Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

June 6-12, 1998.

“The Statesville Animal Hospital is helping wayward pets find new homes. The hospital has started a new pet adoption program called ‘Love at First Sight.’ Dr. Dave Parks said having a pet adoption center has been a dream of his for the past 28 years.” (6/6)

“Thirty years ago stickball was the street game of choice. The times have changed. Welcome to roller hockey. ‘They say it is the fastest growing sport in North America right now,’ Kenny Hamilton, coordinator of the YMCA roller hockey program, said.” (6/7)

Obit Bobby Hayes Josey, 60. “He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a master carpenter and later became a sales manager with Whitehouse Builders. He was a member of American Legion Post #217 and a member of Cascade Baptist Church in Mooresville.” (6/8)

Board divided. “David Boone sees charter schools as a way to alleviate overcrowding in classrooms across the county. Alice Fortner said charter schools are untested and therefore not a program that deserves the county’s support. Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the resolution supporting charter schools.” (6/9)

“An unusual photography exhibit done by Mooresville native, Luke Powell, is being featured during the month of June at the Arts & Science Museum. In his travels Powell captured the vanishing beauty of landscapes in Ceylon, India, Palestine and Egypt. The photography prints called ‘Landscapes’ have been exhibited throughout the world.” (6/10)

“Residents of Meck Neck soon will be rid of their area’s longstanding nickname and it can’t happen quickly enough for most. The N.C. Senate has unanimously approved a bill to transfer the isolated area from Mecklenburg to Iredell County. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the transfer today, which would take effect July 1.” (6/11)

Iredell-Statesville Board of Education approves 3 major construction projects. “The projects include an elementary/middle school complex and a high school in the southern end of the county, both to be completed by 2001, and a consolidated administrative complex.” (6/12)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

June 6-12, 1973.

Men’s slow pitch. “Tony White had three safeties and five other players had two each as Uniglass snared a 13-12 triumph over Draymore. Larry Robinson, Richard Ervin and Gary Lipe all had three hits and Robinson included a homer for Draymore.” (6/6)

Photo. “Harmony Elementary School faculty and principal, John F. Nantz, honored two teachers who are retiring. Mrs. Ellen Flowers has taught 21 years, with four of them in Iredell County. Miss Mildred Feimster has been teaching 41 years in the Iredell County Schools.” (6/7)

“L. Parks Edwards is retiring after nearly 45 years in the printing business. He is the owner of Piedmont Typesetting, which began operations here in 1950. He started in the trade as a carrier boy and printer’s devil with the old Statesville Sentinel.” (6/8)

Harmony citizens talk to the town board about revenue sharing uses. “Della Arnold complained about the lack of sidewalks reaching to the outer limits of the town. ‘Give folks out our way some kind of place to walk. The money’s always spent on the center of town.’” (6/9)

Iredell’s 3 school boards to name 4 members of Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees. “The three boards have agreed informally that Statesville and Mooresville boards will each name one and the county board will name two to make the four selections.” (6/11)

Lion of the Year Award. “The first recipient is Ronald T. Cowan. He has been personally involved in charitable work of the Lions, including seeing that families have heat and groceries. He has also arranged for the visually handicapped to have glasses. Cowan has been a top salesman in the annual Lions broom sale.” [retired manager Penney Warehouse] (6/12)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

June 7-12, 1948.

Obit John Albert Wooten, 45. “Mr. Wooten was a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy where he had served for 23 years.” [born in Harmony; died at naval hospital in Long Beach, California; buried Sandy Springs Baptist Church] (6/7)

County school board. “Scotts and Celeste Henkel delegations protested a proposed consolidation of their schools, as suggested by a committee from the state education commission, and the board assured the patrons that it planned no such move.” (6/8)

“O.H. Perry Cornell left today for the state of Washington to accept a position with the General Electric company as construction engineer of an atomic energy project for the Federal Atomic Energy commission which is in progress there.” (6/9)

“Frank W. Crowson was the only applicant today to take a civil service examination for an existing vacancy in the local fire department. Results of the examination will be announced after Mr. Crowson has been given a physical examination.” [Crowson passes, joins the fire department and rises to the position of chief.] (6/10)

Republican presidential hopeful Thomas E. Dewey in Statesville. “Dewey’s 15 minute stop here was one of 13 he made in North Carolina yesterday. The New York governor, arriving in a convertible with the top down, waved gaily to crowds along the street as he pulled to a stop in front of the courthouse.” (6/11)

Advertisement. “100 Laps Stock Car Racing Sunday, June 13 Iredell Speedway 8 Miles North on Route 21. 5 Big Events! 1. Time Trials! 2. First Heat, 15 Laps! 3. Second Heat, 15 Laps! 4. Consolation Race, 25 Laps! 5. Main Event, 45 Laps!” (6/12)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

June 7 and 11, 1923.

“Among the salutary recommendations of Judge B.F. Long, at the May term of Superior court, was that the sheriff open the Bible, used for administering oaths to witnesses, so that no two would be likely to plant their covenanting lips at the same place. Judge Long criticized the custom of every man kissing the cover of the Bible—usually about the same spot—and pointed out that if the Bible were opened each time, the chances were that the witness would have a comparatively fresh page.” (6/7)

Olin. “Measles is still lurking in the community, Mr. Fred. Lowe being the latest victim. Other members of the family are yet to have it.” (6/7)

“Mr. Thomas H. Anderson is expected home about the middle of the month from Frankfort, Germany, where he is attached to the American consulate.” (6/7)

“The report on forest fires in North Carolina for 1922, in most counties based on information from voluntary correspondents, has been made public. Only seven of the 16 townships in Iredell reported. Union Grove reported all six fires.” (6/11)

“Miss Flora McDougald, who has been spending some time here with her parents, will leave this evening for Washington. After a few days in Washington, she will go to New York, sailing from there June 15, on the Gorgas, for Panama.” [nurse US govt. hospital] (6/11)

“Miss Daisy Nicholson, of the city school faculty, left last evening for Berkley, Calif., to attend summer school at the University of California. Miss Nicholson will be away two months, returning via the Grand Canyon and the Yellowstone.” (6/11)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

June 7 and 10, 1898.

“The long-distance telephone line between Charlotte and Statesville was opened last night. A large company of guests gathered in the parlors of the Hotel Iredell. The new line worked splendidly, conversation, music, etc. being distinctly heard.” (6/7)

“Mayor Harrill has numerous complaints of cows being allowed to graze on the sidewalks all of which is contrary to the form of the statute made and provided. Cow owners will take warning.” (6/7)

Soldiers’ Aid Society sends $25 to Statesville company for the purchase of underclothing, etc. “As the government has not yet equipped the First Regiment many of the men are almost destitute of clothing and shoes, and as they have not been paid off few of them have the wherewithal to buy.” (6/7)

“Mayor Harrill yesterday received a telegram from Surgeon General Wyman stating that an expert would leave Washington yesterday or to-day to visit Statesville and pass on the smallpox situation here. Later—A telegram from Dr. Wertenbaker, received last night, states that he will arrive here to-morrow morning on the train from Charlotte.” (6/10)

Copied from Raleigh paper. “At Richmond last Saturday Private Sylvester Dowell, of Company A, Third Virginia Volunteers, who died quite suddenly, was buried in the national cemetery. He was born and raised at Eupeptic Springs, Iredell County, N.C. He went to Danville six weeks ago and enlisted.” [cemetery at Seven Pines] (6/10)

“The colored military company is drilling preparatory to being called into service.” (6/10)