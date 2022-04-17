Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

April 18-24, 1997

Obit Haynes Millard Mott, 74. “He was a member of St. John Baptist Church. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a former employee of Statesville Laundry and retired from Southern Screw Co.” (4/18)

“Home runs by Justin Rogers and Ben Garland gave the Warriors a 3-0 win over North Iredell. In four FAC games this season, West has nine homers and is undefeated. ‘I’m changing my philosophy. Who needs baserunning and bunting?’ joked head coach Buck Gatton.” (4/19)

Sheriff Phil Redmond responds to citizen complaints about littering. “The sheriff said that if any officer sees anybody throw trash out of their car, they will give them a ticket. The ticket can cost $165 to pay. Is it worth that much to throw trash out of your car?” (4/20)

“A bridge on Jennings Road that passes over the South Yadkin River at the Iredell county Water Filtration Plant will be closed for approximately one week while general repairs are made at the north end of the bridge.” (4/21)

Statesville in the final 30 to be named an All-America City. “Danny Hearn, president of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce said, ‘We had a very strong application. We are honored to be in the final 30.” (4/22)

Obit Ralph Austin Creedmore, 80. “He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. He was employed by Statesville Flour Mills as a maintenance foreman. He attended Iredell County Schools. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy.” “ (4/23)

“Several streets in the downtown area near W. Front St. were blocked off this morning for the filming of scenes for the movie ‘Steel Chariots.’ The movie is about a NASCAR racing family, the Tuckers. In the scene shot this morning a motorcycle chase was being shot.” (4/24)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

April 18-24, 1972.

Illness forces Rev. F.W. Kiker to withdraw from county school board race. “The ballots have already been printed so Mr. Kiker’s name will appear. Mr. Kiker said he would ask that persons not vote for himself. He added he was making no recommendation. (4/18)

Centerfielder Mark Ogburn saves SHS 7-5 win over Thomasville. “Rick Hanner laced a single to center with one run crossing the plate. The second runner rounded third before Ogburn fired a perfect shot to Allen Garrison to nail the runner by three steps.” (4/19)

S/Sgt. James Patrick (Pat) Shannon in training films @ Lowry AFB. “Shannon was seen in many as an officer or high-ranking non-commissioned officer. ‘One time, the script called for a lieutenant colonel, so the make-up people had to add a little gray tint to my hair.’” (4/20)

Interesting statistics on county registration. “There are 25,032 registered Democrats and 7,790 Republicans. There are more female voters registered in the county than male voters. The breakdown is 17,807 to 16.393. A total of 1,417 persons under age 21 have registered.” (4/21)

“Dan M. Loftin, a member of the U.S. State Department staff, has been appointed to the U.S. Committee at the United Nations and will assume his duties on June 1.” [Troutman HS; 3 years minor league baseball Twins & Mets; advanced degrees U. of Kentucky] (4/22)

Terry Sanford campaigns in NC for Democratic nomination for president. “Tuesday he will be in Statesville. Bill McLaughlin, local campaign chairman, said Sanford will be at the Vance Motor Inn. All citizens are invited to meet him at the hotel dining room.” (4/24)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

April 18-24, 1947.

“This it to inform a picket at the local telephone exchange that it WAS Gen. Dwight Eisenhower she saw riding by Tuesday. Cpl. Bob Quinn of the highway patrol, a former Statesville resident, noticed her because she walked square into a pole. Bob and several other patrolmen escorted the general and Mrs. Eisenhower to Winston.” (4/18)

SHS on the road. “Statesville high romped over N. Wilkesboro, 23-8, in a cow pasture ball game in which the visitors scored as much on walks as they did on hits. J.C. Grose, rookie hurler, was tapped only for four clean bingles.” [SHS had 4 errors; N. Wilkesboro had 10.] (4/19)

Photo. “This is an inside view of Iredell county’s recently completed show and sale arena at the fairgrounds used for the first time last week at the North Carolina Hereford association’s show and sale. It is the only one of its kind in the state.” [arena seats 700] (4/21)

“James A. Benfield, 26, boatswain’s mate, first class, USN, Mooresville, is serving on LSM 516 on amphibious duty with the Second Task Fleet. Benfield entered the Naval service March 19, 1940.” (4/22)

Rotary club. “Rev. George W. Hurlburt, retired Episcopal minister presented a program of sacred and secular music on his homemade chimes. Rev. Mr. Hurlburt built his chimes out of old piping and has had requests to construct several such sets for other local musicians.” (4/23)

WSIC airs test broadcast. “Harry Gatton and his staff were a bit apprehensive as they took to the ether. But everything went along all right and several persons ‘in the know’ tuned in their sets at 1 a.m. to 1400, where they heard Harry Gatton, Al Watson, et. al., put Statesville on the air for the first time.” (4/24)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

April 20 and 24, 1922.

Mooresville. “The road building forces out from Mooresville toward Statesville and also down toward Davidson, Mt. Mourne and Cornelius are all busy now.” (4/20)

“Mr. Karel Bondam, head of the department of music at Mitchell college, was presented his papers of American citizenship in Federal court yesterday in Salisbury” [Native of Holland; described as “virtuoso pianist, a superb cellist and an outstanding organist”; came to America for his health; hired by Mitchell in 1916; returned to Holland 1926; died 1943.] (4/20)

“Professor R.H. Lankford, of the Harmony Farm Life School, and County Agent R.W. Graeber, together with 12 Harmony students, are spending the day visiting the various dairies of the county. The boys are being given demonstrations of stock judging.” (4/20)

Merchants Association. “Messrs. J.M. Deaton, R.L. Poston and J.A. Brady were appointed to a committee to confer with the county commissioners in regard to having the Amity road put in better shape. This road is especially needed while work is in progress on the Statesville-Charlotte highway.” (4/24)

“In a ragged 7 ½ inning game Friday afternoon featured by errors and heavy hitting, the local highs defeated the Mooresville highs 13 to 6. A clout by Brawley, Statesville’s elongated 1st-sacker, was the longest hit of the game. Abernathy twirled his best game of the season and kept the 11 hits garnered off his delivery well scattered.” [SHS 7 errors, MHS 10] (4/24)

Troutman. “The influenza siege is subsiding.” (4/24)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

April 20 and 23, 1897.

Democratic candidate for mayor. “Dr. L. Harrill was nominated by Mr. J.K. Morrison. Mr. C.H. Armfield nominated Capt. J.A. Cooper and Mr. T.D. Miller nominated Mr. J.C. Turner. The number of votes cast was 332: Dr. Harrill 199, Capt. Cooper 76, Mr. Turner 72. One hundred sixty-seven being necessary to a choice, Dr. Harrill was declared the nominee.” (4/20)

Excerpt from article on landscaping at Mulberry St. graded school. “This spring Capt. McNamee, manager of the Biltmore estate, sent over 200 trees, shrubs and plants with his and Mr. Vanderbilt’s compliments.” [Charles McNamee, manged Biltmore estate 1889-1904] (4/20)

“Rev. G.H. Church conducted services on the street Saturday afternoon. The services will be continued this week for the benefit of the Federal Court visitors.” (4/20)

“Mr. John William Cansler Long, better known among his friends as ‘Pomp,’ was Tuesday appointed postmaster at Statesville.” (4/23)

“Mr. R.S. Templeton was Tuesday appointed postmaster at Mooresville. ’Squire Templeton is a Republican wheel horse in south Iredell and his appointment was generally expected.” (4/23)

Federal Court opens. “Clerk Cowles and Deputy Carlton are assisted by Messrs. H.R Cowles and J.W.C. Long. Mr. O.A. Woods, who was court crier in former Republican administrations, has his old job back.” (4//23)

Mooresville. “The frost Wednesday morning seems to have done but little damage.” (4/23)