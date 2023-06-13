Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, June 13-19, 1998.

New police cars. “The Governor’s Highway Safety Program provided funding for the first two traffic unit cars. Equipped with mobile data terminals, this device can aid an officer on records checks, verifying registration on vehicles, typing in accident reports on the scene, and license verifications.” (6/13)

New Amity ARP celebrates 90th birthday of Gertha Wolfe. “Mrs. Wolfe is known by members and visitors at New Amity as the attractive lady who greets everyone with a smile and ‘Welcome to New Amity.’ For many years she was recognized as the ‘official biscuit maker’ at the church’s many breakfasts and suppers.” (6/14)

Early morning storm results. City Manager Rob Hites said 4,000 city customers lost power around 6:30 a.m. The Statesville Police Department said at least two accidents occurred during the storm when traffic lights were out.” (6/15)

Photo. “Pauline Scott and Connie Ward have both given 3,000 hours of volunteer service to Iredell Memorial Hospital. They received service bars to add to their pins at a recent dinner meeting of the health care system’s auxiliary.” (6/16)

Stumpy Creek park. “Commissioners voted Tuesday to sell timber from the lake property for $9,200. The timber must be cleared before the National Guard can start grading the land for proposed park. Shaver Wood Products will start clearing timber in early July.” (6/17)

June is Dairy Month. “Iredell remains the leading dairy county in North Carolina, with 77 dairy farms producing 192 million pounds of milk (22 million gallons) from an estimated 11,000 cows. Gross income at the farm level from dairying totals $30 million per year.” (6/18)

“Statesville officials are moving forward with plans to increase the city’s water supply. A public hearing was held Thursday night as part of the process of reclassifying Lookout Shoals Lake to make it an adequate drinking water supply.” (6/19)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

June 13-19, 1973.

State promises to begin work on Ft. Dobbs. “The earthen works of the Fort will be restored, though at this point there is insufficient information on the wooden structural design to warrant its reconstruction.” (6/13)

School boards name 4 MCC trustees. “Carl Litaker was elected to the eight-year term. Mrs. Beth Jefford was named to the six-year term. J.P. Huskins was selected for a four-year term and Dwight Goforth was elected to the two-year term. At the expiration of the original terms of office, terms will be for eight years.” (6/14)

Lois Cockrell retires after 33 years as office manager & comptroller Statesville city schools. “She told her boss a few years ago when she retired she didn’t want a pin—she wanted a rocking chair. ‘I’ve changed my mind. I’m not ready for a rocking chair, so I’ll wear the pin with thanks,’ she responded when the superintendent presented the pin.” ((6/15)

Chief Frank Crowson reports May statistics at the Statesville fire dept. “During the month the department answered 44 alarms. Of the 44 alarms, 18 were fires. Eight fires were in buildings, and eight were in vehicles or outside equipment. (6/16)

Hurst Turner Post 65 7 Concord Legion 6 in 11 innings. “With two outs, Steve Frye walked, Earl Spencer was safe on an error and Jamie Plyler singled to plate the decisive run. Jimmy Waugh pitched the entire 11 innings for Statesville.” (6/18)

Men’s slow pitch. “Rubbermaid edged Thonet, 14-13, as Chip Creedmore and Tom Lambert both had four hits and each included a home run. Peter Scott with four hits and Nate Sharpe with three led the losers.” (6/19)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

June 14-19, 1948.

“Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at Forest Lawn cemetery, Greensboro, for W.L. Hicks, ARM 2c U.S. Navy, who was killed in action in the Pacific area June 1944. Radioman Hicks lived in Statesville at the time of his enlistment and was employed by Paola Cotton Mill. He joined the Navy July 20, 1942. He was 23 at the time of his death.” (6/14)

“Statesville Fire department members sat back to wait for their new aerial truck. The truck has been reported on the way any number of different dates and now that’s been stretched until September 1. On the brighter side, Frank Crowson reported for work today.” (6/15)

Game Protector Hugh Robertson warned people against shooting birds & squirrels inside city limits. “Robertson also appealed to automobile drivers to take care not to run over squirrels. ‘I see a large number of squirrels flattened out on the highway. A little consideration would have saved most of them.’” (6/16)

Tomorrow a busy day in Statesville. “Folks here stand in anticipation of two great events tomorrow—the Jaycee beauty contest and the showing of the new Fords. The kids especially are enthusiastic about the appearance of film star George ‘Gabby’ Hayes at the Playhouse.” (6/17)

Excerpt from interview with Gabby Hayes. “Gabby was interested in the new Fords. ‘My Lincoln is too big for a studio car. The lights went out in the Lincoln last night and we drove the last 35 miles into Statesville in the dark at 40 miles an hour.’” (6/18)

“Final rites for Pfc. Clyde P. Houston, returned war veteran, will be conducted Sunday. Interment will be in Oakwood cemetery. He entered the Army in August, 1941, and was killed in action in southern France in September, 1944, at the age of 26.” (6/19)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

June 14 and 18, 1923.

Horseshoes tonight. “Sheriff M.P. Alexander and ex-Sheriff J.M. Deaton will represent the Democrats and Mr. P.P. Dulin and a colleague from Lawyer’s Row the Republicans. The contest takes place at 7 o’clock on the McElwee grounds, corner Center and Water streets, which are electrically lighted.” (6/14)

“Mr. J.C. Gray, who for the past winter has been manager of the Plaza hotel, Havana, Cuba, is spending several weeks here with relatives. Mr. Gray is a brother of Mr. J.H. Gray and of Mesdames. R.E. Armfield, F.E. Bradley and Annie Lewis.” (6/14)

Eufola news. “Mr. and Mrs. Charley Morrow leave for Indiana today. Another farm deserted! It is getting almost impossible to get farm help today. They make more money somewhere else.” (6/14)

“The Statesville-Charlotte highway is now open to traffic via the Boulevard. The new road affords Statesville motorists a beautiful drive, running, as it does, through rolling and wooded country. One going over it for the first time will be impressed by the quality of strangeness the new route has brought to familiar landscapes.” (6/18)

“The Republicans, represented by Messrs. P.P. Dulin and J.L. Davis, routed the Democrats at horseshoes Thursday evening on the McElwee grounds. Sheriff M.P. Alexander and ex-Sheriff J.M. Deaton were the Democratic team.” (6/18)

Troutman. “A mighty neat gasoline station has been built on the Square and is now being operated by Mr. R.C.G. Ostwalt on the square.” (6/18)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

June 14 and 17, 1898.

Smallpox confirmed by Dr. C.P. Wertenbaker & steps taken. Work was begun today on a smallpox hospital. It is located in the Reynolds woods, an isolated place about a mile and a half east of town. There will be two buildings—one for the sick and one for the detention of suspects—persons who have been exposed to the disease.” (6/14)

“The Bell telephone office for the long distance line between Charlotte and Statesville was opened in Tunstall’s drug store yesterday. Talk is no longer cheap. It costs about 10cents per minute to occupy that ’phone.” (6/14)

From “Private” in Co. E. “If our home folks only had a picture of the soldiers’ sewing society or a specimen of our embroidery on our blankets (names) they would have something to send to the fair.” (6/14)

“All the smallpox cases which have developed hereabouts and all the suspects are now in camp. There were in the camp yesterday 67 persons, including nurses, guards, cases under treatment, patients who have recovered and suspects.” (6/18)

“The colored military company here, which bears the name of the Attucks Guards, has 142 names enrolled. They have 25 men from Morganton, 18 from Hickory, 20 from Lenoir, 4 from Marion and 10 from Newton.” [Crispus Attucks was an African American sailor whose death in the Boston Massacre of March 1770 made him a martyr and symbol of liberty.” (6/18)

“Mr. J.L. Ballard, of Mooresville, was in town yesterday to buy a threshing machine. He is now ready for the threshing season to begin.” (6/18)