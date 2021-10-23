Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Oct. 25-20, 1996.
Photo: “North Iredell’s Jenny Leamon, left, finishes just ahead of South Iredell’s Terri Gentry during their cross country meet at North Iredell Thursday. North’s Hannah Hepler won the girls meet. The boys meet was won by North’s Blake Crouch followed by teammate Jerrod Hessen, South Iredell’s Mike Festus and Alan Sandoval finished third and fourth respectively. South Iredell won the girls meet with 28 points followed by North Iredell and North Surry. The boys meet was also won by South with 30 points followed by North’s 25 and North Surry.” (10/25)
“North Iredell’s Raider Ravine will show the effects of Statesville’s 19-12 win over the Raiders much longer than any player will be sore or coach will be happy or unhappy about a play or the game. The field, dirt now occupies large areas where grass grew in August, was chewed up even more Friday night mainly through the running of Greyhound running backs Courtney Brown and Travis Scott. Brown rushed 23 times for 132 yards while Scott gained 104 yards on 15 carries as Statesville spoiled the Raiders' homecoming.” (10/26)
“Matthew Moorefield recently received the Eagle Scout Award. Pictured are, from left, John and Mary Moorefield, his parents; Matthew Moorefield; Gene Whitesides, Troop 176, Oakdale Baptist Church Scoutmaster; and Rev. John Millholland, pastor of Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church located in the Cool Springs community. Moorefield is a member of Boy Scout Troop 176 at Oakdale Baptist Church on U.S. 64 East. The Eagle Scout project was to build and install two metal awnings over the back steps and build a wheelchair ramp at the ElderCenter located on Davie Avenue.” (10/27)
“After meeting for weeks, the committee of teachers, parents, administrators and architects working on plans for the new Central Elementary School has come up with a basic plan for the school. The general plan calls for renovating the old gymnasium and building a new facility less than 20 feet behind the existing building. After the new school is constructed, the old building will be torn down. The project is similar to the way Brawley Middle School was rebuilt.” (10/28)
“With one conference game left this season, Statesville’s Greyhounds will enter that game with South Iredell with one loss after beating North Surry, 14-1, Monday night. The Vikings, undefeated in conference play, handed Statesville its lone league loss, 6-0 on Oct. 15 at Greyhound Hollow. A Greyhound win would tie them with South for the Foothills Athletic Conference championship.” (10/29)
“Cuma Lee Netherton and Berneda Lunsford were hostesses for the monthly meeting of senior adults at First Baptist Church on Davie Ave. The tables were decorated with pink dahlias from Edith Addison’s garden. To open the meeting, Gloria Schall led the singing of two hymns and Marion Crandall played the piano. Buford Rimmer presided over the meeting. Rev. Cecil Herrin led the morning prayer. He then introduced J.S. Prevette and his K-9 dog, Roy. Prevette, who is a member of the Statesville Police Department, then told how Roy was trained and purchased. Roy’s duties were to sniff out illegal drugs. He cost a lot of money; however, within 90 days he had paid for himself. Roy is now retired and is owned by Prevette.” (10/30)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Oct. 25-30, 1971.
Wilmer N. Derr, SHS teacher named to board of N.C. Teachers’ & State Employees’ Retirement System. “Derr teaches sociology, economics and black history. He came to the Statesville school system in 1960. Prior to that, he taught at Newton and at Asheville.” (10/25)
“Over 5,000 Iredell County youngsters received the combined immunization against red and German measles during clinics conducted last week in the county’s 31 schools. Dr. J.H. Nicholson said a total of 5,286 received the vaccine.” (10/26)
Obituary for Brate McLaughlin Garrison, Jr., 56. “He was a graduate of Baily Military Academy, was an airplane mechanic by vocation, and a disabled veteran of the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was a member of the First ARP Church.” (10/27)
“Miss Elizabeth Anne Ramseur recently arrived in Vietnam, where she will serve a year as a recreation aide in the Red Cross. Miss Ramseur is a graduate of Unity High School in Statesville and Barber-Scotia in Concord, where she received a B.A. in history.” (10/28)
St. Paul Lutheran Church. “During the worship hour, the annual observance of the Protestant Reformation is being observed — the 454th year since Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses on the Wittenberg Church door in Germany, October 31, 1517.” (20/29)
“It was homecoming last night at Statesville, North Iredell and South Iredell, but all lost their gridiron battles.” (Albemarle Bulldogs 17, Statesville Greyhounds 0; North Wilkes Vikings 30, North Iredell Raiders 18; Davie County War Eagles 10, South Iredell Vikings 7) (10/30)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Oct. 25-31, 1946.
Alec McLelland, Army veteran, to open self-service laundry. “Under the self-service plan, the machines are available for housewives to use. The renter pays a rental fee, washes her laundry and takes it home to dry and iron.” (10/25)
“Radioman third class Charles Walters home. “He had been on duty in the Pacific area. He said today that he hoped to enter Wake Forest College in January. Before entering the service, he was a backfield standout on the Statesville high school football team.” (10/26)
Caroline Lawrence and Hubert Marion Johnson marry. “Educated in the city schools, at Mitchell College and Woman’s College, Mrs. Johnson taught last year in Taylorsville. Mr. Johnson received his education in the local schools, going to State College. He served in the infantry for three years.” (10/28)
“Floyd Angley assumed the managership of the Colonial Store’s Super Market on West Broad street today. He is a native of Lenoir and was former manager of the Pender store here before going into the Army, where he served for two years.” (10/29)
“Two new school buses have been received by the Iredell County Unit schools. Superintendent T. Ward Guy stated that one or two more buses are expected in the next two weeks, piece by piece relieving the serious transportation shortage in the schools.” (10/30)
Steve Morrison, Jr., home after 6½ years U.S. Navy. “He will be discharged with a rating of A.O.M. 1/c. Morrison served during the past two years in Florida. Prior to that he saw time in the Caribbean and in Trinidad and Porto Rico.” (Aviation Ordnanceman) (10/31)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 27 and 31, 1921.
“The Chamber of Commerce membership drive was opened Monday night at the court house with an entertaining and instructive address by Mr. Henry R. Dwire, editor of the Twin-City Sentinel and a director of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce.” (10/27)
Mooresville. “The store of the W.W. Rankin Company, on Main street, was robbed of probably $20 worth of goods on Friday night, but it had been kept a secret a few days to see if a clue could be found. So far nothing has been found out.” (10/27)
“Mr. C.V. Henkel poured coffee and acquitted himself most gracefully. This was in discharge of the sentence imposed against Mr. Henkel by Judge Ausley, of the Rotary court. The charge against Mr. Henkel was being absent at former meetings.” (10/27)
“The cornerstone of the new Lutheran church, corner Mulberry and Front, was laid yesterday afternoon. Mayor Bristol brought greetings from the city, welcoming the new enterprise, paying a beautiful tribute to Martin Luther, the founder of Protestantism.” (10/31)
“The local high school football team was defeated Friday afternoon at Salisbury by the score of 19 to 7. Statesville’s lone tally came in the last quarter, when half back Joe Alexander broke loose for a 55-yard run and a touchdown, kicking the goal a minute later himself.” (10/31)
Mount Mourne. “People around here have to go via Brawley to get to Mooresville, on account of the road force working on the main road. People will appreciate the good road when they get to travel it again.” (10/31)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Oct. 27 and 30, 1896.
“Statesville is to be surfeited with circuses this season. Main’s show will be here the 29th. The advance agent of the Ringling Bros.’ show was here Saturday and made arrangements for it to exhibit in Statesville November 17th. The bill boards for the latter show were put up yesterday, and the advertising car will be here today.” (10/27)
“Mr. T.R. Purnell and Labor Commissioner Matthews, of Maine, had an appointment to make Republican speeches here Friday night. Matthews didn’t come. Purnell was here but didn’t speak.” (10/27)
“Mr. Theo. F. Kluttz spoke by appointment at the court house Saturday night. The house was filled, quite a number of ladies were present.” (Kluttz was a Salisbury Democrat.) (10/27)
“A big crowd came to see the circus yesterday — that is, some of them came to see the circus and many were satisfied simply by looking at the parade. The parade came on a little after 10 o’clock. The performance began under the tent about 1.30."
"The cage of performing animals, the riding lion, etc., were capital. The trapeze, aerial performances, etc., were superior, much better than the average show. All in all, Main’s circus is better than those which have been coming this way."
The advertisements of Mr. R.H. Rickert, jeweler, and Messrs. Cooper & Gill, grocers, on the elephants in the parade yesterday, attracted attention. They were also suspended in the circus tent and attention called to them.” (10/30)