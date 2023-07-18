Twenty-five years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 18-24, 1998.

“A new plant coming to Mooresville next month will bring 140 jobs to the area. Stanley Works has announced plans to open a tool-kit assembly plant on NC 150 in August. The plant will be located next to Home Innovations Inc. in the former Templon Mills building.” (7/18)

Obit Clinard Talmadge Keller: He was retired and had served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Foda Templeton, whom he married on July 26, 1941.” (7/19)

“Ask an Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher if she’s having a good summer and the standard answer is, ‘Yes, but it’s gonna be short.’ That’s because the traditional school starting date has been moved up more than a week—to Aug 10 (Aug. 3 for teachers). This change allows the semester to end before the Christmas holidays.” (7/20)

“It’s back to the drawing board for Statesville’s civic center. At Monday’s Statesville City Council meeting, the board unanimously agreed to end a contract with J.N. Pease of Charlotte and enter into a contract with CBSA Architects of Hickory. The civic center committee recommended the change in architects.” ((7/21)

Heat wave: “Fire officials have introduced a new policy that allows firefighters to wear a uniform of shorts and a T-shirt when the thermometer reaches 95 degrees or higher. Chief Richard Campbell said this helps considerably.” (7/22)

“The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office spent last summer writing warning tickets and admonishing boaters about the ‘no wake’ law. This year the kid gloves are off. Tickets are being written and violations could cost as much as $250 ($125 ticket plus court costs).” (7/23)

Obit George Goss Jr., 72. “He attended Morningside High School and served for two years in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lifelong member of the United House of Prayer. He worked as a printer until his retirement.” (7/24)

Fifty years ago:

Record & Landmark,

July 18-24, 1973.

“Wilbur Stafford, city building official, announced that application had been received for a building permit for the Waffle House. It will be located on the property immediately between Days Inn and Free Nancy Branch, and will be approximately 22 feet by 80 feet in size.” (7/18)

Photo: “Workmen Wednesday placed this new Ramada Inn sign at the new motel on I-77 and Salisbury Road intersection. The bright red-and-white sign rises 100 feet into the Statesville skyline and, with the metal poles on which it was erected, weighs a total of 20 tons.” (7/19)

“Registration for voting in the ABC referendum, to be held in Statesville Sept. 11, closes on Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The voters will cast ballots on Sept. 11either for liquor control stores in Statesville or against liquor control stores.” (7/20)

“Mitchell Community College became a reality yesterday afternoon when the new board of trustees was organized. And thus begins the story of Mitchell Community College, which will offer the young people of Iredell County not only college transfer courses, but an expanded program of technical and vocational education.” (7/21)

“Slim’s Shell retained its city crown in men’s slow pitch softball by virtue of a pair of victories over Statesville Machine Sunday afternoon. Slim’s defeated Statesville Machine by 9-2 in the opener and came back to score a 14-3 triumph in the nightcap.” (7/23)

Mrs. J.S. Evans, chairman Iredell County Bicentennial Commission, lists it goals to county commissioners: “Mrs. Evans explained that there is no well-documented published history of Iredell County and the committee would undertake a project aimed at developing and publishing an authentic account of the county’s history.” (7/24)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

July 19-24, 1948.

“Dr. Ernest Ward, county health officer, today recommended a voluntary quarantine for all children under the age of 16 as a precautionary measure against the spread of infantile paralysis in Iredell county. His action came on the heels of the positive diagnosis of the county’s seventh case so far this year.” (7/19)

“It was announced today that five city playgrounds will be closed until further notice. The Recreation department is cooperating with the Health department in hopes of blocking the spread of polio. The city softball schedule will continue, but it is requested that parents not allow their children under 16 to attend these games.” (7/20)

“The temperature yesterday climbed up to 95 degrees, five degrees cooler than this summer’s registered high of 100. It went to a low of 71 degrees during early hours of today, and then started its upward climb again.” (7/21)

“Military funeral services for George W. Josey, Jr., aviation radioman third class, whose body was returned from overseas, were held Wednesday afternoon. Interment was in the family plot of Oakwood cemetery with the American Legion according full military honors.” (7/22)

“Burial services for R.C. (Tom) Swann, of Mooresville, returned overseas dead of World War II, will be held at Willow Valley cemetery. The deceased was a Private First Class, in the 23rd Infantry Regiment of the Second Division. The Tom Swann post of Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct the services with full military honors.” (7/23)

“Funeral services for Glenn Wood, 55, veteran of World War I who died at Oteen hospital Thursday will be conducted from the Logan Presbyterian church Monday. Rev. J.W. Caldwell will be in charge of the services, and burial will follow in the church cemetery.” (7/24)

One hundred years ago:

Landmark,

July 19 and 23, 1923.

“The Crawford-Bunch Furniture Company has bought the Morrison building, corner West Broad and Meeting streets. Among the improvements to be made will be the installation of a heating plant, passenger and freight elevators, a new first floor and metal ceilings. A new front will be made and the entire building equipped with a modern lighting system” (7/19)

Mooresville: “The fruit crop is almost a failure, but there are lots of vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, corn and cantaloupes. Irish potatoes seem scarce and retail at 65 cents per peck and all other vegetables are about as high as war prices.” (7/19)

State Board tests new doctors: “Of those taking the examinations, Alan Ramseur Anderson, of Statesville, ranked first, with the average 94 6/7.” (7/19)

“The force putting down the top dressing of the hard-surfaced road between Statesville and Barium starts this morning with a fraction more than a half-mile necessary to fully complete the job. When this is finished, all the work on this road, in Iredell county, will be completed. It is not known when the road through Mecklenburg will be finished.” (7/23)

Iredell Farmers picnic at Piedmont Experiment Station: “The attendance was estimated at from 10,000 to 12,000. By noon, 2,100 cars were counted coming into the grounds. It is interesting to note that a five-acre field used for parking was nearly covered with cars.” (7/23)

Excerpt from report on meeting of Western North Carolina Weekly Press Association: “The business meeting was held later in the evening on the roof garden of the Vance.” (7/23)

One hundred twenty-five years ago:

Landmark,

July 19 and 22, 1898.

Notes on Republican county convention: “It was a surprise to many that Mr. Furches name was not put in nomination. There was an objection among the Republicans to Furches because he kept a Democratic clerk in his office.” [Clerk of county court H.V. Furches] (7/19)

Notes on Republican county convention: “But one thing was missing—it was the presence of Dr. Angle. For more than twenty-five years he has been a prominent figure in Republican conventions. The Landmark hopes that his health is good.” (7/19)

Attucks Guards at Ft. Macon: “The paymaster will arrive here Thursday, 14th. The boys will get pay for seven days. Uniforms, hats, shoes and underwear have arrived. The privates begin to look well. I.F. Moore, July 13.” (7/19)

“It’s among the possibilities that Statesville may yet have water works. The bonds voted for this purpose last year have not yet been sold but recently several offers have been made for them. A Chattanooga man was here a few days ago and made an offer on the bonds.” (7/22)

“Mayor Harrill has a letter from Mr. M.V. Richards, land and immigration agent for the Southern Railway, in which Richards says he has a list of 14 tenant farmers residing in Ohio who he thinks he can interest in locating in the South, and he would like to make an effort to plant them around Statesville.” (7/22)

Co. E letter from Private: “Our boys have stood the weather fairly well, though several of them have taken some of it in the hospital. Privates Robert Benfield, A.J. Owensby and A.B. Oxford are still there.” (7/22)