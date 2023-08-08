Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 8-14, 1998.

Fire Chief Richard Campbell on Statesville’s newest fire truck: “‘The truck weighs 45,000 pounds, has a stainless steel body and is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons of water per minute. It is capable of carrying of transporting 750 gallons of water.’” (8/8)

“The American Renaissance Charter School is on target for its Aug. 19 opening. The K-5 charter school, Iredell County’s first, will occupy the lower floor of the Carolina Motor Company building. Current enrollment at the school is 124 and there is a waiting list.” (8/9)

Fred Lowry Jr., on the new Lowry Drug Co. lab: “Lowry and the other pharmacist are specially trained to work in the company’s most recent addition—the compounding laboratory. This is where they create new ways to administer medication. They can customize drug applications on a per patient basis.” (8/10)

Photos: “Demolition of the former Carquest Auto Parts has been completed and plans are underway to construct a CVS Pharmacy (formerly Revco) on the property. The building will be 10,125 square feet and will be a full service Pharmacy.” (8/12)

Down In Iredell remembers Mildred Huskins: “Mildred and her husband, Jay, were the spirit of the Record & Landmark during the 30-plus years they co-owned the paper. She worked by his side doing whatever needed doing whether it was delivering newspapers in a Jeep in the snow, collecting from advertisers or covering a trial.” [She died Aug. 12, 1998.] (8/13)

“Snow Creek United Methodist Church will celebrate 197 years of Methodism Sunday, August 16.The annual homecoming will be observed with worship services at 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will be held following the worship service. (8/14)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Aug. 8-14, 1973.

“Two new faces were present at last night’s meeting of the county commissioners. John Barber, county manager, and Reggie Bauguess, county fire marshal, attended their first commissioner’s meeting here.” (8/8)

“Funeral services will be held Saturday for Dr. Zander Adam Dockery, one of Iredell County’s oldest citizens. Dr. Dockery, a minister here for over 40 years until his retirement, died Monday. He had celebrated his 103rd birthday on May 10.” (8/9)

“Two new building permits for restaurants were issued during the month of July. The Waffle House will be located on US 21 North between the Days Inn and Free Nancy Branch. The new Hardee’s will be located on East Broad St, across from the Northwestern Bank in front of Signal Hill Mall.” (8/10)

“The States Board of Education has approved Dr. Barton R. Herrscherr for a one year term as president of Mitchell Community College. Dr. Herrscherr served as president of Mitchell College prior to its admission to the community college system.” (8/11)

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture today offered emergency conservation assistance in Iredell County to help repair damage to farmland by spring flooding. Today’s action brings to 11 the number of North Carolina counties declared eligible for aid in 1973.” (8/13)

“Ronald Hawkins, chairman of the Mayor’s Beautification Commission, announced today that the environmental committee, had arranged for a recycling center, located on N. Tradd St. behind the Master Station, to begin operation Saturday.” (8/14)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Aug. 9-14, 1948.

HS football: “Dave Diamont, Statesville high school’s headman, had originally planned to begin practice August 16 in preparation for the season’s opener at Thomasville September 17. With polio on a continued rampage, however, he doubts very much that he will be able to make that August 16 date.” (8/9)

“Curbing and gutter are being poured on North Tradd street from Water street to Stockton, City Engineer R.L. Crawley said today, prior to paving the two block stretch. Paving work will not be completed, however, until sometime in the fall.” (8/10)

“Dr. James E. Little of Statesville has been separated from the army dental corps with the rank of captain after two years’ service, most of it at Vienna, Austria. Dr. Little plans to open dental offices in Statesville if office space can be secured.” (8/11)

“G.F. Barnes, owner of Barnes hotel, which is under construction on the corner of Walnut and Meeting streets, has purchased the vacant lot on Meeting street next to the hotel. The purchase was made from J.A. Knox.” (8/12)

“Capt. James M. Poole, Jr., died in the crash of a B-17 Flying Fortress early yesterday in Topeka, Kansas. The huge plane was on a routine photographic mission when it crashed in a farmyard near the base.” (8/13)

“Three new highway markers have been approved for Statesville. Two will be erected on West Front Street. One will call attention to Mitchell college and the other will note Statesville as the birthplace of J.P. Caldwell. The third will be erected on Turnersburg road and will mark Ebenezer schoolhouse.” (8/14)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 9 and 13, 1923.

“In accordance with the proclamation of President Coolidge, Mr. W.H. Morrison, president of the local Merchants Association, has issued a request that all business houses close between 4 and 5 o’clock during the memorial service for the late President Harding.” [Calvin Coolidge, Harding’s VP, was sworn in Aug. 2, 1923] (8/9)

“The board of county commissioners Monday accepted from the Atlantic Bridge Company of Charlotte, plans for steel bridges to replace the Campbell and Powell bridges on Hunting Creek, and the Thomas bridge on the South Yadkin.” (8/9)

Harmony: “The showers are helping cotton, tobacco, corn and the pastures. Tobacco will be ready to begin priming soon.” (8/9)

“The immunity from lightning that seems ordinarily to attend automobiles was broken Sunday evening, when a bolt struck a car driven by Mr. Claud Weber, as he was driving along the Chipley Ford road. He was shocked almost into insensibility and, free of his control, ran into a ditch and turned over. Though the car was badly damaged, he escaped uninjured” (8/13)

Statesville Rt. 3: “Mrs. W.L. Houston was severely shocked by lighting Saturday afternoon, about 6.30, while milking. She was unconscious for some time, but is improving fast and is able to do work now.” (8/13)

Shiloh: “Mr. J.A. Flack has purchased the R.F. Bost farm, containing 38 acres, for $1,900, and will move to it the first of the year.” (8/13)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 9 and 12, 1898.

Harmony: “Wheat threshing is about over. The crop in this section is the largest raised for many years. The corn crop is excellent. Cotton and tobacco are very promising, so that with abundant crops, the indication of an early peace in the war with Spain and a good prospect for the Democrats to redeem the state next fall, it seems that there is much to be thankful for.” (8/9)

Perth: News is very scarce in this neighborhood. Politics is very low. Very few of our citizens are troubling their brains about it. Most of them have quit messing in politics and are engaged in something better and more profitable.” (8/9)

“Mr. S.E. Faval, of Statesville, has secured a patent on a clothes pin. The new invention is called the ‘Favorite Clothes Line Pin.’” (8/9)

“The smallpox camp was abandoned Wednesday, the last patient having recovered and been discharged. Later on all the buildings and the camp appurtenances will be burned.” (8/12)

“Mr. G. Karcher is building a gospel wagon for Rev. G.H. Church. The latter will use the wagon for mission work in the rural districts.” (8/12)

“There is talk of establishing a Populist newspaper here with Mr. H.H. Crowson as editor.” (8/12)

Shinnville: “Mr. Calvin Shinn is the owner of a new bicycle. This is the second wheel brought to this place this season. Shinnville is coming out.” (8/12)

New Stirling: “A large pine tree was struck by lighting in Mr. Robt. Gray’s yard last Saturday evening. Several of the family were shocked a little.” (8/12)