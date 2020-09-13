Our town 100 years ago: Stolen car, Mount Mourne Fair, school bonds in the headlines

Mr. W. Sam Brown, one of the farmers who lives several miles east of Mooresville, is quite proud of the productiveness of his farm this year. He was in to see us several days ago and among other things, he told of a pumpkin vine which radiates from the root 51 feet: It was just 54 feet from the root to the first pumpkin, and 14 feet to the next one. He says he will gather several wagon loads of pumpkins. He also had with him several stalks of molasses cane which measured 14 feet from tassel to root, and prides himself on having a whole acre with an average of that size, known as the red top variety. He says he has corn also that will make him at least 50 bushels to the acre. Farmer Brown is certainly in good shape when the season comes for pumpkin pie, sorghum and fresh corn meal for mush and muffins.