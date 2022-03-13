Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, March 14-20, 1997.
Donald Thompson, Hunt Mfg. CEO, says 260 employees will lose jobs. “‘Hunt is implementing a new strategy to redirect our businesses. The employees have known about the restructuring process since last September. They just found out the numbers Wednesday.” (3/14)
Mooresville. “Joe Knox has been leading the town for the past 37 years. He served on the town board for 10 years before being elected mayor in 1969. Knox hinted last week that he may seek re-election this fall, which would be his 15th term as mayor.” (3/15)
1997 Business Show at National Guard Armory 3/20. “The event began in 1990 when the Executive Women of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce decided they wanted to sponsor and coordinate a small business trade show specifically for members of the Chamber to network and make new business contacts.” (3/16)
“Ronda Hoke said that it is hard to surprise him, but his fellow firefighters did just that recently. Hoke, chief of West Iredell Fire Department, was honored as Officer of the Year by the Iredell County Fireman’s Association.” (3/17)
Hickory 4 SHS 2. “SHS scored in the sixth when Colt Ballard singled and moved to third on a William Combs single. Michael Mackey brought Ballard home with an RBI groundout. In the seventh, Parks Collins doubled and scored on a Teon Summers’ single.” (3/18)
“Mixed drinks will soon be on the table in Mooresville restaurants. Citizens approved the town’s liquor-by-the-drink referendum Tuesday by a 1,123-932 vote. Only 26 percent of registered voters turned out at the polls.” (3/19)
“Work is coming along nicely on the renovation of the Statesville Drug building, reports owner Leroy Plyler. The front door is being changed to its original position on the building’s corner. Plyler said workers had found the ‘old bank door.’” [Clock tower building] (3/20)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, March 14-20, 1972.
Retirees C.A. (Shortie) Sebastian & Roby Christopher honored by Carolina Mills. “Sebastian, foreman of the spinning room on the first shift, had been at the mill for 20 years. Christopher, spinning doffer on the first shift, had been at the mill for 37 years.” (3/14)
Jeannie Krider on how Statesville Little Theater got its props. “The props manager simply walked into the homes of other members of the group and spying what was needed, simply stated, ‘I’ll take it.’ Half my living room was apt to be on stage.” (3/15)
West Iredell VFD to show new brush wagon @ 10th anniversary open house 3/19. “The brush wagon is specifically designed and equipped to use in fighting grass and woods fires. It has preconnected nozzles that permit the driver to operate them while moving the vehicle.” (3/16)
Ad. “Chicken Barbeque South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department March 18, 1972. Serving starts at 11 a.m. and will last as long as customers keep coming. J.W. Ochler will prepare the chickens, assisted by members of the Fire Department. Still only $1.50.” (3/17)
Rocky Creek Mill. “Last July a fire burned the mill. Ronald J. Gooden and his father, Marvin, saw there was no use to rebuild it. Instead, the Goodens with partner James Gatton fell back on the family hobby – woodworking. The hobby has been transformed into Rocky Creek Woodcrafts in a 50 by 120-foot, 6,000 square foot metal building.” (3/18)
“Richard Whitley has been named state publications director for George A. Belk, Democratic candidate for insurance commissioner. Whitley, a native of Iredell, is the son of the late John B. Whitley, who ran for state commissioner of insurance in 1964 and 1968.” (3/20)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, March 14-20, 1947.
“G.L. Wilson Building company has been awarded the contract for the construction of Wayside school, five miles east of Statesville, on a low bid of $45,761. The new building will replace one which was destroyed several years ago by fire.” (3/14)
“Officer ‘Casey’ Jones recently was in the hospital. It so happened he was put on the maternity floor. Someone saw his wife knitting a pair of baby socks and ‘Casey’ was kidded no end about it.” (3/15)
Sunday extra for hotly contested Democratic city primary. “Robert A. Collier and three newcomers to the local political scene apparently were swept into office in Saturday’s record-breaking turnout. Going into office with Mr. Collier were these T.S. Coffey, Jr., W.R. Holland, E.M. Shelton, S.C. McCrary, and A.P. Steele, Jr.” [Collier was elected mayor.] (3/16)
“Saturday’s primary was tantamount to election in predominately Democratic Statesville. As a matter of legal form, the election will be held the first Tuesday after the first Monday but no Republican slate of candidates has been filed.” [May 6 will be election day.] (3/17)
“Herbert C. Koeppe stood clinging to Statesville’s rapidly protruding radio tower this morning putting the finishing touches to the sixth section –120 feet into the mist. ‘I feel just as though I were on the ground.’” [WSIC tower to reach 315 feet] (3/18)
SHS baseball Coach Herb Sampsel on freshmen. “‘There’s definitely promise in these youngsters and I wouldn’t be the least surprised if several of them make the grade.’ He was particularly impressed with the showing of Gair Allie in the infield.” [future major leaguer] (3/19)
Martha Gwyn Reavis & Ernest Gaither Little wed. “She is a graduate of Statesville high school and is employed in the office of Rochlin Veneer & Plywood Co. He attended Scotts high school and served four years in the U.S. Army with three years spent overseas in the Pacific. He is employed with Phoenix Mills.” (3/20)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, March 16 and 20, 1922.
“Bottles, cases and other accessories were moved Tuesday into the building on Court street to be occupied by the Orange Crush Bottling Company. According to Mr. R.L. Bennett, the manager of the plant, the machinery will arrive and be installed this week. The capacity of the plant will be 600 cases weekly.” (3/16)
“Harmony High school has been suspended on account of influenza.” (3/16)
“Mr. O.W. Slane has erected a radio receiving station at his home on West Front street.” (3/16)
“The influenza situation in Mooresville has not improved enough up to this morning for the city physician to announce if it will be desirable for the churches and schools to open for services Sunday and school next week.” (3/16)
“Mr. Owen W. Leonard, who has for the past month been under treatment at the United State Naval Hospital at Charleston, returned home Wednesday night. Mr. Leonard’s condition is not improved and he will likely enter another hospital. His nose, ears and eyes are affected and he will go to Charlotte next week for further examination.” (3/20)
“The Mt. Mourne school has closed on account of the influenza epidemic, making a total of eight schools in the county that have closed down.” (3/20)
Mooresville. “The influenza has improved, and the quarantine has been lifted. There were services at all the churches yesterday, and the graded schools all open Wednesday morning. The out-of-town teachers have been notified and some are already here.” (3/20)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, March 16 and 19, 1897.
“Messrs. J.W.C. Long and F.J. Axley went to Washington Friday night. Mr. Long is looking after the Statesville postoffice and Mr. Axley would like a job in the Senate.” (3/16)
“Mr. Durand Cooper has bought from Mr. E.C. Heins the Statesville Telephone Exchange. Mr. Cooper, who is a bookkeeper in the First National Bank, will retain his position in the bank and have the exchange operated by employes.” (3/16)
Rev. J.R. Moose, Methodist minister at Vanderburg, clears up an error in the reporting of his sermon. “That I said ‘I would rather be a drunkard in hell than a saloon-keeper,’ is not true. I said that at the judgement I would just as soon take the place of the drunkard as the saloon-keeper. And I am willing to meet that statement at the bar of God.” (3/16)
“There was considerable local interest in the mill between Corbett and Fitzsimmons pulled off at Carson, Nev., Wednesday, and quite a company gathered at the telegraph office to hear the returns. It is probable that some cash changed hands among the local sports.” [James J. “Gentleman Jim” Corbett, heavyweight champion, was beaten by Robert Fitzsimmons.] (3/19)
Granite Hill. “Mr. Jas. F. Moore had a very dangerous experience while out riding his wheel last Saturday evening. In making a turn he came into contact with a house. Fortunately Mr. Moore was not hurt but his wheel was demolished.” (3/19)
“There are three applicants for the postoffice at Harmony. All have been going around getting signers to their petitions. C.A. Grose, R.S. Hayes and I.E. Hedges are the applicants.” (3/19)
