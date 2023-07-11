Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 11-17, 1998.

Sgt. Charlie Greene of the North Carolina Highway Patrol has been conducting child safety seat clinics in conjunction with Smart Start across the area. ‘I’m finding that 90 to 95 percent are not properly installed,’ he said.” (7/11)

“Meg Fanjoy knocked off Western regional champ Monica Mildewski 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 at the National Clay Court championships in Boca Raton, Fla. Fanjoy had nine match points before finally disposing of the No. 1 player from Illinois’ in a 3 ½ hour-long match.” (7/12)

Photo: The Schoolhouse Gang gets in an extra rehearsal in preparation for a July 14 performance at Grove Park Inn. From left are Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators and staff: Lois Shumaker, guitar; Superintendent Joe Sinclair, harmonica; Jason Shumaker, banjo; Jimmy Gentry, guitar; Tom Watts, fiddle; Tommy Hall, banjo; Neil Dowell, dobro; and Coite Sherrill, piano.” [Guitar players Barry Redmond & William Barnard not pictured] (7/13)

ISS Board of Education: “Board Chairman Bill Long was reelected chairman and new board member Vaughn Sprinkle was chosen as vice chairman. Clerk of Court Rena Turner administered the oath of office to Sprinkle, Ralph Staley, Jim Head and Tara Cashion.” (7/14)

New assistant principals named: “The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education approved the appointment of two assistant principals. Dreisa Jordan Sherrill was named to the post at Statesville High School and Brady L Johnson was named at East Iredell Middle School.” (7/15)

“A $12,000 pilot program, which granted local school systems money to buy fresh produce from small North Carolina farmers, resulted in about $40,000 in sales by local growers, a 300 percent return on the grant.” [Iredell was one of 15 counties selected.] (7/16)

Photo: Iredell County Clerk of Court Rena Turner swears in Mitchell Community College trustees David Parker and Dr. Ralph Bentley. Both will serve four years. Parker was appointed by Gov. Jim Hunt and Bentley by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education.” (7/17)

Fifty years ago:

Record& Landmark,

July 11-17, 1973.

Some line items from the 1973-74 Iredell County budget: “The budget shows an increase in library expenses from $38,530 to $54,726. Data processing showed a decrease, the new budget being down from $115,071 to $105,873 for 1973-74.” (7/11)

Men’s slow-pitch league concludes the season: “Beaunit defeated Uniglass I, 10-8, as Sonny Dellinger had three hits. Joe Steele had three hits for the losers. The game was a playoff to break a tie for first place in the league.” (7/12)

“‘Funny things are happening these days,’ Roy Sherrill volunteered. He explained he’d looked all over town before he had found a mouse trap. He elaborated on the need for the trap. He and a group of men were going up Love Valley Road and a friend in the front seat exclaimed: ‘There’s a mouse going up my pants leg!’ There was a mouse but it got away. That mouse which had been living comfortably in the big Sherrill Imperial had better watch out.” (7/13)

“Rev. and Mrs. M.G. Ervin and Rev. and Mrs. Homer M. Keever have returned from a week’s stay at Epworth-by-the-Sea, Methodist center of St. Simon’s Island near Brunswick. The Ervins visited their son. Mr. Keever attended a meeting of the Archives and History of the Southeastern Jurisdiction of the Methodist Church.” (7/14)

“The sign on the door reads Mitchell Community College Vocational Extension Center. The old county courthouse building on S. Center St. is being utilized by Mitchell Community College and, since its instigation on July 2, 10 classes have been formulated.” (7/16)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

July 12-17, 1948.

“Mayor R.A. Collier announced today that the city garbage dump will be rat-poisoned and sprayed with DDT for the second time in an effort to make it less of a health menace to the community. The mayor promised other measures to protect the city’s health.” (7/12)

Christine Johnson & Charlie Lee Baggarly marry: “She was a member of the graduating class at Harmony this spring. He is a graduate of Harmony high school and is a veteran of World War II with service overseas as an honor guard for Douglas MacArthur. He is employed at the J.C. Penney Warehouse.” (7/13)

Photos: “Iredell county pleasure-seekers who can’t find the time or money to make their way to the beaches this summer are finding a suitable substitute along the muddy Catawba at Buffalo Shoals. The river is shallow at this point, across from Camp Fellowship and is ideal for frolicking.” (7/14)

“World War II veterans who have lapsed their National Service Life Insurance have until July 31 to reinstate through the present easy plan. A veteran now may reinstate a lapsed policy without a physical examination by paying two monthly premiums and signing a statement that his health is as good as when he dropped it.” (7/15)

“Mulberry playground completely overran Davie Avenue playground Tuesday in softball, 19-3. The visitors showed superiority both in fielding and hitting. Joe Troutman had too much on the ball and Davie Avenue boys could garner only five hits off him.” (7/16)

“Statesville’s municipal swimming pool was closed yesterday by City Recreation Director Woodrow Dukes as a precaution against a possible outbreak of infantile paralysis. Attendance at the pool had fallen off considerably since polio situation became serious.” (7/17)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

July 12 and 16, 1923.

“The county-wide plan of organization was adopted by the county board of education Monday morning. The board ordered that a map of the county, showing the location of roads and streams and other natural barriers, the number of children in each district, the size and condition of each district be made as soon as possible.” (7/12)

Mr. R.V. Tharpe ventures the assertion that yesterday was the hottest day Statesville has had within the past five years. His thermometer, which hangs in a well-shaded place, registered 96. He estimated the heat in the sun at 110 degrees yesterday.” (7/12)

“The carpenters have finished work on the new school building at Harmony and are beginning to make provision in the old building for dormitory use by some of the boys.” (7/12)

“Mr. Frank L. Johnson, owner of the Coca Cola Bottling Company, is to build a plant on South Center street within the coming year and give up his present location in the Bristol block upon the expiration of his lease.” (7/16)

Mooresville: “The boll weevils seem to be in force in Steel Creek. Some farmers are so discouraged they talk of plowing up 20-acre fields and planting some other crop.” (7/16)

“Mr. Ben Stimson left Saturday for Washington, D.C., to attend the national convention of the Photographers Association of America. Mr. Stimson will be away for ten days.” (7/16)

“Dr. W.S. Long, brother of Judge B.F. Long, and the founder of Elon College, is expected today to spend a few days with his nephew, Rev. McKendree R. Long.” (7/16)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

July 12 and 15, 1898.

“The annual Barium Springs Orphans Home picnic will not be held at Mooresville this year, it not being deemed prudent to allow such a gathering on account of the visitation of smallpox in that section. The friends of the Home should see to it that the loss sustained from the failure is made good.” (7/12)

“The county commissioners were in session yesterday to hear complaints as to valuation of property. Few complaints were made and no changes were made in valuations.” (7/12)

Co. E letter from Private: “We have two boys in the hospital—Privates E.B. Oxford and

Zeb Gentry. Oxford has a fever of some kind and Gentry got his arm hurt in a friendly scuffle. Otherwise all are well.” (7/12)

“Our war correspondent will take notice that Jacksonville and Cuba haven’t a monopoly on the rainy season. We have had a rainy season here all week and the weather was so cool at times that fires and overcoats were comfortable.” [Private spoke often of the rain.] (7/16)

Excerpt from Populist county convention & nomination for Register of Deeds: “On the first ballot M.W. White led receiving 25 votes. ’Squire J.W.A. Kerr made an appeal for his candidate—Mr. White. He said Davidson township was entitled to this nomination because it had led in the Populist movement, he himself having written the first Populist resolutions written in the State. He referred to the large Populist majority Davidson had given and said if the township was not given this nomination it would be treated unfairly.” [White lost to R.V. Tharpe on the 3rd ballot, 33-30. Tharpe was born in Harmony but lived in Statesville almost his entire life.] (7/16)