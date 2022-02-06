Out of Our Past

Eufola. “Mr. Off. Benfield is busy hauling logs to the saw mill for his new house.” (2/13)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark, Feb. 9 and 12, 1897.

“One of our most eminent, highly-respected and learned physicians is confined to his room nursing an old fashioned, unadulterated case of ‘the mumps.’ Dr. Thos. E. Anderson is receiving the condolences of his many friends during his sickness and incidentally much advice, but most of the talk is being done over the telephone.” (2/9)

“The new lights for the Presbyterian church have added no little to the beauty of that church. The light is brilliant but soft and make bright every nook and corner of the large audience chamber.” (2/9)

Cool Spring. “A good many of our citizens are attending court and report that the roads are awfully muddy.” (2/9)

“The Governor on Wednesday commissioned Capt. Andrew D. Cowles, of Statesville, Adjutant General, which carries with it the title of brigadier general and a salary of $600. He was captain of the Iredell Blues for 10 years and was not only very popular with the men but did much to make it one of the crack companies of the State.” (2/12)