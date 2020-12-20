Out of Our Past

“Albert Gwyn Mullis, SC 3/c, has undergone an operation on the hospital ship USS Bountiful, stationed in Tokyo Bay. Seaman Mullis has been in the Navy two years serving on the USS Muliphen in the Pacific for over a year now.” (12/27)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Dec. 21-24, 26-27, 1945—Home front.

Special Notice. “We’ll have G.E. appliances for you just as soon as reconversion conditions permit. If you like we’ll be glad to put your name on our priority list for earliest possible delivery. No deposit, no obligation. J.B. Cooper Motor Co.” (12/21)

“With the snow and ice and now the thaw comes a lot of sickness in Statesville. Influenza and bad colds are so prevalent that it is almost impossible to find a doctor whose call list fits into the hours of the day.” [These were the times when the doctor came to your house.] (21/22)

“This area is experiencing its first white Christmas since 1939. Sunday night snow began falling about 11:30 and one and one-fourth inches fell during the night on the ground already covered by previous snow.” (12/24)