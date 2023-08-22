Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 22-28, 1998.

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to visit: “The traveling half size perfect replica will visit Statesville from November 24 through December 1 and will be open to visitors 24 hours a day.” [located next to Broad Street United Methodist Church] (8/25)

“Three hundred and seventy Shepherd School students cheered, sang and chattered excitedly Tuesday when their school was recognized officially as a School of Distinction and one of the top 25 in the state in terms of academic improvement.” (8/26)

Letter to columnist Gene Krider by Betty Counts: “I came to Statesville in March 1964 looking for a job and a house to rent. I went to Reich’s Realty on W. Broad St. The realtor gave me a key and sent me to Veterans Court. It was a small house but clean and in good shape. I rented it for $30 a month. I stayed at that house for 16 months. I don’t know what happened to the houses at Veterans Court but I drive through quite often for old time sake.” (8/28)

“Cadet Andrew L. Sherrill is serving a four-month term as company commander thereby achieving one of the highest positions in the cadet chain of command at the U.S. Military Academy. Sherrill graduated from West Iredell High School in 1995. He is concentrating his studies in civil engineering and plans to graduate in May and be commissioned a second lieutenant.” (8/29)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Aug. 22-28, 1973.

Photo: “Mrs. Margaret Kerr retired on July 31 from Sears Catalogue Sales Office in Statesville after 28 years of service. Mrs. Kerr joined Sears as assistant manager in the Statesville office on Sept. 25, 1944 and has served in that capacity until her retirement.” (8/22)

“Although Statesville’s first trash recycling center, which opened Saturday behind Masters Cleaners, was pronounced a great success, the center is about to be evicted. Herb Weintraub, owner of the building, has informed the Mayor’s Beautification commission, that the center will have to move due to fire insurance problems.” (8/23)

Photos: “Adjacent to the Signal Hill Mall, this apartment project, which is about 30 per cent completed, will offer housing ranging from efficiency studios to three bedroom townhouses, renting for from $125 for the former to $215 for the latter.” (8/24)

Thomas Allison Fanjoy announced his candidacy for mayor of Statesville: “Fanjoy is a native of Statesville. ‘Since the attitudes, the action and direction of city government do have a direct impact on the lives of the people of Statesville, my candidacy is the expression of my desire in helping to set directions for our government in order to improve the quality of life here for all of our citizens,’” (8/25)

Photo: “The peach on the right, held by Parks Edwards tips the scales at one pound, and the peaches on the left weigh in at only slightly less—15 ounces. Edwards has been growing peaches since about 1937, and used to operate a commercial orchard, but these beauties are for home use only.” (8/27)

“Early in the afternoon some fellow claiming to be Merle Haggard called up WDBM and said he was on his way from Asheville with Charlie McCoy, Johnny Rodriguez and Barbara Mandrell and would stop at the station. He estimated their arrival between 5 and 6 p.m. Around 6 p.m. there was still no word from the singers. A quick check revealed that Merle Haggard was indeed on tour—in Lake Tahoe, Calif.” (8/28)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Aug. 23-28, 1948.

“Wayne Milstead and Jack Lackey opened their new golf driving range on Radio Road yesterday afternoon with 3,000 golf balls being socked out over the course before nightfall halted proceedings. The men hope to have lights up in the next several weeks.” (8/23)

“County schools have again postponed their tentative opening date because of the continuing outbreak of polio in Iredell county. Schools were originally scheduled to open August 26. The date was changed to September 2 and now has been moved to September 9. The county has had reports of 22 cases this year.” (8/24)

Owls 10 Hickory Rebels 2: “Bill Miller, ace left hander, racked up his 12th victory as he scattered eight hits. The league strike out king let the Rebels know about his official title as he sent down 12 on the third strike.” [Miller played parts of 4 seasons in MLB—1952-1954 with the Yankees and briefly in 1955 with the Orioles. He best year was 1952. He was 4-6, but all 4 wins were complete games and 2 were shutouts.] (8/25)

Pfc. Richard Messick, killed during the invasion of Luzon, Jan. 11, 1945, buried New Prospect Baptist: “Messick enlisted in the army in 1941 and went overseas in October 1943. He participated in the invasions of Guadalcanal, New Georgia, New Guinea and Luzon.” (8/26)

“The body of Noble Rex Prevette arrived in Statesville this afternoon and reburial rites will be held Sunday at New Prospect Baptist. He was killed on Luzon June 26, 1945, when hit by small arms fire. He died instantly.” (8/26)

“The St. Phillips Catholic church honored Father Remy Goudreau, at a picnic on Miller’s lake. Father Goudreau, who has been assistant pastor here, has been given an appointment as a faculty member of St. Bonaventure college, Olean, N.Y.” (8/27)

“Statesville and Iredell county school units today postponed until September 15 any opening plans which they had on the advice of Dr. Ernest Ward, county health officer, who said he did not think the polio situation yet justified the beginning of classes.” (8/28)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 23 and 27, 1923.

“Mr. James Stewart, of the United States Navy, is spending a few days with his parents. Mr. Stewart has been in the navy for about three years and is stationed on the Delaware. He has just returned from a trip to Gibraltar and elsewhere.” (8/23)

“Mr. E.N. Martino died Monday at Davis hospital. He was brought here from Mooresville, where he had stopped with his family on their journey by truck from Florida to his home in Lima, Ohio. The funeral and interment service were at Oakwood cemetery Tuesday. Surviving are the widow and eight children, all but one here with her encamped by their truck on the south side of the court house. Mrs. Martino plans to leave for Lima, where they are paying on a house, next week.” (8/23)

“Mr. Augustus M. Brown died at his home on the Boulevard, of tuberculosis, after a protracted illness. Mr. Brown was in service during the war. He was a member of the Iredell Blues at the outbreak of the war. At Camp Sevier he was transferred to another organization.” (8/27)

Statesville Rt. 3: “The thirty degrees difference in temperature yesterday from the hot weather of last week, caused on to hunt up coats that had been forgotten.” (8/27)

Mooresville: “This is show day here, and it was a job to keep the little folks indoors when they unloaded the ponies, camels and elephants Sunday morning. Some high standing church members were even persuaded by their children and grandchildren to walk out and take a short look at the animals.” (8/27)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 23 and 26, 1898.

Clio news: “There seems to be something wrong with the water supply in this vicinity. In the last year or two nearly every well in the community has had to be sunk deeper. It seems that the water has sunk in the earth.” (8/23)

“A hospital train, bearing 126 sick soldiers from Chickamauga to Philadelphia, passed down the Western road Saturday afternoon. The soldiers had never been in battle but were suffering from typhoid and other diseases contracted in camp.” (8/23)

Co. E letter from Private, Aug. 16: “The war seems to have ended and there are many rumors afloat as to what disposition will be made of the First North Carolina. Many of us want to go to Cuba, while quantities of the boys are wanting to return like the prodigal son.” (8/23)

“A paper which will advocate the cause of the Rep.-Pop. Fusion ticket will be established here, the first issue to appear about September 1st. It will be a three month paper to be established and run purely for political purposes.” (8/26)

“Our Mooresville correspondent reports the death of Capt. S.P. Kneeland at Mooresville last Saturday. Capt. Kneeland was a civil engineer by profession and did much of that kind of work in this section. Deceased was a native of St. Johnston, Vt., and was 66 years old.” (8/26)

“Corp. M.C. Wood has been very unwell for ten days or more at the camp in Jacksonville. No uneasiness is felt in regard to his condition, as he is suffering from a slight attack of malarial fever only.” (8/26)