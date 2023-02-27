Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Feb. 27-Mar. 5, 1998.

American Business Women’s Assn. South MeDeri Chapter mtg. “Linda Parker was the vocational speaker. She has worked as bookkeeper at Barium Springs for 34 years and her duties include filing, reports, closing the books monthly and yearly and maintains alumni information.” (2/27)

SHS 58 West Caldwell 45. “Tournament MVP Michael Allison tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, while Roderick Morrison pitched in 15 points. The Greyhounds won their second conference title in as many years in part by converting 7-of-9 shots after halftime, going from one point down to a nine-point lead in three minutes.” (2/28)

Obit Harvey White Jr. “He attended Morningside High School and served with the United States Army during World War II. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pierpoint Industries of Statesville.” (3/1)

“Jay Stewart and Danny Johnson are walking testament to the junior firefighter program. The two men, honored Saturday night as Firefighter and Officer of the Year by the Iredell County Fireman’s Association began their careers as junior firefighters.” [Stewart at Trinity VFD; Johnson assistant chief Monticello VFD] (3/2)

“Developer Jerry T. Norvell, Jr., asked council if he could purchase the parking lot at the corner of Water and North Center at the tax value of $127,040. Before Norvell can purchase the lot, it must be advertised once, and then the city has to wait ten days. If another party is interested the bid must be 10 percent above the offer Norvell has proposed.” (3/3)

James Hollar of West Iredell Water at County commission. “‘Sharon School has been put on bottled water three times in the last two school years,’ James Hollar said. He proposed commissioners appropriate $110,000 to extend the lines of West Iredell Water Co. 1.6 miles to Sharon School.’ (3/4)

“Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is investing $20 million into an expansion of its Statesville mold plant. The expansion will include 24,000 sq. ft. of additional space and 100 new employees to the company. The Statesville plant opened in 1996.” (3/5)

Fifty years ago: Record & Landmark, Feb. 27-March 5, 1973.

Photo. “Rick D. Lackey receives a promotion to Petty Officer Third Class Photographer’s Mate upon graduation from photography school. PH-3 Lackey was graduated as top sailor in a class of 64. He then attended a school in advanced color photography.” (2/27)

“The Fort Dobbs restoration project would receive $91,000 over the next two years under legislation introduced Tuesday. According to the measure, $43,000 would go for public facilities and $48,000 for maintenance and operation for 1973-1975.” (2/28)

“Statesville High’s boys basketball team scored eight points in the final 57 seconds of action and rode that tidal wave of points to a 57-51 victory over Asheboro and the tournament championship.” [Mark Ogburn 3 foul shots; Dennis Kilby 2 point jumper; Barry Howell 2 foul shots; Jeff Cook 1 foul shot] (3/1)

Obit James Ephraim Stack, 52. “Stack served with the 42nd Infantry Division in Europe during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart and three bronze service stars. He was a member of the Harmony American Legion Post.” [Harmony postmaster since 1955] (3/2)

Photo. “Fusion-Rubbermaid Co. has become Rubbermaid Industrial Products Corp. and a new sign was installed Friday, high up on the corner of the plant, located on Taylorsville Road. The Statesville Rubbermaid plant is a subsidiary of Rubbermaid, Inc.” (3/3)

“Wilbur H. Stafford, building inspector announced that 10 building permits were issued in February. These included one permit for a drive-in restaurant. Two permits were issued for single family units and seven permits for additions and alterations to existing buildings.” (3/5)

Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record; Feb. 27-March 5, 1948.

“Statesville merchants voted to send a delegation before the board of aldermen to request more efficient cleaning of downtown streets. In return, they promise better compliance with garbage regulations and an ‘earnest effort” to clean up the lots in the rear of their stores.” (2/27)

“W.D. Hamrick, a missionary from the Central New York conference of the Methodist church, is going to see that a 200 bed hospital is erected in the heart of the Belgian Congo. J.C. Steele has been selected to supply the machinery necessary to make the brick and roofing tile for the hospital.” (2/28)

“The stork took a holiday in Statesville and vicinity and, as a result, there will be no native Statesvillians who will be celebrating their first Leap Year birthday four years hence. We are not sure whether any maids had any better luck at snaring husbands.” (3/1)

“The girls stole the show at the Iredell county high school tournament finals last night at Celeste Henkel as two old rivals, Union Grove and Scotts, fought tooth and toenail for the championship with Union Grove pulling from behind to win, 44-38, but requiring an overtime to do it. “ [Reda Weatherman scored 33 points, including 6 in overtime to lead Union Grove.] (3/2)

“Monticello Methodist church on Taylorsville road is going upward. The roof rafters are now being placed and if the weather is favorable the congregation will soon be in their new church. The church was organized September 15, 1946, and has had a steady growth.” (3/3)

“Graveyard services with full military honors will be conducted for Staff Sergeant Ray McLelland, who died while serving in New Guinea in 1943, from Concord Presbyterian church cemetery Sunday afternoon. He died of jungle fever a few days after he was rushed to an Australian hospital.” (3/4)

“Statesville’s new drive-in theater on the Hickory highway will open sometime in April if weather conditions permit, Sam Cline, proprietor, announced today. Grading work is about three-quarters complete. The theater will accommodate 350 cars, Mr. Cline announced.” (3/5)

One hundred years ago: Landmark, March 1 and 5, 1923.

“The question of a tourist camp for Statesville is to be referred to the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs by Community Service. Mr. J.P. Flanigan, temporary champion of the movement, feels there is sufficient tourist travel through Statesville to warrant the establishment of a camp.” (3/1)

“Mr. C.D. Cashwell has returned from Atlanta, Ga., where he bought a handsome new soda fountain for the Boulevard store of the Statesville Drug Co.” (3/1)

Olin news. “We regret very much to say that Mr. Donnie Holland, son of Mr. Perry Holland, has developed a case of measles.” (3/1)

East Monbo. “Mr. Sam Ostwalt and Harrill Clarke have measles. Mrs. Manual Hudspeth is recovering from a bad case of measles.” (3/1)

“Mr. W.A. Thomas, chairman of the Community Service golf committee, will call a meeting during the week to discuss the report of Seth Raynor, golf architect, who visited land adjacent to the city. He found some of the tracts could readily be adapted for links.” (3/5)

Troutman. “The R.M. Hudson Construction Company has come out of winter quarters and is today pouring concrete on the stretch of road between Barium Springs and Third Creek. Within a few more weeks this sector will be completed and then on to Statesville.” (3/5)

New Salem news. “I hope the county will put out heavier on the Cool Spring road than they have been doing. We have had the exquisite pleasure of driving through mud an axle deep this winter to get to Statesville. All the roads got bad but the Cool Spring road was awful.” (3/5)

One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, March 1 and 4, 1898.

“A few flakes of snow fell Sunday and yesterday there was another and more serious attempt to give us a snowstorm, but the effort was a failure. A part of the time yesterday while the snow was falling the sun was shining.” (3/1)

“A couple of gentlemen from Charlotte were here last week looking around with a view to establishing a steam laundry in Statesville. We have not learned their final determination in the matter.” (3/1)

“Statesville and Iredell are not lacking in patriotic citizens who are ready to march to the front should war be declared between the United States and Spain. It is safe to say that nine persons out of ten would be glad to see a scrap between Spain and the United States. Many of them will be grievously disappointed if there is no war – which is more than likely.” (3/1)

“Mr. Willie Allison, son of ex-Marshal Allison, went to Philadelphia a few days ago to enter the employ of the Baldwin locomotive works. He proposes to learn the business – to begin at the bottom and work up.” (3/4)

“A citizen of Concord township, who was in town yesterday, said the only news in his beat was that Mr. Thos. Hartness was endeavoring to raise a company for the prospective war with Spain.” (3/4)

“In a business letter to The Landmark, Rev. J.H. Page, well known here, says: “My conviction on the question of war with Spain is that it is neither necessary, desirable nor probable.’ And Mr. Page is about right.” (3/4)