Out of Our Past

Mooresville. “The influenza has improved, and the quarantine has been lifted. There were services at all the churches yesterday, and the graded schools all open Wednesday morning. The out-of-town teachers have been notified and some are already here.” (3/20)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, March 16 and 19, 1897.

“Messrs. J.W.C. Long and F.J. Axley went to Washington Friday night. Mr. Long is looking after the Statesville postoffice and Mr. Axley would like a job in the Senate.” (3/16)

“Mr. Durand Cooper has bought from Mr. E.C. Heins the Statesville Telephone Exchange. Mr. Cooper, who is a bookkeeper in the First National Bank, will retain his position in the bank and have the exchange operated by employes.” (3/16)

Rev. J.R. Moose, Methodist minister at Vanderburg, clears up an error in the reporting of his sermon. “That I said ‘I would rather be a drunkard in hell than a saloon-keeper,’ is not true. I said that at the judgement I would just as soon take the place of the drunkard as the saloon-keeper. And I am willing to meet that statement at the bar of God.” (3/16)