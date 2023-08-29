Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 1998.

Down In Iredell: “There are no good excuses left to put off building a bigger library building. The studies are back and the results are not surprising to folks who use the library on a regular basis. The building is 14,520 square feet today. There is no more room for books or people and the county’s population if growing by leaps and bounds.”[Water St. site] (8/30)

Obit William Bradford Summers, 74: “He was a retired furniture worker and a member of Harvest Baptist Church. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Army. He was decorated with the Purple Heart, Silver Star and four battle stars.” (8/31)

Photos: “Statesville is doing a little sprucing up at the corner of Broad and Tradd streets. Two of the old iron light poles are being removed and two new decorative lights put in their place. The work should be finished this week if it doesn’t rain.” (9/1)

“Iredell County commissioners bit the bullet Tuesday and voted to appropriate more than $7 million to schools in the southern end of the county. The bulk of the money will go to complete construction on phase one of a K-8 complex on Wilson Lake Road.” (9/2)

Obit Raymon Durant Mayes, 79. “He was a lifelong member of New Salem United Methodist Church. He was retired from the shipping and receiving department of Niemand Industries. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.” (9/3)

“Three Mitchell graduates returned to their alma mater Thursday to share their thoughts on the college during fall convocation on Thursday in Shearer Hall. All three credited the college with shaping their lives.” [Roxanne Newton, MCC’s director of reading and developmental studies Class of 78; Ted Millsaps, principal Statesville High School Class of 72; John Marshall, mayor of Statesville Class of 66]

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 1973.

“John N. Blackwelder today announced he would be a candidate for renomination as Statesville city councilman from Ward II in the Oct. 9 municipal election. He was first elected to the city council in April 1971.” (8/29)

Obit Rear Adm. Paul Ramseur Anderson, 66. “Anderson, a hero of the Pacific campaign during World War II, was a native of Statesville. He saw active duty in the Pacific theater, commanding a fleet of destroyers under Adm. Bull Halsey, who decorated him for his performance.” (8/30)

Photo: “Lewis Campbell and his wife, Olla Mae, route 1, Harmony, find they would rather hitch their ponies to an old wagon and clip clop down the road on a sunny day rather than take a speedier newfangled automobile. Various young relatives of the Campbells agree.” (8/31)

“Bandys High School scored fourth quarter touchdowns to record a 28-21 victory over the South Iredell Vikings. The Vikings led by 21-14 with 8:49 to go. The Trojans were ahead for keeps 16 second later when Billy Mayberry scampered 70 yards.” (9/1)

Photo: “The Jaycees have received $2,000 from the Merchants Association, which will be used to purchase 148 flags and poles to be placed on city parking meters during approximately 20 major holidays and special events.” [Flag displayed] (9/3)

“The 38th annual Iredell County Fair got off to a good start Monday, despite the weather which kept them reaching for fans and handkerchiefs during the early part of the afternoon and sent them scurrying for raincoats and umbrellas after 4 p.m.” [4,753; 6,326 in 1972] (9/4)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Aug. 30-Sept 4, 1948.

“Iredell county residents roasted yesterday under the hottest sun of the summer which pushed the thermometer to a record 101 degrees for the year. Church attendance was hurt by the high temperatures.” (8/30)

“Some 225 North Iredell 25-year-olds signed up for possible peacetime military service at Statesville city hall, while another 200 were estimated to have registered at Mooresville yesterday. Today and tomorrow, 24-year-olds will sign on the dotted line.” (8/31)

“Members of the Harmony Merchants Association have decided to extend their Thursday afternoon closings through the first two weeks of September. The stores will begin staying open on Thursday afternoons starting September 16 and continuing throughout the year.” (9/1)

Sgt. Glenn Shook reburial: “Full military honors will be accorded at the graveside by Tom Swann post of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Shook enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1940. He went overseas in February 1942, and was killed in action in the invasion of Leyte in October 1944. “ (9/2)

“According to an announcement from Mrs. Marjorie Porter, director of the Mother Goose Kindergarten, the opening date for her school has been set for Oct. 1. Anyone interested in registering there may contact Mrs. Porter upon her return to Statesville in late September.” (9/3)

Statesville Rt. 4: “There was quite a bit of excitement at Mrs. Pink Beck’s house Monday afternoon. A plane landed near there and the pilot was giving rides to everybody.” (9/4)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, 1923.

“An audience that filled the court room and gallery of the court house heard the Marno band in concert Tuesday evening. A voluntary offering at the end of the performance netted $72.50 to help defray the expenses attending the illness and death of the father.” (8/30)

Jennings: “A revival meeting will begin under a large arbor at Smith’s chapel, near Jennings, Friday night, September 7. It will be a union meeting for all denominations. The band from the Moravian church, of Winston-Salem, will be there on Sunday.” (8/30)

Scotts: “Mrs. Sallie Morrison Feimster, who died Friday afternoon, was nearing her 81st birthday. She served as postmistress of Scotts and during this time she was ever ready and willing to do her duty, making every one feel that the post office was a happy and welcome gathering place, as she always wanted folks to come in and chat awhile.” (8/30)

“The fall term of the Statesville Public Schools opened this morning. A number of new teachers have been added to the faculty, the attendance has greatly increased over last year and the prospects are that the coming year will be better than ever. The enrollment in the different schools was incomplete by noon today and the number of pupils could not be given out.” (9/3)

“Mr. Alan David Prindell, voice specialist, will open a studio here Monday over the Nicholson Furniture Company, on South Center street. For the past eight months he has made Concord his home, where he is soloist in the First Presbyterian church.” (9/3)

“Drs. F.G. Heath and James H. Howard, chiropractors, will open an office over the Nicholson Furniture store Monday.” (9/3)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, 1898.

“Mr. J.A. Brady, proprietor of The Landmark Job Office, has put in a Webster gasoline engine and his job presses will hereafter be operated by this power.” (8/30)

“Rev. G.H. Church’s gospel wagon has been completed and was dedicated by Mr. Church in the court house yard Saturday afternoon. Appropriate Scriptural inscriptions and the words, ‘Eld. Church’s Gospel Wagon,’ are painted on the side.” (8/30)

Private’s Co. E letter home: “To the query, What are you going to do now that peace has been declared? My answer is, Just whatever the president says for our regiment to do.” [A difference of opinion was developing in the 1st Rgt., some men like Private believed they had enlisted as individuals and were subject to orders of the President. Others believed they had joined as state militia units and were under the authority of their state.] (8/30)

“Yesterday was the opening day of the fall term of Statesville Female College. We are gratified to learn that the indications are that the attendance of both boarding and day pupils will be at least 30 per cent more than last session.” (9/2)

Statesville graded schools “Superintendent Thompson is expecting the best year in the history of the school. All the teachers, except Miss Caldwell, who was prevented from the effects of vaccination, have during the summer attended summer schools, meeting of the National Education Association at Washington, and hence come to their work with renewed enthusiasm and preparation.” (9/2)

“Dr. and Mrs. J. Lowenstein and children left yesterday for Atlanta, where they will make their home. Messrs. Wm. J. and Frank Lowenstein, who remain here to manage the business, are boarding at Hotel Iredell.” (9/2)