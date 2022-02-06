Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:
Record & Landmark, Feb. 7-13, 1997.
New Troutman animal ordinance: “Under the ordinance, animals that already live within the town limits will be ‘grandfathered.’ It is now unlawful for anyone to keep domestic fowl, cows, sheep, hogs, pigs, swine, goats, horses, mules or other livestock in the town.” (2/7)
NIHS 66 SIHS 59. “South’s lead would be short-lived. After going up 54-49 with 3:49 to play, the Vikings could not stop the Raiders who ended the game with a 15-5 run.” (NIHS Chad Ford 28 points; SIHS Fred Bryant 18 points) (2/8)
Photo. “Mike McLain is shown accepting a plaque in recognition of his farm’s soybean production efficiency. Mike and his brother, Phil, produced soybeans at a cost of $1.95 per bushel on a field yielding 65.6 bushels per acre.” (2/9)
Photo. “Visitors to The Arts & Science Center, during the recent exhibition of ‘Artists of Iredell,’ voted the Flower Garden Quilt by Leathie Dement as the Viewer’s Choice Award. It took Dement eight months to hand sew the quilt.” (2/10)
Iredell-Statesville Schools buys 64 acres of land. “Located on Doolie Road in Davidson Township, the property is the future site of a high school in the southern end of the county and includes enough land for either a middle school or an elementary school.” (2/11)
Traffic light at intersection of Stockton & Tradd. “The intersection has, at various times, had traffic lights; four-way stop signs; and just two stop signs that left Tradd a straight drive-through. All these changes led to confusion. Restoring the light was the right decision.” (2/12)
“Four years ago Skyler Little and Reid Summers each adopted a pair of wild burros from the federal government with the understanding they would get titles to the animals after a year. According to Mike Miller, extension agent, ‘Part of the requirement is to have an extension agent make certain they’ve taken care of them.’ In June 1994, Little and Summers were given the title.” (2/13)
Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark, Feb. 7-12, 1972.
“Effective with the new directory, telephone users in Troutman, Stony Point and Taylorsville will be able to reach directory assistance by dialing ‘411.’ Taylorsville customers previously had to dial the operator and Troutman and Stony Point had to dial ‘87-411.’” (2/7)
“A group of more than half a hundred people representing the farming industry came to ask the commissioners to not only rescind their decision last week to move the farm and home extension offices to the old courthouse, but to make plans as soon as possible to build an agriculture building, which would house all the agriculture agencies.” (2/8)
“Mrs. William Mitchell of Olin has become adept at the art of macrame. In January she trained 10 people and each has agreed to train someone else. Mrs. Mitchell attended a workshop last fall to learn the procedure. She, in turn, agreed to train others to do the craft.” (2/9)
Obit Kenneth H. Sherrill, 73. “Mr. Sherrill, a native of Statesville, was born April 19, 1898. He was a warehouseman, a veteran of World War II and the National Guard and was a United Methodist.” (2/10)
Ramada Inn planned. “The new motel will cover a five-acre tract on the northwest corner of the interchange near the new drive-in theater, which is now under construction. It will include nearly 12,000 square feet of commercial buildings, plus a large swimming pool.” (2/11)
SHS 60 Lexington 57. “The Hounds stalled the ball to draw the Yellow Jackets out of their zone. Andy Williams was fouled with 1:19 to go. Holmes scored for Lexington for 54-52 but Gary Mott hit with :48 left. The Hounds were never threatened after that.” (2/12)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record, Feb. 7-13, 1947.
Troutman Clothing. “Troutman’s first clothing store will open to the public tomorrow, Robert Bradburn, the manager, announced today. The store, located near Troutman Grocery, will feature a general line of clothing. Mr. Bradburn recently was released from the Navy.” (2/7)
Harmony 41 Troutman 37. “Wagner was the high man for the Troutman boys with 20 markers, while Harmony divided its scoring fairly evenly among a large number of players. Sills had nine for Harmony to lead the parade.” (2/8)
“Dr. Paul Deaton, who has spent the past six months at Duke University and the Mayo Clinic doing post-graduate work on internal medicines, has returned to his home here and has resumed his post on the staff at the H.F. Long hospital.” (2/10)
Photo. “Robert N. Moose, who died September 2, 1945, of injuries received in an auto accident in this state after his return from overseas, has been awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action near Barnsfelden, Germany, on April 2, 1945.” (2/11)
Up Mitchell Way. “Permission slips have been sent home, signed and returned for the house girls to ride in that horseless carriage, the automobile. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 4-5 p.m. are the times designated. Two couples must be in each car, and one of the girls has to be a senior.” (2/12)
“Miss Annie Sue Holland, who has been working in Shreveport with the U.S.O. Traveller’s Aid, has come to her home at Charles. This phase of work is now being discontinued. Miss Holland has no plans for the immediate future.” (2/13)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark, Feb. 9 and 13, 1922.
County board of education resolution: “All teachers for the year 1922-23 who do not show summer school attendance credits for 1921 or 1922 shall be paid $10 per month less than the county salary scale.” (2/9)
“Mr. J.W. Coyle arrived here Wednesday to assume his duties as manager of the Vance Hotel. The new hotel will be complete by the first of May, it is expected now. Contract for the equipment and furnishings will be let tomorrow.” (2/9)
Cool Spring school. “The Traveling Library is here. It contains 35 volumes of interesting literature for both students and patrons. Several of the older people of the community are reading the books.” (2/9)
“The board instructed City Attorney Dorman Thompson to proceed at once to draw the necessary resolutions calling a bond election to raise funds for the building of the proposed municipal building. This resolution will be duly passed at the next regular meeting of the board of aldermen, to be held Friday night, March 3rd.” (2/13)
SHS 19 Hickory 10. “Although as usual Bizzell, seconded by Dellinger, led in the scoring due credit should be given to the passing and fleet-footed floor work of ‘Doc’ Elam and Johnson, who made every goal a possibility by their consecutive space-covering passes. Alexander played a nifty game at defensive guard.” (Bizzell 9, Dellinger 7) (2/13)
Eufola. “Mr. Off. Benfield is busy hauling logs to the saw mill for his new house.” (2/13)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark, Feb. 9 and 12, 1897.
“One of our most eminent, highly-respected and learned physicians is confined to his room nursing an old fashioned, unadulterated case of ‘the mumps.’ Dr. Thos. E. Anderson is receiving the condolences of his many friends during his sickness and incidentally much advice, but most of the talk is being done over the telephone.” (2/9)
“The new lights for the Presbyterian church have added no little to the beauty of that church. The light is brilliant but soft and make bright every nook and corner of the large audience chamber.” (2/9)
Cool Spring. “A good many of our citizens are attending court and report that the roads are awfully muddy.” (2/9)
“The Governor on Wednesday commissioned Capt. Andrew D. Cowles, of Statesville, Adjutant General, which carries with it the title of brigadier general and a salary of $600. He was captain of the Iredell Blues for 10 years and was not only very popular with the men but did much to make it one of the crack companies of the State.” (2/12)
“Manager Northey of the Charlotte telephone exchange told the Observer that a telephone line will be established between Charlotte and Statesville this spring.” (2/13)