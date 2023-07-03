Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark, July 4-10, 1998.

Photos. “You may see bigger flags, but not nearly so many as you will along the fence line of Mansfield Prevette’s property on NC 115 north of Union Grove. More than 30 American flags highlight the entrance. Prevette flies the flags each year.” (7/4)

“At 10:13 a.m. on Saturday all eyes were riveted on the sky in Harmony. That is when the Green Beret’s parachute team from Fort Bragg made its appearance, hurtling from an airplane at 7,000 feet. Folks gathered at Harmony Elementary School to celebrate Independence Day. This was Harmony’s seventh year for the festivities and the Greens Beret’s second appearance.” (7/5)

“Floridians fleeing fires have been forced to abandon large animals at a Daytona Beach fairground. North Iredell farmers were quick to donate hay. Farmers donating a total of 28 large, round bales included Edward Elam Jr., Wayne Holland, Richard Hix, Neil Johnson, Gerald Campbell, Andy Boggs, Robert Mitchell and Neal Grose.” (7/6)

Heat causing local dairy problems: “‘Humidity’s what makes it so bad on our cows here,’ says Iredell extension director Ken Vaughn, estimating that milk production has probably fallen 15 to 20 percent across the county in the recent heat wave.” (7/7)

“Dry conditions contributed to a brush fire in Mooresville that torched about three acres. ‘Our territory is so developed that there’s not a lot of space for these kind of fires,’ Doug Nantz, fire chief with the Mooresville Fire Department, said. ‘This is nothing to compare to what is going on in Florida.’” (7/8)

Obit Paul Eugene Ingram, 78. “Mr. Ingram was a member of Monticello Baptist Church and was a retired, self-employed building contractor. He served in the U.S. Army from August 1939 to November 1944.” (7/9)

Troutman Fire Chief speaks to town board: “Wilson said the fire department had purchased the lot next to the department and plans call for the construction of four new drive-through bays. He said they would like to renovate the current bays. ‘We want to put in sleeping quarters for the paid firemen we hope to have some day.’ Wilson said.” (7/10)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 5-10, 1973.

County school board: “The board decided that the six state kindergartens be placed at Harmony, Troutman, Shepherd, Central, Amity and Wayside. The one at Shepherd is to serve Mt. Mourne and Brawley and the one at Wayside will serve East Iredell.” (7/5)

“Miss Violet Caudle will spend a few days at the Regional Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped in Raleigh where she will gain information concerning talking book machines and what other equipment is available.” [employee Iredell Public Library] (7/6)

Photo: “Former Marine Sgt. Janice Summers Parsons donned her Women’s Marine uniform to participate in the Fourth of July parade at Faith. Mrs. Parsons was the first woman from Iredell County to enlist in the Women’s Marine Corps during the Korean War.” (7/7)

“The North Carolina Highway Commission will open a section of the new Industrial Boulevard from Newton Dr. southeast to Ninth St. on Tuesday afternoon. The work was scheduled for completion July 1, but was delayed about one week.” (7/9)

“Direct dialing long distance telephone calls will be handled automatically beginning today, according to Mike Carson, local Southern Bell manager. Carson pointed out that this system will result in more accurate billing and will reduce the amount of fraudulently placed long distance calls. Callers can no longer give a telephone number that is different from the number from which they are calling, since the new equipment records the calling number automatically.” (7/10)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record

July 5-10, 1948.

“All speculation about as to what the new building going up down on Meeting Street will be has now been ended. The granite facade of the four-story structure has now been topped with a stone marked ‘Barnes Hotel.’” (7/6)

“Iredell County suffered the second straight day of 100-degree heat yesterday. Worse than that, as far as sleeping was concerned, the county had its hottest night of the season as the mercury held up to 76 degrees, the lowest recorded over the 24-hour period.” (7/7)

“Dr. Wayne Brady has signed up as ship’s physician on a liner making a cruise to South America. He is a graduate of Statesville High School, Mitchell College, the University of South Carolina and the Medical College at Charleston.

“Some of the players in the city softball leagues wish they could get to the point where they are playing more for fun and less for blood. As the season progresses and the races tighten up, players who originally were going out for the fun of the thing find now that they must play like big leaguers or else suffer the wrath of their teammates and the sarcasm of the fans.” (7/9)

“Registration books will be open beginning next Saturday, for next month’s municipal election which will determine whether Statesville adopts the city manager form of government. Statesville and Concord are the only two cities of their size in the state which do not have the city manager form of government.” (7/10)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

July 5 and 9, 1923.

“Candle race” at July 4th swimming meet: “The conditions of the race were the swimming of the course without extinguishing a lighted candle held in one hand. The electric lights were turned off for the event and the swimmers, each with a lighted candle above her head, made an unusual picture. Miss Lila Steele won first place and Miss Florence Mitchell second.” (7/5)

Statesville Rt. 3. “Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Troutman and family left during the last week for their new home in Virginia. Mr. Troutman and Miss Sarah made the trip in their car and Mr. Fred and Miss Doris drove their pony to a light wagon and led the cow.” (7/5)

“Dr. Alan R. Anderson left Monday for Danville, Pa., where he is to be an intern in the Geisinger Memorial Hospital.” (7/5)

Excerpt from aldermen meeting: “It was the unanimous opinion of the board that the presence of the cars for hire in front of the court house created a nuisance and that the taxi-men should provide a place for the conduct of their business. No definite procedure was adopted for disposing of the question.” (7/9)

Blue laws: “Lieut. M.A.C. Johnson, aviator, who has been using the Dulin farm, on the Salisbury Road, as a landing field for several days, carried out his threat to carry passengers on Sunday. He made one flight over the city alone and then made 44 flights with passengers without crossing the corporate limits.” (7/9)

“Construction of a siding on the eastern end of the local freight yards began this morning. It is to be on the north side of the main track and will have a capacity of 64 cars.” (7/9)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

July 5 and 8, 1898.

More smallpox vaccination rumors. “The Mooresville correspondent of the Charlotte Observer wrote that paper last week that Deputy Marshal Atwell had lost his arm on account of vaccination. Mr. Atwell has both his arms and the rumor is of course groundless.” (7/5)

4th in Statesville: “Little business was done though some stores were open a portion of the day. Most of those who could get out of town conveniently spent the day at the picnic at Coopers-on-the-Catawba. In town the colored firemen and band paraded.” (7/5)

Co. E letter from Private: “We got a real treasure in our lot of recruits, for we got a man who can make flat cake and biscuits—Mr. J.W. Morgan. That men may be able to live without books but they will never be able to live without cooks, has been our experience.” (7/5)

“The county commissioners were in session Tuesday adjusting accounts incurred on account of the smallpox visitation. The largest single item was $157.45 paid N.R. Tunstall for drugs and vaccination points.” (7/9)

“The war revenue bill imposes a tax of one cent on all telegraph messages and there has been much kicking because Western Union requires the sender of the message to pay. It is the opinion of most people that the intent of the law is for these companies to pay the tax.” (7/9)

“I wish to announce in your columns that the Attucks Guards were examined the 4th and 5th. Four were rejected. The adjutant intended to have J.P. Murphy’s band to make our company complete. Failing to get his required number we had to attach 39 men from the Asheville company. By so doing we had to give Asheville the captain. Lieut. W.A. Kimbrough is first sergeant. Fort Macon I.F. Moore.” (7/9)