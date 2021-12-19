Out of Our Past

Landmark, Dec. 22, 1896.

“The second ‘at home’ given by the college faculty, last Friday evening was attended by a large company and was much enjoyed. The guests were received by the members of the faculty, including President Burwell. After a while spent in conversation and in inspecting the beautiful exhibit in the art room, they were conducted to the music room. In the music room an entertaining programme of vocal and instrumental music was rendered. The college people are delightful entertainers and their receptions are a most agreeable and pleasant feature of Statesville social life.”

“There’s a sound of Christmas in the air. The small boy is beginning to stir abroad with his horn, and notwithstanding it is against the law, a firecracker is set off occasionally.”

“The Landmark will not be issued again this week. It will take a holiday until next Tuesday, 29th. We take this opportunity to thank our readers and our advertisers for the liberal patronage of the year just closing. If anybody wants to settle old business or make new business during the holidays, come right up. The office will be open every day (Sunday excepted).”