practices are being held each week.” (2/17)

“Mr. P.S. West begins construction Monday the erection of a modern bungalow on North Mulberry street.” (2/17)