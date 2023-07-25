Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, July 25-31, 1998.

“The Children’s Museum of Iredell will receive between $50,000 and $58,000 from the North Carolina General Assembly for renovation of 134 Court St., the museum’s first permanent home. The Children’s Museum was started in 1980 in the basement of the Old Courthouse and has been in four locations since. It is housed currently in Signal Hill Mall.” (7/25)

Photo: Ben Williams and Rocky Shanahan, owners of the Statesville Golf Center pose in front of their driving range. The golf center is located off US 21 near I-40 behind Golden Corral Restaurant. The range is open from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.” (7/26)

Troutman landmark to close. “Pharmacist Alvin Woody, owner of Troutman Drug, confirmed the business has been sold to Kerr Drug. According to Jimmy Gabriel, a former owner and pharmacist at Troutman Drug, the business opened in either 1905 or 1906.” (7/27)

“Some Iredell County dairy farmers have received unwelcome news on extending the dates by which their animal waste systems must be in place. On July 17 the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources mailed letters to 23 Iredell dairies giving them the dates by which they mut be certified. Dates range from Sept. 30 to Dec. 31.” (7/28)

Rev. John Lewis Rogers, 76: “He was a retired Baptist minister. He served as pastor of Community Church in Mt. Mourne from 1970 to 1975. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1940 to 1948, serving on a ship in the South Pacific war arena.” (7/29)

“The Statesville Police Department has a new piece of equipment to make folks aware of speeding. The SMART (Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailer) was purchased through a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, at a cost of $15,000. The unit’s primary use is not to catch speeders, but to make people aware of the sped they are going.” (7/30)

“After five matches, Meg Fanjoy can count on the number of tennis games she lost on one hand. The top-seeded Fanjoy, 10, ran through the competition this week at North Carolina Closed Championships in the Triangle area. She dropped only two games.” (7/31)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 25-31, 1973.

“Final preparations for the opening of the Signal Hill Mall here on Aug. 1 are moving forward according to plans, a spokesman for the 31-store complex said today. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held at 10a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, in the mall foyer. A special public attraction will be the appearance of characters from the Land of Oz at Beech Mountain.” (7/25)

Photos: “T-ball is a new game for Statesville youth this year under the auspices of the Statesville Recreation Department. All baseball rules apply except the ball is placed on a tee, thus eliminating the necessity of a pitcher.” [And making the ball easier to hit.] (7/26)

Photo: “The new Temple Baptist Church structure is beginning to take shape, as construction work moves forward. The Cross visible on one end of the building was worked in as brick was laid. The church is located on the Old Pump Station Road.” (7/27)

Photo: “The main office of Statesville’s newest bank, First Citizens Bank and Trust, is taking shape on the corner of Eastside Drive and E. Broad St. The two-story building is scheduled for completion on Nov. 1 and will feature a natural stone facing with a unique rustic exterior utilizing rough textured lumber.” (7/28)

Photo: “William E. Miller, a native of Statesville and now of Mooresville, admires the first place championship trophy in his class of competition at the 34th annual state truck roadeo. Miller is the flat-bed champion for Carolina Freight Carriers at its Conover terminal.” (7/30)

“With opening day for the Signal Hill Mall scheduled for tomorrow, employes of Gateway Books are working at breakneck speed to stock dozens of shelves with books of all descriptions. The store is part of a chain based in Knoxville, Tenn.” (7/31)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

July 26-31, 1948.

“Large crowds of Statesville and Iredell folks are crowding the showroom at Tharpe Tire company where the much-discussed and long-awaited Tucker automobile was put on display this morning. C.A. Sykes and Buster Sherrill, dealers in Statesville for the Tucker, were on hand to greet the many persons who came to see the car.” (7/26)

“A new set of street lights was turned on Saturday night to serve Oakland Heights. Ten new lights were installed and will serve Ridgeway, Summit, Mitchell, Elizabeth and North Oakland avenues.” (7/27)

“Rev. Wendell G. Davis, who was unanimously called on June 13 to become pastor of Western Avenue Baptist church, will assume his pastoral duties Sunday morning. Sunday morning the service will be heard over the air.” (7/28)

Statesville’s George Motto returns as manager of Albemarle Rockets: “Motto underwent an operation at Davis Hospital after he was hit by a pitched ball in a game about three weeks ago. He also suffered a brain concussion. He is not expected to play for some time.” (7/29)

“The body of Lt. Joseph Henry Miller, air corps pilot who died in England in January 1945, is being returned and recommitment services will be conducted Sunday afternoon at Oakwood cemetery. He graduated with the class of 1941 from Statesville High school and was a sophomore at North Carolina State college when he entered service.” (7/30)

“Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Hunter and their two daughters Ruby Hunter and Mrs. June Chamberlain are leaving Monday for a vacation in the mountains of North Carolina. The Hunters are owners of the Chat-N-Ibble.” (7/31)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

July 26 and 30, 1923.

Excerpt from report of Rotary Club talks: “Mr. L.W. MacKesson committed himself for the presence of women on the school board. ‘I believe that women, as a rule take a greater interest in schools than men and should have representation.’” (7/26)

“Mr. Edward Layton, of Pittsburg, Pa., has opened a mattress factory on Front street and is operating under the name Iredell Mattress Company. The capacity of the factory is 20 mattresses per day.” (7/26)

“Tuesday afternoon Miss Virginia Dare Adderholt entertained thirteen of her friends in honor of her thirteenth birthday. She and her aunt, Miss Powlas, from Japan, were dressed In Japanese costume and Japanese games were played.” [22 years later in August 1945, Miss Adderholt would be translating intercepted Japanese radio signals for the U.S. military. Her aunt was a long-time missionary in Japan.] (7/26)

“Mr. A.C. Beaver, who became a member of the police force Thursday evening, is incapacitated for the present in consequence of a broken leg. In making a turn from Front into Meeting street, while riding a motorcycle Friday evening, he failed to complete it and was thrown on his right side. He was coming east along Front street.” (7/30)

Statesville Rt. 3: “All signs fail in dry weather. It usually rains when Mr. D.I. Troutman is threshing or before he can get his straw bales all in the barn, so this year he provided for it by having enough hands to care for the straw as fast as threshed, but no rains came.”(7/30)

Olin: “There has been quite a lot of blackberries canned; as there is very little fruit and these farmer folks have a lot of cans that will go unfilled this time.” (7/30)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

July 26 and 29, 1898.

“The electric fans have been put in the lodge room in the Bank building. They were in operation last night for the first time and gave satisfaction.” [clock tower bldg. 3rd floor] (7/26)

Net PO: “Mr. L.W. Trivitt, who has been in Peabody Normal College, Nashville, Tenn., came home Saturday. Prof. J.F. Mitchell, who graduated at the Peabody in May, will teach at Cool Springs about the 1st of September. Mr. Trivitt will enter college again in October.” (7/26)

“Anderson J. Owensby, who lived near Marion, McDowell county, and who volunteered and went to camp with the Statesville company, died in camp at Jacksonville, Fla. Sunday morning. Owensby was 25 years old and death was due to typhoid fever.” (7/26)

“With this issue The Landmark enters upon its 25th year.” (7/29)

Grade PO gets mail delivery improved: “Everybody is anxious to get the news and to be more convenient to get the news there has been another day added to the schedule route to Grade, making three days a week. We can get Tuesday’s Landmark now on Thursday instead of both copies coming on Saturday.” (7/29)

Troop trains pass though Iredell from Chickamauga to Newport News destined for “Porto Rico”: “Near Rock Cut yesterday morning a soldier fell off one of the trains. He was considerably bruised and his clothing torn. He boarded the next train that came along.” (7/29)

Attucks Guards: “Nearly one month has been spent in camp life. Much better time here than was expected, and unless some radical changes are made there will be no need of complaint. Lieut. I.F. Moore, Co. G. Fort Macon, N.C.” (7/29)