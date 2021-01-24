Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Jan. 25-30, 1971.
Obit William Claude Cooke, 59. “Mr. Cooke was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and a Veteran of Foreign Wars. He was a disabled veteran of World War I and had been employed with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salisbury.” (1/25)
Troutman Branch, Home Savings & Loan open 1/28. “Located on Wagner Street, the new facility is next door to the Troutman Post Office. The branch office, first for a savings and loan association in Statesville, will be operated by A.M Guy and Mrs. Richard Griggs.” (1/26)
Funny Rotary program, “James Kivett wrote 90 limericks about his fellow Rotarians. Kivett called upon Sol Ludwig to read the limericks in a ‘theatrical manner.’ The limericks touched on humorous areas of the club members’ vocation, personality or interest.” (1/27)
“Business in Statesville was brisk this morning for the first day of the annual ‘Exciting Days’ sale despite the cold temperatures which have held Iredell County in its grip for the past few days.” [High Wednesday, 1/27 was 39; overnight low was 9.] (1/28)
“The Mooresville ABC Store recorded its most profitable period ever during the last three months of 1970. Net earnings were $58,776. The store enjoyed a 16.2 per cent profit on sales. The 16.2 per cent profit margin is reportedly the highest of any store in the state.” (1/29)
“Billy Ellis surpassed the 1,000 point mark for his Viking career as his 22 point total last night gave him a total of 1,002 for his three years at South Iredell. The South quint had to put on a second-half splurge to take a 70-56 verdict.” [Defeated East Rowan.] (1/30)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 25-31, 1946—Military.
“Pfc. Robert Elliott was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on Jan. 8 at Fort Bragg. He served in the northern Solomons and southern Philippines. He was in service 42 months having spent 17 months overseas.” (1/25)
“J.E. Deitz and T. Ward Guy were awarded citations and medals for service at a meeting for draft board members and appeals agents in Charlotte. Others unable to attend were Dr. James L. Pressly, Attorney Hugh G. Mitchell and Charles Blackwelder.” [to receive by mail] (1/26)
PFC Kermit E. Templeton, 63rd Div. 7th Army. “In the Army 20 months, 12 of which overseas, Templeton has served in France and Germany, and is now touring E.T.O. with the Carmen Show. He was a foreman for Bylo Furn. Company.” [GI spoof of opera Carmen by 63rd Div.; entertained 250,000 troops in Europe over 8 months. Templeton ran stage & scenery.] (1/28)
“Mr. Ben Gaither, who recently received his discharge from the Seabees, was at Snow Creek to attend church Sunday. It is good to see the boys coming back and it is hoped that all the others may be out soon.” (1/29)
“Frank Goforth, RD 3/c, arrived yesterday in Long Beach California after serving 11 months in Korea, Manila and Japan on an LSM. Goforth has been in service for approximately two years.” [Radarman on a Landing Ship, Medium] (1/30)
Halton D. Brown. “He has just recently been discharged from the armed forces after four and one half years of service, two of which were spent overseas in the European Theater of War.” (1/31)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 25-31, 1946—Home front.
Louise Holland, Olin, physical therapist with Natl. Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, Newark, NJ. “She recently received his discharge, holding the rank of captain, from the medical Department of the Army. Miss Holland served as chief therapist with the 64th General Hospital for two and a half years overseas, during that time treating 30,000 in her department.” (1/25)
New use for uniforms. “The garments have had buttons changed and insignias removed to convert them into peacetime working clothes. We think, however, that the men will be glad when they can safely store away these reminders of the long and bitter years of war.” (1/26)
Anonymous benefactors give land to Broad Street Methodist. “The property, which extends from the church to Mulberry street, was purchased for approximately $15,000. Future plans might provide for the erection of recreational facilities.” (1/28)
Morningside 25 Conover 20. “The boys game saw Conover in the lead in the early part of the last period and it looked as if the Tigers had dropped their first encounter. But Smith came through with three consecutive hook shots that enabled the local club to win.” (1/29)
SHS 37 Monroe 21. “Statesville’s girls again opened with a rush scoring 11 points in the first quarter. The guards played an exceptionally fine game as usual, continually intercepting passes and keeping the ball on Statesville’s side.” (1/30)
“Crowds of last-minute citizens swamped the tax listing office in the court house today as tomorrow’s deadline for listing approaches. In the event you have not made your return yet, you are reminded of this important duty.” (1/31)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 27 and 31, 1921.
“The snow which began to fall early Tuesday evening, continued yesterday and last night. This morning the snow had reached a depth of 11 inches.” (1/27)
“While sitting here at our desk this morning, we could not help but wonder why James A. Brady and J.D. Ramsey, at 11 o’clock last night, should remove their shoes and hike it through the snow, along the sidewalk, from the corner of West End avenue to the corner of Race and Cherry streets.” (1/27)
Troutman Rt. 1. “The hills and valleys are beautiful in their white, velvety coat. Sleighing will be a sport for the youngsters until it diminishes.” (1/27)
“WANTED. We want copies of The Landmark for Aug. 17 and Sept. 20 and 23, 1920. We need these to complete our file for 1920 and will pay reasonable price for same. The Landmark.” (1/31)
Mooresville. “The snow here was estimated at 10 to 12 inches in depth, although it was several feet deep in low places. The graded schools kept right on, but business otherwise was practically suspended for a day or two.” (1/31)
Harmony Rt. 1. “While the severe weather lasts, we should rake away the snow and feed the birds. If they should perish the insects would devour the crops.” (1/31)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 28 and 31, 1896.
“For the first time in six months or more, Rev. Dr. Wood occupied the pulpit at the Presbyterian church Sunday morning. He preached a capital sermon and his congregation heard him gladly.” [Illness kept him from the pulpit since the end of August 1895.] (1/28)
“The gas machine at the Cooper House has been out of order for several nights and lamps and candles had to be brought into requisition. Proprietor Gray hopes to get the machine in working order to-day.” (1/28)
“Recently a hawk, in pursuit of a chicken, flew into the house of Mr. D.L. Wagner, near Troutman’s, and Mrs. Wagner killed it with a poker.” (1/28)
“Messrs. J.K. Morrison & Son will continue the retail department of their grocery business for probably 30 days longer – until their retail stock is closed out. Beginning to-morrow everything will be sold for cash. No goods will be charged.” (1/31)
Troutman’s. “The measles has at last struck our village, although it is confined to one family as yet.” (1/31)
“The measles has reached Statesville at last. It is reported that there are some cases in the neighborhood of the cotton mill.” (1/31)
“Mr. W.A Thomas is wrestling with the measles.” (1/31