Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Feb. 20-26, 1998.

“Students in Linda Reep’s fifth grade class at Troutman Elementary want to visit their pen pals in Eton, Ohio. Parents and teachers feel the trip will be beneficial in exposing the students to a different culture. Donations may be sent to Troutman Elementary.” (2/20)

SHS 71 WIHS 61. “Senior swingman Kevin McCall scored 18 points and had two key steals during a 24-point third quarter. Along with fellow seniors Lionel Rhinehardt and Michael Allison, the veteran corps rattled the Warriors by converting three steals in less than a minute, all leading to transition layups.” [Clinched conference title for SHS.] (2/21)

New vote counting equipment. “The system will use one ballot per voter (printed front and back), rather than the multiple ballots currently used. The tabulators should be up and running in time for the May primary election, Louise McDaniels, elections director said.” (2/22)

Obit Roid Coston Grose, 101. “Grose was a retired dairy farmer and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He was an avid horseback rider and was a member of the Mens’ Bible Class of Harmony Baptist. He served in the U.S. Army during World War I.” (2/23)

City council. “Public Works Director Wayne Lambert informed the group that the Statesville Housing Authority will be needing the property that serves as the city’s recycling center. Lambert estimated a new recycling center would cost between $75,000 and $100,000.” (2/24)

45 miles per hour winds knock out power. “Columbia Davis Medical Center was one of the businesses affected. Margaret Fox said that when power goes off at the hospital, emergency generators immediately kick on. ‘So no patient services were affected at all,’ she said.” (2/25)

“Students at Statesville Middle will get a first hand account of life in another country due to a visit by Peace Corps Volunteer Barbara Stradley. Having served in Liberia from 1962 until 1964, Stradley will visit the class of Wayne Harwell as part of Peace Corps Day.” (2/26)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Feb. 20-26, 1973.

Photo. “A 16-page addition to the Record & Landmark’s newspaper printing press arrived yesterday. The units are the latest type of offset design and give the newspaper the capacity to print 48-pages of regular size plus color at a speed of 20,000 copies per hour.” (2/20)

Mrs. & Mrs. Julius Aronson back from South American vacation/buying trip. “While in Uruguay, they were in the middle of an attempt to take over the government by the Army and Air Force of that nation and were unable to get our for two days. ‘We were really frightened,’ said Aronson. ‘No mail had gone out of Montevideo for over six weeks.’” (2/21)

STP OKs use of its logo on local church’s stationery. “St. Paul’s Church is using the symbol in three colors — red, white and blue — with a period inserted after the ST. and ‘aul’ added after the P. At the bottom of the oval, ‘Lutheran Church’ replaces ‘The Racers Edge.’” (2/22)

Mooresville Centennial. “The Brothers of the Brush officially began its organization. The group is made up of local men who have chosen to celebrate Mooresville’s centennial by growing beards, mustaches or goatees. Those men who choose not to grow whiskers will join an organization called the Old Smoothies.” (2/23)

South Iredell High 53 Mooresville High 39 “South’s Ann Ellis tallied her 2,000th point of her Viking career. Ellis started the contest with 1,979 and totaled 30 points for the game. She scored her 21st point, the one that boosted her over 2,000 early in the fourth quarter.” ((2/24)

Mayor’s Beautification Commission aids environment. “The Commission is sponsoring a praying mantis egg cluster sale for the next two weeks. The mantis is used to control destructive insects. Each cluster contains hundreds of mantis eggs and costs 50 cents.” (2/26)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Feb. 20-26, 1948.

Down In Iredell. “Our spies report that work has been resumed on the big Barnes hotel building on Meeting street. Workmen are laying the stone facing for the huge building after a layoff of many weeks.” (2/20)

SHS 58 Thomasville 39. “The defensive work was good with Allie, Brittain and Smith stealing the ball from the Tommies at every chance. Jimmy Fisher scored 17 points. Gene Smith dumped in 15, while Brittain with eight, Miller with eight and Allie with six trailed him.” [25 points in the 4th quarter sealed the win.] (2/21)

Conservation projects. “W.A. Watts, Fort Dobbs community, and W.P. Nash, Celeste Henkel community, had surveys made for farm ponds last week, determining the yardage of dirt needed to construct the dam and to locate the water line so the trees could be removed.” (2/23)

State car inspection lane. “Roy R. Phillips, who has charge of the lane, said six men were assigned to the operation of the lane. The lane is located on Park Drive, between Taylorsville and Hickory highways. It occupies one-half the street. Mr. Phillips stresses that the entrance to the lane is from the Hickory highway side.” (2/24)

Mayor Robert A. Collier unhappy with local taxi service. “As a result, the mayor said, all cab drivers’ licenses are being revoked and will be reissued only to those actively engaged as chauffeurs for 1948. Thereafter, they will have to be renewed annually.” (2/25)

“Private Coy Lee Williams is now on a 13-day leave visiting his parents and his wife and two children. He is a Navy veteran and recently enlisted in the Infantry of the Army Ground Forces and now has an assignment for Alaska.” (2/26)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 22 and 26, 1923.

“Plans and specifications for the addition of 56 rooms to the Vance hotel have been made. The additional rooms will be on the west side, 26 with baths and 30 without.” (6/22)

Troutman. “The shoulders of the new highway are being rapidly added. This is simply the adding of a soil embankment six feet wide on either side of the hard surface, then ditching it and placing concrete projections at the end of the waterways. The finished product is an artistic piece of work.” (2/22)

Ostwalt school community. “I am not in favor of consolidation at all, but if I were I would prefer to consolidate with the other rural schools rather than with Troutman High. We country folk should strive to keep more of our boys and girls in the country and it is harder to do this if we have to send them to school in the towns. Mrs. T.P. Loftin.” (2/22)

“Mr. J.A. Hartness is sanguine about the prospects of the Bowie Railroad Bill passing the senate. ‘Unless something unseen develops,’ Mr. Hartness stated Saturday, ‘its passage is certain. That will mean completion of the Statesville Air Line.’” [The Air Line was the railroad under construction through northern Iredell that was halted by World War I.] (2/26)

“Statesville High girls’ quint defeated Davidson High School girls at Front Street Friday night, 52 to 17. Helen Turner and Jean Pressly were local stars, caging 31 and 21 points respectively.” (2/26)

Mooresville Chamber of Commerce. “The usual and time-worn talks about a new depot and passenger station were indulged in, when a motion was passed instructing the president to have the proper authorities notified if a definite answer was not forthcoming.” (5/26)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Feb. 22 and 25, 1898.

“Today is the anniversary of the birth of the Father of His Country but business will go on as usual and the immortal George’s memory will receive scant attention in Statesville. The bank people and the post office people announced that they would not observe the day.” (2/22)

“Postmaster Long received a telegram instructing him to half mast the flag at the Federal building on account of the wreck of the battleship Maine. Mr. Long was unable to comply. The old one had flapped itself to pieces. A new flag is to be ordered.” (2/22)

Editorial. “The cause of the disaster to the battleship Maine in Havana harbor is still a mystery. The disaster has given the sensational newspapers — commonly denominated the ‘yellow journals’ — the opportunity of their lives and many absurd and sensational rumors have been published. Until it is established that Spain is responsible for the loss of the Maine there is little reason to expect trouble.” (2/22)

“The birthday of the immortal George was not allowed to go entirely unobserved in Statesville. The children of the second and third grades of the graded school had exercises — songs and recitations — appropriate to the day Tuesday afternoon.” (2/25)

“The memorial window at the Episcopal church was repaired and five bullets were found lodged around it. It is not pleasant to think that we have in the community persons mean enough to commit such a wanton outrage.” [Memorial to the Bostian bridge train wreck of 1891.] (2/25)

Editorial. “The situation in regard to the battleship Maine looks more grave. There is no proof as yet that the Maine was wrecked by the Spaniards but the conviction that it was appears to be strengthened by discoveries already made. Our government is undoubtedly making preparation for war. This of itself does not mean that there will be war, but it does mean that the situation is critical.” (2/25)