Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 1-7, 1997.

Obituary for Charles Arnold Gaither, 72: “He attended Houstonville Schools and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He served with the U.S. Armed Forces and was honorably discharged. He was employed by Barnhardt Furniture Co. prior to his retirement.” (8/1)

Photo caption: “Friday marked the first day of fall football practice for high schools and area schools wasted little time preparing its troops for the upcoming season. South Iredell took advantage of the opportunity to hit the field for drills.” (8/2)

“Melvin and Linda Lancaster, owners of Rosewood Rest Home in Harmony, have donated 16 air conditioning units to the Salvation Army to be distributed to people in this area needing assistance.” (Central air had replaced room units at Rosewood in Gastonia.) (8/3)

“‘Anything for the cause,’ yelled Phil Lotti, chief executive officer of Columbia Davis Medical Center. Lotti, Wayne Thompson and Shane George took turns in a dunking booth to kick off the hospital’s United Way campaign. Employees paid $2 per throw.” (8/4)

“Schlotzsky’s Deli is planning to join the cluster of restaurants and discount stores along U.S. 21. It will be between a planned Burger King and the Golden Corral restaurant.” (8/5)

Obituary for Boyce Pressly Shook, 86: “He was a member of First ARP church and was employed by Boggs Motor Co. as parts manager. He was a member and past president of Hurst Turner American Legion. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater.” (8/6)

Pompey Shedrach “Guts” Dobson: “Dobson, a noted jazz musician of the 1930’s, 40’s and early 50’s, was 82. Highlights of his career include stints with famous big bands such Count Basie, Earl ‘Fatha’ Hines, plus the opportunity to play timpani in the orchestra for the original production of George Gershwin’s ‘Porgy and Bess.’” (World War II veteran) (8/7)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 1-7, 1972.

Obituary for Dawson Mason Webber, 45: “He was an accountant and a member of Ham’s Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Webber was a World War II veteran.” (8/1)

“Gustave L. Krug, Jr., who has been employed by Hunt Mfg. Co., for 36 years was entertained at a retirement party during the weekend. Approximately 50 employees and guests were on hand for the event, surprising Krug with a dinner party at Fat Boy’s restaurant.” ( 8/2)

$525,000 permit to build Ramada Inn issued: “The permit was issued to Heath & Scarborough Construction Co. They will be chief developers of the five-acre tract of land on Salisbury Road at I-77. The development is on the northwest corner at the interchange.” (8/3)

Photo caption: “Early arrivals lined up on W. Broad St. this morning as North Carolina National Bank was selling $50 bills for $45 in cash as a part of Old-Fashioned Bargain Days. The offer was good for the first 50 customers.” (8/4)

New business at Fairgrounds Shopping Center: “Troutman Sports Shop will be open at 6 a.m. every Saturday. Mark Josey and Dane Mills expect to have any item that a fisherman might need for his sorties into the early morning mist.” (8/5)

“Nomination of the main building at Mitchell College for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places focuses attention on perhaps the most outstanding piece of architecture Down In Iredell. The proposal was made by Dr. H.G. Jones, state historian and administrator of the Office of Archives and History.” (building completed in 1856) (8/7)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record, Aug. 1-7, 1947.

“Yesterday was the hottest of the summer as the mercury mounted to 99 degrees. A shower last night, however, cooled off Statesville considerably and a low reading of 66 was recorded this morning. The relief was only temporary.” (8/1)

“Seven special policemen, appointed to serve during the emergency period of blackouts in the war, were cut off the department and their meager pay stopped by the board of alderman. Originally a force of approximately 25 men, the special force was set up for protection against crime during blackouts.” (8/2)

“Miss Dorothy Troutman will be installed as master of the Troutman Grange Tuesday night at a meeting at 8:15 o’clock at the Troutman high school building. Miss Troutman says she is the first ‘lady master’ of a Grange in Iredell county, to the best of her knowledge.” (8/4)

Dave Diamont, new Statesville High School head football coach, arrives from Greensboro: “Coach Diamont is an exponent of the ‘T’ formation. He is quick to point out many advantages of this system, which he says provides for a quicker opening.” (8/5)

“Hurst Turner Post of the American Legion made plans for a fish fry next Tuesday night which will officially launch its membership campaign. The fish fry will be a return compliment for the rural members of the post who feted the city boys at a rabbit feed last winter.” (8/6)

Owls beaten: “Hickory eked out a 10-8 win in a game that lasted 10 innings and three hours. Poor pitching ran up the score, while some poor fielding and playing decisions made it worse. A walk, a sacrifice, passed ball and wild pitch accounted for the winning run.” (8/7)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark, Aug. 3 and 7, 1922.

“The big green traffic box with its mystifying array of ‘Go’ and ‘Stop’ signs that was gracing the square for several months was removed Tuesday. A new stand, probably lighted, that will not cover so much space will be installed soon.” (8/3)

“The Community Swimmin’ Hole in Caldwell Park was filled with water — sparkling clear and limpid at 4 o’clock Tuesday morning and at daybreak it was beginning to fill with romping, trespassing youth. The formal opening will be held some evening this week.” (8/3)

“The road construction work from Mooresville to Shepherd’s and Troutman has been seriously hampered on account of the delay of stone and cement, together with other material that is way behind on account of the strike.” (Railroad strikes in other areas.) (8/3)

“While helping unload cars today, the glass in one broke and painfully cut Mr. Frank Deaton’s right arm.” (8/7)

Troutman: “Dr. J.S. Talley administered vaccine to 700 people here Monday. The greater portion of this was typhoid vaccine but some toxin anti-toxin for diphtheria was given children. The doctor estimates that the total cost of the vaccination program here was $125.” (8/7)

Hail storm: “A portion of Bethany township suffered heavily, that section from the Chipley Ford road, along Fifth creek to the Turnersburg road. Mr. F.F. Wooten’s farm was hit hard and a 20-acre field of cotton seems worthless.” (8/7)

Eufola: “Mr. Cull Shook has bought a new Fordson tractor. He is getting tired of farming the old way. Quite a number of farmers have had lightning rods put on their houses.” (8/7)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 3 and 6, 1897.

Board of aldermen: “Prof. Ludlow’s report of surveys, plans and specifications for a system of water works for the town was presented and adopted. He estimates that a system for water works, amply sufficient, can be put in at a cost of $36,000, and a system of sewerage for $16,000 additional.” (8/3)

Jennings: “It appears beyond all doubt that there is some kind of wild animal ‘using’ about this section. It is a little larger than a dog and white-spotted. A party of citizens made a close search on last Tuesday about Union Grove church but failed to find it.” (8/3)

Granite Hill: “The Neill brandy distillery began operations this morning and will use up what fruit is not dried and canned.” (8/3)

Some facts about the waterworks: “It is proposed to get the water from Maple Spring branch 1½ miles north of the square. The pumping station will be located on the creek one-half mile below the crossing at Capt. Gregory’s. The stand-pipe will be located just west of the college. It will be 110 feet above the foundation, 15 feet in diameter and will have a capacity of 150,000 gallons.” (8/6)

“The colored Methodists are preparing to build a new brick church on the site of the present frame one. They expect to begin removing the old building Monday week.” (8/6)

“Rev. Jas. Willson has been added to the ever increasing army of bicycle riders. He is the first of the Statesville clergy to tackle the wheel.” (8/6)