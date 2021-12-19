Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Dec. 20-26, 1996.
“Dr. Joe Sinclair has come back home to Iredell County as the new superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools. Sinclair attended Union Grove School and graduated from Troutman High School, where his father was principal for many years.” (12/20)
WIHS 72 Bunker Hill 48. “Donnie Clark, Santwan Dalton, Britt Brookshire and John Wood put on a scoring clinic in the win. Clark netted 17 points, Wood 16 and Brookshire and Dalton 13 each. Dalton managed to pull down 15 rebounds and Clark grabbed 12.” (12/21)
Obit Martha Morrison Turner, 78. She attended Chestnut Grove Elementary and Morningside High School, where she graduated at age 15 as Salutatorian of her class. Mrs. Turner was the first black hired on the staff of the Department of Social Services.” (12/22)
“Statesville native Robin T. Bartlett, a lecturer in the School of Nursing at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, has been named to North Carolina’s Great 100 registered nurses for 1996. Bartlett is a 1974 graduate of Statesville High School.” (12/23)
FEMA funds. “‘Iredell will receive $16,308 to supplement its emergency food and shelter programs in the area,’ said Pat Stewart, chairperson of the local Federal Emergency Management Agency Board.” (12/24)
Why Ronnie Sherrill loves astronomy. “‘My father had a telescope and I would look at the moon, and one night I saw craters on it,’ Sherrill said. In June of 1988, he formed the Piedmont Amateur Astronomers. His favorite view is a meteor shower.” (12/26)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Dec. 20-24, 1971
“Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a Daisy western B B air rifle, a pro football set (please let the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Colts play), a SSP Demolition Derby set, some walkie-talkies, the game Voice of the Mummy, Hurry Up, and a big surprise. Butch.” (12/20)
Photo. “The Christmas story has been told in many different ways, but Clyde White, of Olin, has his own unique way. Approximately 1,800 red and blue lights illuminate his house, a fence beside his house, a windmill and a utility building. Blue lights dominate as they cover the two-story house, accented by red bulbs in the windows, and then up a large windmill which is topped with a red star. The outlines of a utility building form a cross on the front. A life-size manger scene is nestled between the house and the windmill.” (12/21)
“Statesville hit a hot spell in the middle of the third period en route to a 46-34 triumph. Stephanie Mason and Mary Gaines had 13 points to lead Statesville with Susan Walker adding 10. Anne Ellis was the only Viking to hit double figures as she scored 14.” (12/22)
Obit Ralph Shelton Albea, 52. “He was a veteran of World War II and an automobile mechanic. He was a member of the First ARP Church in Mooresville. Services will be conducted at Clarksbury United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.” (12/23)
Local singer. “Miss Anne Woodward will appear with the Camarata singers at 10 a.m. Sunday on CBS-TV. The program, ‘God Rest Ye Merry Children,’ will last one hour. Miss Woodward, a voice teacher at Greensboro College, is in New York for the holidays.” (12/24)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Dec. 20-24 and 26, 1946.
“Lt. James F. Gardner of the U.S. Army has been spending time here with his mother before proceeding to California from which he will ship to Yokohama, Japan,. He has been at Ft. Belvoir, Va., since his re-enlistment in October at the Engineering center. He resigned from the service last May, after serving in the European area for 22 months.” (12/20)
“Local organizations and individuals have donated 155 Christmas packages to veterans at Oteen and Swannanoa, Mrs. J. Neely Kincaid, executive secretary of the local Red Cross unit, said today. About 2,000 patients are at the centers. They are all tubercular patients.” (12/21)
“The Playhouse theatre has about as fine a Christmas tree as we have seen this year. The tree is larger than most people were able to secure and stands tall and stately setting off the general trimming of the spacious lobby. Delmar Sherrill is so proud, he fairly beams.” (12/23)
“Someone has it within their power to make Christmas a little nicer for a service man here in that they can return to him his discharge and separation papers. They were removed from his car parked in front of his home on Tradd street, Sunday night, from the glove compartment. William M. Waugh is interested in getting these papers back.” (12/24)
Harry Gatton, station manager, explains new radio station call sign. “The letter W is assigned to designate the station’s locality east of the Mississippi river, and SIC stands for Statesville, Iredell county. Gatton said plans are proceeding for construction of studios and transmitting facilities on Radio road in Forest Hills.” (12/26)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Dec. 22, 1921
“The full amount of insurance — $12,000 on the building and $500 on furniture and fixtures — on the Scotts school building, which was recently destroyed by fire, will be paid by the insurance company, an adjustment to that effect having been made.”
“The Christmas rush is on with the merchants. While the ‘shop early’ propaganda was heeded by many, apparently about the usual number of shoppers have waited for the last week before Christmas to do their shopping. It is becoming evident that Statesville is rapidly becoming a shopping center for a wide territory.”
“The Register of Deeds office is having the same rush for marriage license that the merchants have on other Christmas shopping.” [nine couples listed]
“Miss Daisy Hendley, managing editor of the Wilson Times, Wilson, arrived today to spend the holiday with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.F. Hendley.”
Turnersburg school party/box supper. “Gus Tomlin was the only one present who succeeded in biting an apple hanging by a string.”
“There is promise of a safe and sane Christmas in Statesville. The community Christmas tree, singing Christmas carols, Christmas stockings and Christmas cheer for the many and especially for those whose days of brightness may be few. The season of peace and good will brings happiness to all of us in proportion as we try to make it happier for others.”
“The Landmark will not be issued Monday.” [Dec. 26]
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Dec. 22, 1896.
“The second ‘at home’ given by the college faculty, last Friday evening was attended by a large company and was much enjoyed. The guests were received by the members of the faculty, including President Burwell. After a while spent in conversation and in inspecting the beautiful exhibit in the art room, they were conducted to the music room. In the music room an entertaining programme of vocal and instrumental music was rendered. The college people are delightful entertainers and their receptions are a most agreeable and pleasant feature of Statesville social life.”
“There’s a sound of Christmas in the air. The small boy is beginning to stir abroad with his horn, and notwithstanding it is against the law, a firecracker is set off occasionally.”
“The Landmark will not be issued again this week. It will take a holiday until next Tuesday, 29th. We take this opportunity to thank our readers and our advertisers for the liberal patronage of the year just closing. If anybody wants to settle old business or make new business during the holidays, come right up. The office will be open every day (Sunday excepted).”
Ad. “Our customers say that we have the finest display of holiday goods in town, and to convince you, all we ask is to have you call and see for yourself. We will make prices the lowest. New goods coming in to-day and more to follow, so it will be to your interest to see us. We have the largest and best assortment of spectacles and we guarantee to suit all eyes. Robert L. Moore & Co. Jewelers & Opticians”