Out of Our Past

“After meeting for weeks, the committee of teachers, parents, administrators and architects working on plans for the new Central Elementary School has come up with a basic plan for the school. The general plan calls for renovating the old gymnasium and building a new facility less than 20 feet behind the existing building. After the new school is constructed, the old building will be torn down. The project is similar to the way Brawley Middle School was rebuilt.” (10/28)

“With one conference game left this season, Statesville’s Greyhounds will enter that game with South Iredell with one loss after beating North Surry, 14-1, Monday night. The Vikings, undefeated in conference play, handed Statesville its lone league loss, 6-0 on Oct. 15 at Greyhound Hollow. A Greyhound win would tie them with South for the Foothills Athletic Conference championship.” (10/29)