Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark

June 27-July 2, 1998.

Price of new civic center: Originally, the price was $4.5 million. After the committee working on the building plans sat down and started adding up items, that figure rose to $8 million. With the approval of a resolution authorizing the procurement of architectural services, the figure is once again at the budget adopted by council in 1996 — $4.5 million.” (6/27)

Obit Robert Monroe Warren, 75. “He was retired from United Merchants and Shell and Mills Electric Companies. He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II. He was of the Baptist faith.” (6/28)

“Barbara Hawks heard a strange noise outside of her home on April 21. Hawks and her husband looked outside. They found no one. The next day as she was working in her flower bed, she found something unusual. Hawks said she thought ‘Could it be a meteorite?’” (6/29)

Ted Millsaps new SHS principal: “A Statesville native and graduate of SHS himself, he comes to his new post after 24 years as an educator in the local school system. ‘I am a graduate of the school and a former member of the Greyhound football team. I worked there as assistant principal for five years, and my children have been students there.’” (6/30)

“High winds and downed trees caused some power outages in southern Iredell County Tuesday night. Approximately 500 Duke Power Co. customers were without power. No Crescent Electric Membership customers were affected by the storm.” (7/1)

“Fifty-seven teachers, administrators, teaching assistants, cafeteria workers, custodians and school secretaries were honored recently upon their retirement from Iredell-Statesville Schools. With more than 2,000 employees, the school system is the largest employer in Iredell County.” (7/2)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

June 27-July 3, 1973.

“Due to the county commissioners refusal to allocate funds to the Statesville Recreation Commission for youth sports programs in which county children participate, Dr. Coleman Absher, chairman, proposed that city children be given a ‘priority’ to play.” (6/27)

Photo. “Roy (Kilroy) Bumgardner continues to collect his hubcaps and relics. His Texaco outlet on US 21, north of Mooresville features everything from wooden legs to a keg of nails, hacksaws, hoop cheese or maybe you would like to try for a hubcap.” (6/28)

“A sudden torrential downpour dumped 5.03 inches of rain on the Statesville area from 6 until 11 p.m. The Arts and Science Museum on old Pump Station Road sustained particularly severe damage. Johnny Allison rounded up volunteers to move furniture and protect displays, and none of the display cases, he said, was damaged.” (6/29)

Photo. “H.R. Johnson Co. of Monroe has started erecting the steel frame for the new West Iredell High School being constructed on Island Ford Road. The firm is the general contractor for the approximately $2 million project which is scheduled for completion in May 1974.” (6/30)

“Harmon’s Food Stores will open its third store on July 5. The new store is located on E. Broad St. in the building formerly occupied by Winn Dixie Stores. James F. Harmon, son of the founder of the ‘hometown grocery chain,’ says that he feels that the store is more personalized than the larger chains.” [founder J. Matney Harmon] (7/2)

Two items on the City Council agenda were postponed to a later date because of lack of full attendance: “Consideration of limiting the mayor’s term of office and staggering the councilmen’s tenure was delayed until all six councilmen were present.” (7/3)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

June 28-July 3, 1948.

Owls 6 Albemarle 0: “Phil Poole pitched a near no-hitter before a jammed park here. The great performance by Poole climaxed an interesting evening which saw policemen running out on the field at one time to prevent Albemarle players from romping on Umpire Hawkins. Hawkins had called a Statesville player safe on a close one at home plate.” (6/28)

House saved: “Miss Maggie Watts was away from home when fire broke out near the basement door and swept rapidly up the side of the house. A passerby called the Statesville fire department at 9:12 p.m. and a truck was dispatched to the scene, about four miles out on Chipley Ford road.” (6/29)

Harold S. Brown & Calvin Wayne Dixon accepted for Statesville PD: “Brown served in the army as a staff sergeant. He is a graduate of Troutman High and for 10 years was a driver for a nationally known bus company. Dixon is a Navy veteran and was petty officer, third class. He is now in the process of receiving his discharge from service.” (6/30)

“Statesville’s fire horn will have another regular chore in addition to its noontime signal beginning this afternoon. The fire horn will sound each afternoon at 5:30 to note the closing of store doors uptown. So when you hear the 5:30 whistle, don’t go running out to a fire.” (7/1)

“Among Statesville industrial plants closing next week to give their employees summer vacations are Statesville Cotton Mills, Statesville Chair company, Abernathy Yarn Mills, Statesville Throwing company and Phoenix Mills.” (7/2)

Downtown building updates: “Already steel is being moved in preparatory to work beginning on the new Eagles store building on the square. G.F. Barnes is plugging steadily away on his hotel on Meeting street. Brick and steel work is nearing completion.” (7/3)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

June 28 and July 2, 1923.

“Almost every evening lines of automobiles flank West Broad street in the neighborhood of the ‘movie’ theatres, their owner within attending performances. While Harvey Lewis, son of L.C. Lewis and party were at the Broadway Monday evening, his father’s new Ford touring car disappeared. No trace of it has been discovered.” (6/28)

“The Mooresville Cotton Mills have already completed about 50 of the 100 new houses being built to accommodate the help that will be brought here to operate the large new addition being built to the mills.” (6/28)

Harmony Rt. 1. “There is very little fruit in the country, so ‘Mrs. Farmer’ will not have much canning to do. Berries are ripening and the ‘bucket brigade will soon be marching.” (6/28)

“Mr. Z.V. Turlington, of Mooresville, made an interesting and informative talk to the county summer school. Mr. Turlington is an advocate of the county-wide system of education, both town and county schools being under the supervision of one head.” (7/2)

Emergency room at Davis: “Mr. A.W. Lowry suffered a contusion of the spine Friday afternoon while extricating a truck from a sewer line off East Front street. William Fitzgerald, 14, suffered a severe injury to his left hand Saturday at the Statesville Lumber Company’s plant, his hand coming in contact with a wood saw. It was necessary to amputate one finger.” (7/2)

“The library will be open tomorrow afternoon in the new Woman’s Club rooms over the Kelly Clothing Company. The library and the Woman’s Exchange are being moved today from the rooms on Walnut street to their new quarters.” (7/2)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

June 28 and July 1, 1898.

Fake news about Statesville & smallpox: “It is reported outside of town that we have from 75 to 100 cases and numerous deaths; and yesterday it was reported that Mr. Geo. Woodward had had his arm amputated on account of vaccination and was about to die. All these stories are fakes pure and simple, but the lies continue to flourish.” (6/28)

Co. E. letter from Private: “We were paid off Wednesday. Capt. Flanigan refused to issue any checks for beer right on the start so Company E paid as she went or stayed dry and every one was glad of it when it saw the other captains drill the boys down to settle accounts.” (6/28)

“Capt. R.H. Alexander, of the colored military company, the Attucks Guards, has received orders to move his command to Fort Macon Thursday where they will be mustered into the colored regiment. Alexander is instructed to take 80 men.” (6/28)

“Statesville is patriotic and will observe the Glorious Fourth next Monday. About all the stores have agreed to close and business will generally be suspended. There will be picnics at Cooper’s-on-the-Catawba, at Chapel Hill church and possibly other points.” (7/1)

“The colored military company and colored band left yesterday for Fort Macon. Sixty-one officers and men under command of Capt. R.H. McLelland and 11 members of the band under the command of Prof. J.P. Murphy embarked Statesville at 9.42.” (7/1)

Private revealed: “Private J.F. Mills, of Company E, First North Carolina Regiment, The Landmark’s war correspondent, has remembered the paper with some souvenirs of the regiment’s drill ground at Jacksonville. The contribution is a bunch of palms and a scented shrub.” (7/1)