Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 2-7, 1998.

“This year Mooresville High School freshmen will enter the high school as members of an academy. Each ninth grader will take two academic classes during the first semester and two more academic classes in the second semester. The students will also be able to take three yearlong elective classes.” (8/2)

“Mitchell Community College is in the process of creating a band under the direction of Jim Calabrese. The first meeting is scheduled for Monday September 14. Anyone who has played in a high school band and is 18 or older is eligible to participate.” (8/2)

“Bonnie Harpe, owner of Bonnie’s in the Fairgrounds Shopping Center, has announced she is retiring after 36 years in the same location. ‘It was the Roundup Store by Dr. and Mrs. Jack Hunt. I was the manager and bought the store in 1966 and changed the name to Bonnie’s.” (8/4)

Photo: This team from North Carolina won first place honors of the senior division of the beef quiz bowl at the National Junior Angus Show in Indianapolis, Ind. Team members are Josh Tennant of Greensboro, Karl Holshouser of Gold Hill, Vickie Linville of Madison, and Jennifer Stamey of Statesville.” (8/6)

“Sixty-three years after graduation, members of the class of 1935 class of Troutman High School held their twelfth reunion Saturday Aug. 1, 1998 at Sher Ron’s Place in Troutman.” [Mary Houston, Eugenia Loftin, Virginia Lofton Overcash, Floyd Deaton, Ava Cook Richard, Peggy Hegwood, Rebecca Davidson Brown, Hubert Brown, Gilbert Raymer, Ross Cook, Moffat Brown, Fred Troutman, Robert Day and John Garrison] (8/6)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Aug. 1-7, 1973.

Down In Iredell: “Completion of Signal Hill Mall confirms what many of us have long suspected—the drift of business from the downtown area. This need not be bad. As traffic is dispersed to outlying areas and the pace becomes more leisurely downtown, it could develop with its libraries, the college, courthouse, banks and other institutions, into a very attractive and important part of the city.” (8/1)

“John W. Templeton, a Statesville native, has been selected to be copy editor of Howard University’s Hilltop, the largest black student newspaper in the world, for the 1973-74 academic years.” [1972 graduate of SHS] (8/2)

Rick Dagenhart, city planning director applying to state for floodplain study: “‘This kind of study would help alleviate problems many areas of Statesville face now, such as the perpetual flood damage in the area of Sullivan Road and Free Nancy Branch.’” (8/3)

“Shopowners along N. Center St. in the vicinity of the square have been complaining about vandalism. Some shopowners feel the presence of ‘1849’ contributes to the gathering of vandals. The operator of the club feels that the vandals are not customers at his nightclub.” (8/4)

Nixon puts freeze on price of beef: “You probably won’t see a pound of hamburger or steak anywhere until the price freeze ends next month. It was a foolish political move that did not help consumers and is certainly doing serious damage to the beef producers.” (8/6)

Mooresville Mayor Joe Knox asks for a crackdown on improper mufflers: “As Knox made his request at Monday night’s town board meeting, the noise pollution was accentuated by the blast of an obvious improper muffler roaring by city hall on N. Main St.” (8/7)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Aug. 2-7, 1948.

“In an effort to affect every economy in operation, the Statesville Daily Record and the Charlotte News have worked out a cooperative agreement for the distribution of the two papers in Statesville and vicinity. This means your Charlotte News will be delivered by Daily Record carriers.” (8/2)

“C.D. Ostwalt petitioned the highway commission for the construction of an underpass so that his stock can get from pastures to water. Mr. Ostwalt says the new hard surfaced road being constructed from Barium Springs to East Monbo runs through his place so as to cut his stock off from the water supply.” (8/3)

“Statesville’s National Guard will soon have a new vehicle storage building on Pump Station road. The brick building has been under construction since spring but completion has been blocked by a shortage of steel braces for the roof.” (8/4)

“Duke Hosiery company on Armfield street has closed and the machinery equipment has been sold. The local plant ceased operations last Saturday. About 30 persons were employed there, but at one time as many as 70 workers found employment there.” (8/5)

“The Barnes hotel, complete with starlight roof for dancing and other novel innovations, will be completed sometime during the early part of 1949. This will mark the first time Statesville will have had such a place for dancing.” (8/6)

“Funeral services will be conducted for Pvt. William Carl Estes Sunday at 5 p.m. at Prospect Baptist church. The body is scheduled to arrive at Johnson Funeral home tomorrow morning. Estes died in France April 11, 1945 while serving with the U.S. Army.” (8/7)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 2 and 6, 1923.

Statesville city schools open Monday Sept. 3: “All vacancies in the faculty have been filled, two teachers having been added at the High School. There will be five men in the High School faculty next year.” (8/2)

“The J.G. Shelton home on Mulberry street is being moved to the Ellen Morrison property, on west Broad street. His family will occupy it while their new home is in construction on the former site.” (8/2)

Mooresville: “Two little five-year-old girls took a walk the other day and caused great anxiety for awhile. There was rejoicing when it was learned they were safe. How natural it was for them to just ‘go a-walking,’ as they saw older folk do.” [Helen Johnston and Helen Smith] (8/2)

“Old Glory hangs at half-mast on the flag-staff over the post office today, a visible sign of the nation’s sorrow upon the loss of its chief executive.” [Pres. Warren G. Harding died of a heart attack Aug. 2, 1923, in San Francisco while in the midst of a continent-spanning tour.] (8/6)

“Leaping a seven-foot gap over a washout six feet deep, an automobile driven by Mr. T.M. Crowell and occupied by his family, landed squarely on all fours in the roadway again, saving its occupants from injury. The car, a new Buick sport model, was badly damaged.” (8/6)

“There are some laboring under the delusion that they do not have to bring their automobile to a full stop at a railroad crossing unless the ‘N.C. Law Stop’ sign is up. They are in error. If there is no watchman or a gate at a crossing. automobilists are required to stop.” (8/6)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 2 and 5, 1898.

“From all sections come reports of good crops. The Lord always gives recompense for disaster. He has sent the war, the war tax and the smallpox this year, but a splendid crop year will make us forget minor troubles.” (8/2)

“Boyd Powlass, 19 years old, attempted to mount a freight train near the Statesville depot late Saturday afternoon and was thrown under the train wheels. Both legs were so badly crushed that amputation was necessary. The young man died at 4 o’clock Sunday morning.” (8/2)

Private’s letter from Co. E: “We had a sham battle this a.m. (the 28th), the first with blank cartridges since we have been in camp. The three regiments of our brigades all participated. The day was cloudy and humid and smoke from the Springfields produced a fine effect.” (8/2)

“The town has a dog law requiring every dog running at large to wear a tax paid collar. The law is not enforced, but a citizen who is much annoyed by a stray dog suggests to The Landmark now is a good time to enforce it and rid the town of some worthless curs.” (8/6)

“Yesterday was as blustery as a March day. Some of the decayed shade trees in town yielded to the force of the wind and the telephone wires were much mixed making telephonic communication difficult and giving the operators at the central office a world of trouble.” (8/6)

Private’s letter from Co E: “We had a target practice this morning and Corporals Rufty and Kennerly made some very fine scores at one, two and three hundred yards. Our targets were the figures of a soldier kneeling in a firing position, and to hit his body counted four, while his head was bullseye, or five.” (8/6)