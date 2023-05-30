Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, May 29-June 4, 1998.

“The Troutman Town Board has selected the W.R. Dickson firm as the designer of the town’s new wastewater treatment plant. Troutman’s current wastewater plant is not failing, but without a new one the town can’t grow.” (5/29)

Obit Earl Settlemyre Lippard Jr., 81. “He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Troutman. He was employed for 42 years by Southern Bell, where he was a Central Office Technician. He served in the Army Air Force B-17, B-24 Training Command in Sebring, Fla., during World War II.” (5/30)

Harmony. “Brothers Ralph and Richard run Hoot ‘n’ Holler Farm, named by their father Otis Renegar, for the noisy owls in the woods and four noisy children on the farm. Setting tobacco, Richard Renegar says, ‘The only reason I am doing this is it’s the only way I can make money on this farm.’” (65/31)

Photo. “Phil Mayberry retired from the position of paper converting supervisor at the Bienfang Products Division of Hunt Corporation. Max Joines, manufacturing manager, presents Mayberry with a watch in recognition of his 40 years of service to the company.” (6/1)

Cannon Motors sold. “Cannon owner Richard Cannon agreed to sell his dealership. Cannon Motors has been a Volkswagen dealer in Statesville for the past 24 years. Cannon has retained ownership of his property.” (6/2)

“Commissioners tossed around the idea of trimming the county tax rate by one cent, deciding instead to put that money in the capital outlay reserve fund. The current tax rate is 45 cents for every $100 of property.” [has been the same rate since budget year 1992-93] (6/3)

“The City of Statesville is following through on a 10-year-old promise to bring a local business into the city limits. The agreement to wait and annex ASMO stems from 1988. City Council at that time agreed they were hopeful that future City Councils would not annex the business until January 1, 1999.” (6/4)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

May 29-June 4, 1973.

Thunderstorms. “County-wide damage is now placed at $2.6 million, but could go as high as $3 million. Winds and heavy rains were reported in the local thunderstorms last night; however the dreaded tornadoes did not strike Iredell County.” (5/9)

“Mrs. J.S. Evans, Jr., was chosen to lead the Iredell County unit of the American Revolution Bicentennial Commission. William Pope of Mooresville is vice chairman, Clayton Furches of Statesville will be secretary and William M. Pressly of the Stony Point area was elected treasurer.” (5/30)

For Sale. “’69 Dodge Charger. Blue with white vinyl top, has all the extras.” (5/31)

“A former Statesville resident is studying in Ghana, Africa, after becoming the first student from Huston-Tillotson College in Austin, Texas, to win a Fulbright-Hays Scholarship. Paul K. Kimbrough, a graduate of Morningside High School, left Texas recently for Accra. Before entering college, Kimbrough served for 27 years in the U.S. Army, where he achieved the rank of master sergeant.” (6/1)

I-40 Municipal Recreation Park in full swing. “Beginning Monday there will be very few nights during the week when the three softball-baseball fields on the location will not be in use. As many as 16 teams, either softball or baseball, will be using the fields on some nights.” (6/2)

“Harmony Baptist Church on Sunday held the Christian Harmony Singing, under the direction of M.C. Goforth of Statesville, who annually has led the singing for the past 33 years. Organized in 1912, the event is held each year.” [85-year old R.L. Murdock oldest attendee] (6/4)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

May 29-June 4, 1948.

U.S. Sen. Robert A. Taft. “The powerful Republican policy-maker and Presidential nomination candidate is scheduled to arrive in Statesville Friday. The lawmaker will have lunch with the North Carolina Republican delegation and their alternates at noon in the ball room of the Vance hotel and at 1 o’clock will deliver a major address which will be broadcast over a network of radio stations.” (5/29)

“Plans for a new Sunday School and recreation building at Trinity Episcopal church were mapped by the congregation at the morning service Sunday. The new building will cost $10,000 and will be located by the church rectory on Walnut street.” (5/31)

“Monroe Adams, chairman of outside arrangements for the senator’s visit, said he’s seeking 60 attractive couples of high school age or older to sit astride big bales of cotton in the downtown section to hold streamers which will form an archway under which Senator Taft and Mrs. Taft can ride.” [Charlotte News reported an “avenue of cotton bales” but no streamers.] (6/1)

Dr. Ernest Ward, county health officer. “Dr. Ward said he had been threatened by some people who said they would ‘run him out of town’ but that he hoped to be here for many more years. ‘A small minority of people are still opposed to a health program,’ he declared.” (6/2)

“Sloan Milling company, at Olin, entertained its merchants and dealers Tuesday at a big picnic supper at the mill’s new picnic grounds. The public is invited to use the picnic grounds at any time. Good fishing and swimming facilities are available.” (6/3)

Sen. Taft discussed politics; Mrs. Taft faced a tough question at a women’s meeting. “One of the Republican women’s committee members asked if the Senator likes gravy on his rice and she said he did. ‘As a matter of fact, Bob taught me to eat my rice with gravy.’” (6/4)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

May 31 and June 4, 1923.

“A special meeting of tobacco growers has been arranged by County Agent R.W. Graeber. This meeting will be at Harmony Farm Life School June 8. Harmony is near the center of the tobacco area of the county and is in reach of all tobacco growers.” (5/31)

“The Park swimming pool opens next week. The water purifying system, installed at a cost of $1,200, will be in continuous operation, which will keep the water as pure as that used for drinking. The pool will be painted, the bottom in green and white checks, the sides gray.” (5/31)

“Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Mills sail today on the Rochambeau for France to visit the grave of their son, Lieut. Quincy Sharpe Mills, who is buried in the American cemetery at Seringes et-Nesles, in the department of Aisne. They will return in August.” (5/31)

“The board of aldermen granted authority to Hurst Turner Post No. 65, American Legion, to erect a war memorial on the city plot at the western end of Broad street. The board committed itself likewise to a liberal donation.” (6/4)

“Thirty-five diplomas and certificates were awarded to the class of 1923 at the graduating exercises of the High School held Friday evening at the Mulberry Street auditorium. This represents an increase of 17 over last year’s class.” (6/4)

Mt. Mourne school announces spelling bee for June 9. “Some people ae making advance preparation to spell, but come and spell if you do not have time to review. We don’t want to spell all night as it is Saturday night and we want to get done and get home before it is late, else everybody will oversleep Sunday morning and be late to church.” (6/4)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

May 31 and June 3, 1898.

“Yesterday was Federal Decoration Day, a national holiday, and the post office folks observed Sunday hours. A number of colored people, including the colored band, went to Salisbury, where the day is always celebrated at the Federal cemetery there.” (5/31)

Excerpt from local troops thank you note to Soldiers’ Aid Society. “The quantity, quality and variety were far in excess of anything received by our neighbors. The government issues an abundance of substantial food, but to a boy who has been used to something better than bacon and hardtack, a change is certainly appreciated. R.L. Flanigan, Capt. Co. E.” (5/31)

“Amity furnished no recruits for Cuba. Two of our young men had intended going but backed out, and they are glad now that they did stay at home.” (5/31)

“Hereafter the telephone exchange will be open on Sundays from 8 to 10.30 a.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m.” (6/3)

“A large number of town folks left early for Harmony to attend the closing exercises of the school there.” (6/3)

“A meeting of a number of the members of the Blues was held at the armory Monday evening and the company was reorganized. The Landmark is gratified that an effort is being made to reorganize the company. We have had a military company for years and should not be without one.” (6/3)

Co. E letter from “Private”. “Jacksonville, Fla. June 1, ’98. We got our guns yesterday. They are Springfields, 45 calibre, the same as we had except lighter.” (6/3)