Out of Our Past

“Mr. Ben Gaither, who recently received his discharge from the Seabees, was at Snow Creek to attend church Sunday. It is good to see the boys coming back and it is hoped that all the others may be out soon.” (1/29)

“Frank Goforth, RD 3/c, arrived yesterday in Long Beach California after serving 11 months in Korea, Manila and Japan on an LSM. Goforth has been in service for approximately two years.” [Radarman on a Landing Ship, Medium] (1/30)

Halton D. Brown. “He has just recently been discharged from the armed forces after four and one half years of service, two of which were spent overseas in the European Theater of War.” (1/31)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Jan. 25-31, 1946—Home front.

Louise Holland, Olin, physical therapist with Natl. Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, Newark, NJ. “She recently received his discharge, holding the rank of captain, from the medical Department of the Army. Miss Holland served as chief therapist with the 64th General Hospital for two and a half years overseas, during that time treating 30,000 in her department.” (1/25)

