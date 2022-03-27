Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, March 28-Apr. 3, 1997.

SHS 12 North Rowan 2. “North Rowan tied the game in the bottom of the first. But from there William Combs dominated the game. Combs allowed two runs in five innings, struck out nine batters and walked four.” [Combs also had 3 RBI.] (3/28)

Mooresville liquor-by-the-drink rules. “The building must meet all zoning and fire codes and ordinances and must be at least 50 feet from a school or church. It must have at least 36 seats for customers and 40 percent of the business must involve the sale of food.” (3/29)

Mildred J. Miller in 25th edition Who’s Who in the South and Southwest. “Miller is currently serving as chairman and historian of the Iredell Historic Properties Commission. She also serves on the editorial staff Iredell County Tracks, the quarterly publication of The Genealogical Society of Iredell County. She is the author of several books on family, church and local history, as well as a professional researcher.” (3/30)

Obit Keith Windell Stutts, 75. “He was a retired truck driver with Johnson Motor Lines having 30 years service. He was a WWII veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and Tom Swann VFW Post 1072.” (3/31)

“Strong winds buffeted Iredell County Monday. Kent Houpe, assistant director of electric utilities for the City of Statesville, said between 1,000 and 1,500 city customers lost power when a tree located behind Bell and Howard Chevrolet fell on power lines shortly after 5 p.m.” (4/1)

Obit Lewis Finley Davis, Jr., 72. “He was educated in Mooresville High School, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was retired as a computer operator in the payroll department of Burlington Mills. He was a member of First Baptist Church.” (4/2)

“Dr. Pam Westmoreland Sholar has donated a 12-acre tract of land in Mooresville to the LandTrust for Central North Carolina. Sholar bought the land in 1966 after plans had been made to develop a housing subdivision. The land belonged to her family since 1870 until her grandfather had to mortgage it in 1934.” (4/3)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, March 28-Apr. 3, 1972.

Photo. “Spencer W. Johnson, Jr., terminal manager for Fredrickson Motor Express, Statesville was honored at a meeting of all personnel in Charlotte. His terminal was selected the most outstanding of Frederickson’s 13 terminals for 1971 and was presented a silver tray.” (3/28)

Photo. “Overpass Opened – The NC 901 crossing over I-77, just east of Union Grove, has now been opened to traffic. Highway officials say the highway work was done on a priority basis in order to ease congestion expected this weekend with the two fiddler’s conventions.” (3/29)

“Virgil Sturgill, well-known folk singer and dulcimer player, will be participating in the opening night program of the third annual Old Time Fiddler’s and Bluegrass Festival at Fiddler’s Grove. To close out the festival, an Easter sunrise service will be held.” (3/30)

Photo. “Mrs. Edward Poteat, manager of North Carolina National Bank’s Auto Branch, was one of the first to use the new 24-hour cash dispenser now in operation at NCNB’s Newtowne Plaza branch.” [Statesville was 1 of 10 NC cities to get NCNB’s new ATM.] (3/31)

“Despite the rain which fell continuously all day Friday and the resulting ankle-deep mud, thousands upon thousands of the singin’ and pickin’ fraternity moved into Union Grove for the 48th annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention and the Old-Time Fiddler’s and Bluegrass Festival. The big action gets underway tonight as competition in held in both events.” (4/1)

6-bed coronary care unit opens at Davis Hospital today. “Dr. N. Max Lewis will head the unit and Dr. E.R. Caldwell and Dr. J. Sam Holbrook will be members of the team. Miss Beavey Gaither has been named head nurse. Mrs. Jeanne Alexander and Mrs. Sylvia Chapman complete the coronary nursing team.” (4/3)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, March 28-Apr. 3, 1947.

“Yesterday’s snowfall, which stopped in the afternoon after one and one-half inches had fallen began again last night and Iredellians awoke to behold a soft three and one-half inch blanket over the ground. This morning’s low was 24 degrees.” (2/28)

Union Grove 45 West Yadkin 38. “With three minutes left in the game, Union Grove took time out with the score standing 40 to 37. Reda Weatherman got two field goals and Weisner made a foul shot.” [Union Grove won Winston-Salem Journal & Sentinel Northwest NC Basketball Tournament; West Yadkin was defending champion.] (2/29)

“I.E. Venable, senior sanitarian of the Iredell County Health Department, issued a stern warning today that the county ordinance setting forth specifications for the construction of septic tanks would be rigidly enforced. He said he would take any and all offenders to court.” (3/31)

Cool Spring High School Class of 1944 holds its first reunion, 29 members attended. “Only one member of the class Jake Barkley is still overseas. He was sorely missed and the class voted to cable greetings to him.” (4/1)

“During the past 24 hours the only fire answered was a call to Belk’s department store where a furnace pipe at its entrance to the chimney had set fire to the floor. Prompt discovery and action prevented what might have been a major blaze.” (4/2)

Mary Belma Godfrey & George Junior Gaither marry. “She attended school at Central and Scotts and is now employed by Hunter brothers. A veteran of World War II, during which time he served for two and a half years in the European theater, he is now employed by North Carolina Furniture company.” (4/3)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, March 30 and April 3, 1922.

“‘Buster’ Sherrill has bought the interest of the others in the business and is now sole owner of the Statesville Storage Battery Company, located at the rear of the postoffice, and representing the Willard storage batteries.” (3/30)

“Springdale school started up March 29th after a two weeks’ stop on account of influenza. Over one half of the pupils have had it and are well. A few are not well enough to come back and a few are afraid and did not show up. Some of the larger boys had to quit and go to work.” (3/30)

Shiloh. “Mr. Otis Frye, who has been working as a fireman on a dredge boat in Cabarrus county, has returned home for the summer.” (3/30)

News & Observer article on cars in NC by county listed Iredell with 2,792. (3/30)

Henry Nicholson at Kiwanis club meeting. “Mr. Nicholson spoke in the interest of amateur athletics. Mr. R.A. White, representing the Hurst Turner Post of the American Legion, offered to organize, manage and finance a baseball team for the coming summer.” (4/3)

Statesville Piggly Wiggly opened Sat. 4/1. “The opening of this new enterprise was undoubtedly successful as over 3,000 people visited the store during the day.” (4/3)

Mooresville Chamber of Commerce. “But about the livest subject was ‘hogs or no hogs’ in the city limits. After the discussion a motion to table the hog question was carried.” (4/3)

East Monbo storm. “A tent show was wrecked and the woman manager was painfully hurt. Small houses were turned over and considerable damage done to the cotton mill.” (4/3)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, March 30 and April 2, 1897.

“The first-class three-story brick mill of Messrs. Raymer & Miller, on the southwest corner of Front and Meeting streets, is now in full blast with the latest up-to-date improvements in the milling business. There are two corn mills. One is for feed and one for the table meal. There are four Cranston wheat cleaners for cleaning wheat to perfection.” (3/30)

“Mr. J.U. Lamprecht has employed a first-class plumber and is prepared to do all work in that line in addition to general repair work. He keeps on hand pumps, iron pipe, steam fittings, &c.” (3/30)

“The frosts and ice of the past several days have probably cooked the peach crop in this section.” (3/30)

“Messrs. F.J. Axley and Mr. J.O. Sullivan, who have been in Washington for several weeks, returned home Wednesday. Both these gentlemen are applicants for places in the internal revenue service. Mr. Axley has an eye on the place of stamp deputy in Statesville. Mr. Sullivan wants a position as special gauger.” [Both jobs deal with taxing the liquor industry.] (4/2)

“The band concert Tuesday evening was not as largely attended as it should have been but the inclement weather was largely if not entirely responsible for this. The music was fine and the audience was an appreciative one.” (4/2)

“A German professor of the art terpsichorean is teaching a class of young men to trip the light fantastic. The lessons are given at the armory and have been in progress for a week. The class numbers 16.” (4/2)

Moose taught history at Mitchell Community College.