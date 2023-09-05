Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark, Sept. 5-11, 1973.

Statesville city council: “The council also adopted the timetable set by Telecom Engineers on the adoption and institution of the CATV (cable television) enabling ordinance. Bids will be requested, and the contract is expected to be awarded by the latter part of December.” (9/5)

“A switch will be thrown on a new substation in the Belmont area Sunday afternoon. The Belmont station is located near Twin Oaks Golf Course and will increase the capacity of Crescent Electric’s system by 2,500 kilowatts.” (9/6)

Photo: “James A. Lippard received a certificate signifying his appointment as postmaster of the Statesville department this morning. Making the presentation was R.L. Harrison, who also officiated in the swearing in service.” (9/7)

“The Statesville Greyhounds reign supreme in Iredell County football circles again today after thoroughly thrashing Mooresville, 40-14. It was sweet revenge for the Greyhounds, who had dropped the Piedmont Conference championship to the Blue Devils by 26-29 last fall” (9/8)

“Shortly before midnight Saturday, a loudspeaker blared a message throughout the Iredell County Fairgrounds for persons interested in tearing down what had attracted 47,701 persons in six days. Thursday proved to be the largest attendance day with 12,432 persons.” (9/10)

“Checks about mid-morning showed another light turnout in balloting on the ABC store issue. The election books show a total of 10,366 registered in the city limits and this morning only 1009 residents had voted.” (9/11)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Sept. 6-11, 1948.

Betty Lou Weisner & James Harian Sherrill: “Mrs. Sherrill is a graduate of Union Grove High School and Catawba College. On return from her wedding trip she will take up her duties as assistant director of Commercial Education at Mitchell college. The bridegroom is a graduate of Statesville High and attended Catawba College. A veteran of World War II, he served three years in the U.S. Army with two years spent overseas.” (9/6)

Statesville Rt. 2: “We are glad the heat wave is broken and our farmers can go about haymaking, silo filling, etc., with more comfort. Plans are being made and land already being prepared for seeding a large grain crop in our community.” (9/7)

Photo: “Mitchell college students are using their new library building on the college campus for the first time this semester. The building was converted from an army surplus structure. Former library space in the main building is being converted into classrooms.” (9/8)

Sunset Bowling Center to open 9/10 at 3 p.m. “The center is located on Turnersburg road, about a mile from the business section of Statesville. Using the latest in Brunswick bowling equipment, the center will have six alleys, four for duckpins and two for tenpins.” (9/9)

“More than 60 men — representatives of 23 major farm machinery distributors, national farm magazines, and manufacturers from 35 states — witness the first demonstration of Turner Manufacturing company’s one-man movable baler yesterday at the N.C. James farm on the Turnersburg road.” (910)

SHS scrimmaged Greensboro High on the road Friday night: “No score of the contest was kept. The scrimmage was held in deep secrecy and Statesville Coach Dave Diamont declined to comment on it this morning.” (9/11)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 6 and 10, 1923.

Red Cross organizing Japanese earthquake relief: “Ministers in Statesville, Mooresville and county will present the matter to their congregations Sunday morning. A telegram from Atlanta this afternoon, places the Iredell quota at $400.” [140,000 dead] (9/6)

“The county board of education directed the erection of a Rosenwald school at Gray’s chapel, District No. 4. The Negros’s have raised $350 and the amount to be furnished by the county is not to exceed the amount received from the Negroes and the Rosenwald fund.” (9/6)

County students attending Mooresville HS: “What better plan could be imagined for getting a High school education than is enjoyed by the country youth? They can run in their cars to Mooresville, do their school work and back home each day to help run the farm.” (9/6)

“Five persons took the civil service examination for clerk and carrier at the postoffice Saturday. This was not the examination for substitutes but the regular examination held from time to time to keep up the eligible list. Two ladies were among those taking the examination.” (9/10)

Mitchell College: “Wednesday is set for the arrival of boarding students and faculty. President W.F. Hollingsworth expects the dormitories to be comfortably filled and a larger number of day students than usual. Some are coming as day students a distance of 15 miles.” (9/10)

Mooresville letter 9/7: “A severe rain and electric storm about 6.30 yesterday evening covered this whole section. The clouds looked fearful, with the lightning flashing and the terrific detonation of thunder all around, while the electric lights went off and on for a while.” (9/10)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 6 and 9, 1898.

“Sheriff Wycoff will begin his tax collecting round at Bryant’s store, in Sharpsburg township, on the 10th of October. The county canvass will begin at the same time, the candidates accompanying the sheriff on his appointments.” (9/6)

“The fall crop of marriages in Statesville promises to be large. Rumor has it that three well known and popular young men of the town will enter the state of matrimony in the near future. Two of the brides-to-be live here.” (/6)

“Capt. R.L. Flanigan of company E, First North Carolina Regiment, arrived home Sunday night on a ten days’ furlough. Flanigan has been away since the Statesville company started away for the war on the 2nd of last May. He reports his company in good health and spirits.” (9/6)

“Mayor Harrill and Alderman Miller of the board of health, accompanied by Policeman Steele made an investigation of the business section of town Wednesday and as a result much cleaning up has been ordered.” (9/9)

“The telephone people are preparing larger and longer poles to support more wires.” (9/9)

Co. E letter from Private: “The review of last week was a great affair and was the largest thing of the kind we have had yet. The men were clad in their canvas trousers and blue shirts and our regiment wore in addition a canteen of black coffee to cheer them on the way.” (9/9)