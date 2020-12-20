Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Dec. 21-24, 26 1970.
“Dear Santa, I am in the first grade. Please bring me a cowgirl suit, Happy Hopper toy, snow sleigh, Snow Cone machine, small vanity set, See & Say toy. Janice.” (12/21)
Obit Thomas Lee Dysard, Jr., 61. “He formerly served with the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. During World War II, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California and in the South Pacific.” (12/22)
“Interstate 40 from Statesville to Winston-Salem officially was opened to traffic at 2 p.m. today. Opening of the new link on I-40 has now completed the longest single stretch of Interstate highway in North Carolina. It involves I-40 from Conover eastward to Greensboro and connecting with I-85 just north of Durham, a distance of over 125 miles.” (12/23)
Pairings for first annual Iredell County Holiday basketball tournament. “In Monday’s 7 o’clock opener, the Statesville Greyhounds will play Mooresville’s Blue Devils. In the 8:30 nightcap, South Iredell’s Vikings will collide with North Iredell’s Raiders. On Tuesday night, the losers will play at 7 and the winners will go after the tournament title at 8:30.” (12/24)
“Joe Kiker and Jim Sutton, co-chairman of Santa’s Toy shop, operated each year under the auspices of the Jaycees, report that approximately 411 needy children were helped this time around. ‘Special thanks to go McNeer Dillon, who made the building and facilities available for the workshop and distribution center. Also Clarence Roper, who repaired the toys, and Mrs. J.L. Pierce, who rehabilitated the dolls, deserve recognition for their efforts.’” (12/26)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 21-24, 26-27, 1945—Military.
T/3 E. Ross Alexander in GA hospital. “On November 24, Alexander and a group of his buddies awoke to find their barracks in Tokyo in flames. They were quartered in an upper floor of a building, cut off by the fire, and the only way to escape was to jump from an upper window. In the jump Alexander received a broken ankle. He considers himself lucky to be alive.” (12/21)
“Lt. (jg) Leila D. Johnston, who is stationed in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to arrive in Barium Springs today to spend the holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph B. Johnston.” (12/22)
Frank W. Patterson S 2/c. “Patterson served aboard the transport USS Botanin which transported more than 60,000 men at such historic spots as Bougainville, Peleliu, Saipan and Okinawa. In 20 months in the Pacific, the Botanin traveled more than 100,000 miles and also carried troops to relieve or reinforce weary garrisons at Guadalcanal and Tulagi.” (12/24)
“Ernest J. Reid arrived home Saturday morning with an honorable discharge. He has been in the service almost three years and overseas in the European Theater 27 months. He was attached to the infantry for 12 months and the quartermaster corps the remainder of the time. He was employed at the Statesville Manufacturing Company.” (12/26)
“Albert Gwyn Mullis, SC 3/c, has undergone an operation on the hospital ship USS Bountiful, stationed in Tokyo Bay. Seaman Mullis has been in the Navy two years serving on the USS Muliphen in the Pacific for over a year now.” (12/27)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Dec. 21-24, 26-27, 1945—Home front.
Special Notice. “We’ll have G.E. appliances for you just as soon as reconversion conditions permit. If you like we’ll be glad to put your name on our priority list for earliest possible delivery. No deposit, no obligation. J.B. Cooper Motor Co.” (12/21)
“With the snow and ice and now the thaw comes a lot of sickness in Statesville. Influenza and bad colds are so prevalent that it is almost impossible to find a doctor whose call list fits into the hours of the day.” [These were the times when the doctor came to your house.] (21/22)
“This area is experiencing its first white Christmas since 1939. Sunday night snow began falling about 11:30 and one and one-fourth inches fell during the night on the ground already covered by previous snow.” (12/24)
“If you missed your Christmas dinner yesterday, blame it on the worst ice storm to this area since the big freeze in February 1934. Limbs with a heavy coating of ice began falling about 5 o’clock yesterday morning. High tension wires snapped one-by-one until every section of the city was without current at one time or another with the sole exception being the up-town area. Service was still out in some sections today.” (12/26)
“Adequate stock for the construction of a radio station for Statesville has been subscribed, Ralph Lazenby, secretary and treasurer of the Statesville Broadcasting Company said today. It has been pointed out that all cities in the State with equal population of Statesville have broadcasting stations.” (12/27)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Dec. 23, 1920.
“The banks, stores and businesses generally will be closed Saturday, in observance of Christmas Day. The postoffice will observe holiday hours, the stamp and general delivery windows being open from 11 a.m. to noon only. Thus far the holiday season has been observed quietly in Statesville.”
“The Mayor states that rigid enforcement will be made of the ordinance forbidding the sale of explosives, or the use of explosives, such as firecrackers, etc., within the city limits.”
“Henry Austin left Wednesday night for Boston, Mass., to rejoin his ship, the Brazos, after a visit with his mother, Mrs. George Austin. The Brazos, which belongs to the Atlantic fleet, will leave shortly for a cruise to Cuba.”
Thursday Afternoon Book Club. “Mrs. Lee Parks read a paper on ‘The Supreme Court of the United States,’ and Mrs. L.B. Bristol read a paper on ‘The Inferior and Special Courts.’”
Charlotte Observer on Dr. T.E. Anderson’s visit there to hear evangelist Billy Sunday. “Dr. Anderson had intended to hear Mr. Sunday only in the forenoon and leave last night for Baltimore, but he was so fascinated with ‘Billy’ that he said ‘I can go to Baltimore any old time but I may never get another chance of hearing Billy Sunday.’ So he stayed.”
“Don’t look for an issue of The Landmark Monday.” [1 issue omitted at Christmas]
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Dec. 24, 1895.
“At the Associate Reformed church Sunday night, Rev. J.H. Pressly preached against the liquor traffic and his sermon is said to have been a powerful arraignment of it. In addition to the evils resulting from the traffic he argued that from a business standpoint it was unprofitable to the community, and in proof of this compared the rate of taxation and business prosperity of Concord (a dry town) with that of Statesville, much to the detriment of the latter.”
“Mr. R.R. Cowles left last night on a holiday trip. He has probably gone North.”
“The postoffice will be closed tomorrow except for 30 minutes after the arrival of the western mail.”
“The cotton mill has shut down for the holidays. It will resume next week.”
“The Landmark will appear again next Tuesday, 31st. The office will be open every day during the holidays and those who want to pay bills will be cheerfully waited upon. Call early and avoid the rush.”
Editorial comment. “The Landmark gives Christmas greetings to all its readers. We hope the holiday season will be one of unalloyed pleasure to every one of them and that the New Year has many good things in store for them. May they all be here many more Christmases and may The Landmark be here to greet them. A Merry Christmas! And may God bless us every one!”
