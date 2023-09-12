Fifty years ago: Record & Landmark, Sept. 12-18, 1973.

“Thirty-six per cent of the registered voters of Statesville cast ballots yesterday and approved operation liquor control stores in the city by a 614-vote margin. Voting by wards was light.” [2,200 voted in favor; 1,586 voted against] (9/12)

“A non-partisan election for mayor and aldermen for the Town of Harmony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Filing period for potential candidates begins at noon on Friday, Sept. 14 and continues until noon Oct. 12.” (9/13)

Photo: “Bec-Car Printing has acquired one of the latest machines in commercial printing. The machine, technically known as Itek, takes a picture of the printed job, makes the plate and ready for the press, with production within two minutes.” (9/14)

“The bubble burst Friday night for the Statesville Greyhounds. Coach Gene Abercrombie’s club dropped a 28-0 decision to Kannapolis. The loss was the first in conference play for the Greyhounds since late in the 1971 season.” (9/15)

Red Cross Bloodmobile to be at Front St. Baptist Church “According to Mrs. Margaret Young, executive secretary of the Iredell County Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Iredell County unit is 88 pints below its quota.” (9/17)

City council accepts low bids: “They included the low bid of $50,071 by General Electric Co. for the new police department communications system and a bid of $3,790 for one steel dump body with holist and sidelight for the sanitary department from Quality Equipment and Supply Co.” (9/18)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Sept. 13-18, 1948.

Hurst Turner Post 65: “The business meeting will be short. There will be reports from the state convention, followed by a smoker and gab fest and perhaps a group singing. The local post is stressing membership and invites veterans of both wars to attend the meeting.” (9/13)

“Statesville Lions club members ‘ate and ran’ last night. Rev. Wendell Davis, pastor of Western Avenue Baptist was scheduled to speak, but suggested he come back some other time so that the club members could attend the Statesville-Lexington baseball game.” (9/14)

“Sunday schools in the city and county will resume classes next Sunday following lifting of the polio quarantine in Iredell County, Statesville Ministerial association announced today. Boys and girls are expected to make their plans to resume classes.” (9/15)

Reburial rites for Sgt. Paul M. Hager in Oakwood: “He entered army service in June 1943 and went overseas in June 1944. Serving as a gunner of a B-24 Liberator bomber, he was killed in action in Italy October 13, 1944.” (9/16)

“Thirty-three friends of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Davidson gathered at their home in Olin Saturday night to celebrate the return of William Davidson from three years in the Navy, Saturday being William’s birthday made the celebration doubly important.” (9/17)

“Thirty Iredell county schools enrolled a total of 6,533 students the first week of school, Supt. T. Ward Guy said today. Mr. Guy said there were 5,425 pupils in attendance at 15 white schools, while 1,108 Negro students were enrolled at 15 Negro schools.” (9/18)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 13 and 17, 1923.

“The Atlanta Hot Dog Lunch, corner of West Broad and West End avenue, has been sold by Harry Cantsios to Messrs. N.J. Pappas and Nick Glaros, who will improve it and conduct it as a lunch room.” (9/13)

“Dr. W.D. McLelland, a well-known young physician who has been away from Mooresville since the outbreak of the war, will arrive here next week with his family to make his home and resume his practice. Since leaving here five years ago he has been in government service both here and across the waters. He was located at Walter Reid Hospital and a government hospital in Boston.” (9/13)

“The weekly band concert will be given at the community theatre Friday evening. This is the last concert of the season.” (9/13)

“The county commissioners, today, let the contract for the Turnersburg road to Stearns Bros., of Statesville, the price being practically $300,000, the construction to be of asphalt. The bridge work contract was let to Hanford Bros. for $62,642.75.” (9/17)

Mitchell College opening: “A resolution voiced by Rev. Mr. Adderholdt to place the colors of Mitchell college on every storefront in the city, on every automobile and in every coat lapel during commencement week next spring, gained warm applause. Mr. Adderholdt told of a visit to Newberry college at the last commencement. The whole place was arrayed in the college colors he said.” (9/17)

Statesville Rt. 3: “Mr. Claude Lippard left last week for Raleigh where he has entered the A. and E. college.” (9/17)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

Sept. 13 and 16, 1898.

“A lodge of the order of Odd Fellows will be organized in Statesville tomorrow night by B.H. Woodside, organizer of that order, assisted by a delegation from Newton.” (9/13)

“The first issue of the weekly newspaper which is to advocate the fusionists appeared last week. It is called the Blade and Messrs. H.H. Crowson, Populist, and J.S. Leonard, Republican, are the editors.” (9/13)

“The Third Regiment, colored, to which the Statesville company belongs, will be transferred from Fort Macon to Knoxville, Tenn., and may pass Statesville tomorrow afternoon or night. It is said that the Third Regiment will be brigaded at Knoxville and then sent to Cuba for garrison duty.” (9/13)

“The Third North Carolina Regiment, colored, passed Statesville between midnight and day. Their friends here who hoped to get a glimpse of some of the Statesville company were disappointed.” (9/16)

“Capt. R.L. Flanigan left for Jacksonville and said while here only a few members of the Statesville company, probably a half dozen, had expressed a desire to be mustered out.” (9/16)

Private of Co. E now writing as J.F. Mills Co. E: “Whether we will ever see Cuba or not is a very mixed question in my mind. I learn that the boys will be given a chance at the proper time to show their colors and I don’t believe they will do anything that will cast a reflection their native State or themselves.” (9/16) [Mills believed NC troops would honor their enlistment and go where the President requested.] (9/16)