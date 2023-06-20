Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark

June 20-26, 1998.

Wal-Mart expansion. “The Statesville location has been undergoing a large expansion that will transform the store into a Wal-Mart Supercenter. The new store will be 201,000 square feet, 87,000 square feet larger than before.” (6/20)

Statesville PD pay raise. “Under the 1998-99 budget officers with the city police department can now look at a 2.5 percent adjustment in their pay. Annual starting pay for an officer now moves to $21,055.63. Top pay will be $29,572.97.” (6/21)

“Mary Conaway, outreach librarian at the Iredell County Public Library, recently retired. She had worked at the library 22 years, providing outreach services to those persons unable to get to the library. Ms. Conaway provided books and audiotapes to these patrons as well as nursing home residents.” (6/22)

Obit David Wilson Miller Sr., 79. “Funeral services will be held at Union Grove Methodist Church. He was retired from Exxon USA in Charlotte and was a member of Fishing Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Miller served in the U.S. Army during World War II.” (6/23)

Brief power outage downtown. “Officials at Mitchell said classes proceeded. ‘We have good windows in most of our classrooms, and we were able to see well enough to go ahead with activities, said Dr. Virginia Mitchell, vice president of instruction.’” (6/24)

“The four out-going members of the first Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education were honored at their final meeting June 8. Jane Laney, Jeff Tucker, Tip Nicholson and Godfrey Williams are stepping down after almost seven years on the board.” (6/25)

Troutman city tax rate raised 2 cents. “‘Thirty-two years ago, the tax rate went from 50 cents to 90 cents, said Mayor Loren Powell. ‘That was when we built the sewer plant. Since then about the only thing that has occurred with the tax rate is that it has decreased. So for a two-cent increase in 32 years, I don’t believe anyone is owed an apology.’” (6/26)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

June 20-26, 1973.

“The city council agreed to pay Eli Cook, a local jeweler, $350 to repair the old clock. Cook has started to make repairs and order parts, and will also install a bell system which will allow the clock to ring on the hour as it did when first placed on the square in 1890.” (6/20)

County commissioners name 4 MCC trustees. “C. Chandler Bryan was named to a six-year term. Troy Robertson was named to a four-year term. James E. House will serve a two year term and K. C. Eller, Jr., will fill the eight-year post.” (6/21)

“‘Beasts of the Southern Wild,’ by Doris Waugh Betts, a Statesville native, is scheduled for release on Oct. 3 by the New York publishing firm of Harper and Row. The book is the sixth of Mrs. Betts to be published and is a collection of nine stories.” (6/22)

Ad. “Play miniature golf tonight. 1 game—75¢. 2 games—$1.25. 3 games—$1.75. 5 games—$2.75. 10 games—$5.00. We have two 18 hole courses so there will be no waiting in line. Newtowne Miniature Golf Newtowne Shopping Plaza—Near Newtowne Theater” (6/23)

Men’s slow pitch. “Elmer Allen and Lexyie Pope had four hits each and both included home runs as Rental Uniform scored a 22-8 victory over Statesville Flour Mills. David Lockman had a homer and a double in the losing effort.” (6/25)

Obit Charles C. Mills, 79. “Mr. Mills was a pharmacist for the Polk Gray Drug Company for 35 years and at Iredell Memorial Hospital for 15 years. He was a veteran of World War I. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church.” (6/26)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

June 21-26, 1948.

“Statesville and Iredell sweltered under the hottest recorded day of the summer yesterday as the temperature climbed to a record of 97 degrees. Prior to Sunday the highest degree was reached when the mercury soared to 90 degrees.” (6/21)

“Moody White, operator of the Statesville Motor Coach company, today received a building permit at city hall to construct a brick garage on Shelton avenue for the firm’s buses.” (6/22)

“Troutman’s first theater, the Roxie, is scheduled to open at 7 p.m. today. The theater is owned by James Hill, of Mooresville, and W.C. Kelly, of Troutman. Hill will manage the theater. The theater, which will be air-conditioned, will seat 280 persons. The Kelly supermarket formerly occupied the space.” (6/23)

“No more orders are being taken for surplus potatoes to be used as livestock feed, County Agent Roger Murdoch announced today. More carloads of potatoes are arriving daily.” [Heat & drought affecting pasture for cattle.] (6/24)

“Mary Riker has latched on with the Glenn Miller band, now directed by Tex Beneke, as a vocalist. A graduate with the Class of 1940 at Statesville Senior High school, Mary first set out to make her name in classical music circles but switched to the jim-jam-jump-up-and-jive in short order. She’s very able to make you swoon.” (6/25)

“Iredell county will likely have only one draft board under the new selective service law, with all records to be kept in Statesville. The board will meet soon and will probably be given the task of selecting the clerk. Mrs. W.E. Nattress held that post in the last war. She did similar work in the first World war.” (6/26)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

June 21 and 25, 1923.

“Mr. W.A. Duncan has accepted a position with the Statesville Show Case Company, and began his duties Tuesday. Mr. Duncan has been with the H.M. Wade Manufacturing Co., of Charlotte, for the past 14 years. He is a practical store fixture builder.” (6/21)

New Hope. “The farmers are very busy now, harvesting their grain. The wheat crop is good in this community. The recent rains have gotten the farmers behind with their work, so they are having plenty to do now, trying to keep the grass down.” (6/21)

NC Merchants Association holding the 21st annual convention in Mitchell College’s Shearer Hall, S.P. Burton presiding.“Mr. Burton reprimanded his audience for the lack of volume or pep in singing ‘America’ Tuesday and they did better yesterday morning.” (6/21)

“State Highway forces are laying the new road from here to Salisbury. This road will cross the present road at several places, and there are already several bad spots between Statesville and Elmwood, where new construction is going on.” (6/25)

“Miss Ruby Carr, 16 years old, is the first victim of hard-surface road through Barium Springs. Miss Carr was struck by an automobile Thursday afternoon and suffered a severe gash in the head. The driver of the car stopped and offered his assistance.” (6/25)

Local woman in production of Hansel and Gretel by Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. “Miss Christine Henkel as the witch scored a brilliant success by her clever portrayal. She revealed a soprano voice of delightful clarity and displayed some rare histrionic and artistic ability.” (6/25)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark

June 21 and 24, 1898.

“No new cases of small pox have developed in or around Statesville (outside of the small pox camp) in nearly a week.” (6/21)

“Among the many things taxed by the new war revenue bill is bank checks. After the 1st of July every citizen who keeps a bank account will have to pay the government a tax of 2 cents every time he draws a check, no matter whether the amount of the check be large or small. Failure to put a 2-cent revenue stamp on each check subjects the person drawing it to a penalty of $200, and if a bank cashier cashes a check which is not tax paid he is subject to the same penalty.” (6/21)

Co. E letter by Private from Jacksonville, FL. “Our bugle boys have got their horns and the noises raised in these parts are as many and varied as on a Christmas morning.” (6/21)

“Since the last issue of The Landmark only one case of anything like small pox has developed in Statesville. It is only a case of varioloid. Dr. Long went to Elmwood yesterday to organize a vaccination corps. There is no opposition to vaccination there and everybody will be vaccinated within the next few days.” (6/24)

“To the Members of the Attucks Guards: You are hereby notified that Adjutant General A.D. Cowles has called for our company to get ready to be mustered into service. Therefore, you are required to meet at the court house Saturday, 25th, ready to march anywhere you may be ordered. R.H. Alexander, Captain. W.A. Kimbrough, I.F. Moore, Lieutenants. R.P. Thomas 1st Sergeant.” (6/24)