Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 2-8, 1998.

“Willie B. Hudson, who is White Cane chairman for District 31 B, praised the Troutman Lions Club for its outstanding support of White Cane. The club now leads the district in per member contributions.” [White Cane funds help NC’s visually impaired.] (1/2)

NC unemployment rates for November. “The unemployment rate for Iredell County in November was 2.6. The lowest rate in the state was 1.3 percent in Orange County. Swain County had the highest rate at 16.3 percent.” (1/3)

Business news for 1998. “Folks at the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce have increased their efforts to recruit business from the entertainment industry like music and movie theaters and theme parks.” (1/4)

“Sears Optical opened recently in Signal Hill Mall near the back entrance to Sears. The store offers eye exams, glasses frames for men, women and children, various types of lenses and coatings and a variety of contact lenses.” (1/5)

Business North Carolina magazine named Statesville in its top 10 best places in the state for business. “Danny Hearn, president of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, said that this is a ranking Statesville should get excited about.” (1/6)

SIHS 87 St. Stephens 78. “The Vikings used their superior speed and athletic ability to run past the Indians. They outscored St. Stephens 27-20 in the third period and never relinquished the lead.” [Jason Morris 29 points; Marcus McKee 23; J.R. Biggs 20] (1/7)

“Local power suppliers are blaming high winds today for city and county power outages. Crescent Electric said they had between 300-350 customers without power. Approximately 2,000 people served by the City of Statesville reportedly lost power.” (1/8)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Jan. 2-8, 1973.

Photos. “Mrs. Roberta G. Little hands the first 1973 license tag to Franklin S. McDaniels. McDaniels had been in line since 4 a.m. In the bottom photo, Mrs. Kathy Bunton hands the first Statesville city tag to Robert Anderson. Anderson had been waiting since 6 a.m.” (1/2)

Obit James Carl Rumple, 53. “He was a graduate of the Troutman schools, and a veteran of U.S. Army service in World War II. He was a member and councilman of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.” [dairy farmer] (1/3)

“Several of the cities uniformed officers were introduced to the council as part of Mayor Francis Quis’ program to have the uniformed employees known to the council.” [Fireman Hugh Link, Gilbert Peacock & John McCrary; Policemen Lt. C.R. Dagenhart, H.E. Patterson & R.J. Holleman] (1/4)

“George Grant of Turnersburg, who keeps about the only precipitation records in Iredell County, said he measured 54.92 inches in 1972. Grant suggested that it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone but December was one of the wettest he has ever measured.” (1/5)

Varied career of Anne Adderholdt honored by Statesville BPW. “She accepted a position as bookkeeper of the Iredell Telephone Company, where she worked until World War I. During the war she worked in Washington serving in the chemical warfare service until 1918. In 1928, she became deputy clerk of the U.S. District Court, in charge of the Statesville office until her retirement in 1964.” (1/6)

“Iredell County was under a 6-inch blanket of white this morning, following the first snow fall of the year. Local and state authorities termed all roadways as ‘bad’ and crews worked throughout the night in an effort to keep major arteries open.” (1/8)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Jan. 2-8, 1948.

“Technical Sergeant James E. Horne, stationed at Greenville, S.C., has been selected to attend the Army Officers Training college at Ft. Riley, Kansas in the January class. Sgt. Horne is a graduate of Cool Spring high school. He was inducted into the army in October, 1943.” (1/2)

Brawleys 27 Troutman 21. “Johnston, lanky Brawleys forward, out-maneuvered the Troutman guards to score 15 points. The Troutman forwards could not get their eye on the basket. Kerly seemed to be the only one who could connect her field goals, tallying 11 points.” (1/3)

“Robert D. Warwick, newly appointed executive secretary of the Statesville Chamber of Commerce, assumed his duties today. Mr. Warwick will continue to commute from Winston-Salem where he has been assistant manager of the Chamber of Commerce, until he can find a place to live.” (1/5)

Kiwanis club plans for 1948. “Among the decisions reached was the agreement to continue the active sponsorship of the county fair as an outstanding industrial and agricultural exhibit and to push the promotion of the annual Kiwanis horse show.” (1/6)

“Plans for a county-wide school building program were again discussed Monday by the Iredell county board of education. The board delayed action until the recommendations of W.F. Credle are received. Mr. Credle has been making a study of Iredell county school needs.” (1/7)

“Mr. and Mrs. Flake White and daughter, Sarah, who have been living at Harmony for the past four years and operating the telephone exchange board, have returned to their farm near Harmony.” (1/8)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 4 and 8, 1923.

Troutman. “The influenza situation remains unchanged in this village. There is or has been sickness in about every home.” (1/4)

“The Ostwalt school has been suspended for at least another week on account of influenza.” (1/4)

Olin. “It seems there has never been as much sickness in this community at one time as there is now, and for the past two or three weeks, many of the people being confined at one time with influenza.”

New Hope. “The school at New Prospect opened again New Year’s, with good attendance. There are no cases of influenza in the district, I am glad to state.” (1/4)

“There are from 48 to 50 cases of influenza at the Barium orphanage. There have been 64 cases in all, four cases of pneumonia among them. All the cases are being treated in the infirmary and the management is leaving nothing undone to check the epidemic.” (1/8)

Changes at new Front Street high school. “During the holidays the floor of the high school auditorium has been leveled and seated with 300 chairs. The auditorium is also being prepared for use by the basketball teams, who will begin practice Monday.” (1/8)

“Professor Elmore, principal of the Cool Spring school, stated that the school intended to buy a moving picture apparatus, for the purpose of showing educational and recreational pictures. The school hopes to make the pictures a source of income.” [George Herbert Ellmore would be president of Mitchell College from 1924 to 1929.] (1/8)

One hundred twenty-five

years ago:

Landmark,

Jan. 4 and 7, 1898.

“The colored people had their usual Emancipation Day celebration Saturday with a parade and the usual accompaniments. The speaking was at the court house and Rev. S.F. Wentz was the speaker.” Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863.] (1/4)

County commission met Jan. 3. “Rev. G.H. Church and Mr. H. Burke presented largely signed petitions asking the commissioners to refuse to grant liquor license. The board will pass upon the matter to-day.” (1/4)

Rock Cut. “Christmas has passed and gone and New Year is upon us. Everything passed off quietly except the rabbits. They fell from the effects of the rifle. There have been 600 counted that were killed around here.” (1/4)

County commission met again Jan. 4. “It was ordered that the petition asking commissioners to refuse to grant liquor license for the sale of liquor (at wholesale or retail)in the town or county be refused, it being the sense of the board that each applicant be heard on his merits. The following applications for liquor license were granted – H. Clarke & Sons, to retail in quantities of from one to five gallons; D.J. Williams, retail; J.C. Somers & Co., retail; Key & Co. Manufacturing and Distilling wholesale and retail; Lowenstein & Co., wholesale and retail.” (1/7)

“A number of Statesville people, especially those who expect to make trips away from home, have been vaccinated. Mr. W.P. Phifer is wearing his arm in a sling on account of vaccination.” [smallpox in surrounding states] (1/7)