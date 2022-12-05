Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Dec. 5-11, 1997.

Obit Howard Augustus Moore, 78. “He was a member of First Baptist Church and was the retired owner and operator of Moore’s Diner. He attended Iredell County Schools and served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific.” (12/5)

“The Raiders clamped down and held the Greyhounds to two points in a key seven-minute stretch in the third quarter to defeat Statesville 44-33. North widened its lead from three to 11 by stuffing Statesville and getting the ball inside to center Maria Hickman, who netted seven points in the stanza.” (12/6)

“Dear Santa, Please leave me a mamma doll and daddy doll for my doll house because Lucky chewed up my other dolls. Please leave a little four wheeler, a basketball goal and some skates. Love Heather.” (12/7)

Troutman buys new police car. “The vehicle, a 1997 Crown Victoria, was purchased from Vick Bailey dealership in Spartanburg, S.C., for $21,000. It will replace the 1991 Crown Victoria which had fallen into a state of disrepair.” (12/8)

Obit Robert Paul Harris, 74. “He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, and was employed by J.C. Steele. He was a past member of VFW Post 2031 and attended Iredell County Schools. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army.” (12/9)

Obit Hugh W. “Bubba” Sloop, 78. “He served in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He was a retired home builder and real estate developer. Mr. Sloop was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. He was instrumental in the building of the church when it moved to Fieldstone Road.” (12/10)

A’Lisa Tello, on Christmas parade. “‘We are not taking any more entries for floats, but (are accepting) personal decorated vehicles.’ Tello stressed that the vehicles have to have more than just a bow on the front. She said that horses can be in the parade, however, they must be decorated as well. ‘The (rider) must provide a pooper scooper behind each group.’” (12/11)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, Dec. 5-11, 1972.

“A request was made by the council to have the U.S. Corps of Engineers to conduct a flood plain study of Statesville and its environs in conjunction with a similar request by the county commissioners, in order to include a larger area.” (121/5)

“Dear Santa, I would like a Snoopy dog, a punching clown, a Fisher Price school house, a big stove and refrigerator and a Sno-Cone machine. Thank you, Margaret.” (12/6)

Tom Kennerly retires from Statesville PO after 34 years. “Kennerly, who was calculated to have walked more than eight times the circumference of the earth in his work, had served as a carrier for 19 years and worked in other capacities over the last 15 years.” (12/7)

Commissioners seek more information about the cost of Mitchell joining the community college system. “The board passed a motion stating that it is ‘in agreement with the principle of a community college for Iredell County’ but calling for further clarification on what the county’s obligations would be if the financial responsibility is accepted.” (12/8)

Vikings 59 East Rowan 47. “Ann Ellis, the most valuable player in the NPC for the past two seasons, turned in her top performance of the young campaign with a 40-point effort against the Lady Mustangs.” (12/9)

“Representatives from the Department of Community Colleges have agreed to meet with the board of commissioners to discuss the financial implications of admitting Mitchell College to the state system. The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 14, in the Hall of Justice.” (12/11)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, Dec. 5-11, 1947.

“Statesville council, No. 399, Junior Order, has erected a neon sign at the square which will be turned on each meeting night. The order meets over the Sherrill-White Shoe company and the sign has been erected above that store.” (12/5)

Scotts 36 Troutman 34. “After the first half Scotts led by a nine point margin. Troutman increased the tempo of the game and point by point came back to almost tie. Nesbit was the big gun for Troutman with 14 markers. Scotts big center, Bill McNeely, led his team with 13 points, with Jenkins close behind with 10.” (12/6)

“John H. Gray is building a one story brick building adjacent to the Statesville Newsstand on South Center street which will house a doughnut shop and two other businesses. The structure is being built so that additional levels can be added to it.” (12/8)

“Superintendent J.A. Stewart of the Statesville water and light department stated that another new section of street lights is soon to be erected. The additional lights were made possible by the acquisition of new transformers and will be installed in Brookdale.” (12/9)

“R.F. Holt of Greensboro has joined the Morningside faculty as band instructor. The new teacher is a graduate of A. and T. college at Greensboro and served three and one-half years in the navy, during which time he was a member of the navy’s first all-Negro band.” [Roger Franklin Holt](12/10)

Reburial of S/Sgt. Flake E. Overcash in family plot Wesley Methodist Chapel cemetery. “Sgt. Overcash was killed in July 1944, in France and had been buried in St. Lo cemetery. He was 30 years old at the time of his death. He attended Troutman high school where he was outstanding in sports and was inducted into service in January 1941.” (12/11)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Dec. 7 and 11, 1922.

Description of Texas Joe, an “Australian whip cracker” entertaining at Legion Christmas bazaar. “He wore striped, cream-colored trousers tucked into cowboys boots, a blue flannel shirt embossed with flowers, with a heavy leather cartridge belt supporting a bone-handle 44 with a barrel a mile long. The customary cowboy hat completed the outfit.” (12/7)

Harmony news. “Harmony is getting, or rather trying to become a business center, the place is growing so rapidly that a newspaper known as the ‘Harmony Times’ will be printed by Mr. Parks Messick. The first issue will appear this week.” (12/7)

Shiloh news. “Mr. W. Mott Miller, who has spent several months taking a barber’s course in Georgia, has returned home. Mr. Miller has secured a position at Coley’s barber shop Statesville, and began work there Monday.” (12/7)

“With influenza spreading with some rapidity in surrounding towns and in certain sections of the county and with a number of cases in the city limits it was decided Saturday to close all places of public meeting, including all congregating centers for 10 days or more. The order does not include the closing of stores.” (12/11)

“The Cool Spring schools have closed for a few days on account of the prevalence of severe colds. The school officials are not inclined to believe that it is influenza.” (12/11)

Troutman news. “The top surface of the highway has been laid to the edge of the village, with just a short blank space between what is placed and the plant where the asphalt is mixed. Weather conditions have retarded work for ten days, but a few days of sunshine and the hard surface will have been placed through town.” (12/11)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Dec. 7 and 10, 1897.

“The measles find new victims almost every day. Mr. J.T. Perry says it has invaded his family, Mr. Chas. Perry suffering the first attack, and there are several other members of the family to have it. The disease is also going the rounds in the county.” (12/17)

Olin. “The measles has broken out in the Williamsburg vicinity. Several members of Mrs. Clemmie Holmes’ family are suffering from the disease.” (12/7)

Rock Cut. “Our town is growing. We now have telephone poles to Long Island. Ready for the wire; so now our poor mouths and feet that get so tired ‘toting’ news will be sent on the wire.” (12/7)

“The aldermen took no action in the matter of fireworks at their meetings Tuesday. The popping of fire crackers, etc., is prohibited by the town ordinance and the police will doubtless enforce the ordinance to the best of their ability during the holidays, but there will of course be more or less violations of it. In fact the popping of crackers has already begun.” (12/10)

“Should the weather be unfavorable the Wilhelm & Mills building, which is now under way, will probably not be completed until spring. The walls will be covered over and the building left to await fairer weather. If, however, the winter be mild and the weather be favorable, the building will be finished to completion.” (12/10)

“Dr. J.R.B. Adams has been quite sick for several days. He was thought to be better yesterday.” (12/10)