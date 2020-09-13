Our town 100 years ago: Stolen car, Mount Mourne Fair, school bonds in the headlines

The Tribune continues its 16th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville 100 years ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O. C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary:
Mooresville entered the Roaring Twenties trailing some unfinished business from the previous decade. First, there was still the influenza epidemic to contend with. Secondly, there was the matter of that dilapidated train depot in the center of town, an eyesore for the last 20 years.
The local school system continued to grow with the result that South Elementary School would be built at the corner of Church Street and Iredell Avenue.
Also begun in 1920 was a recreational area known as “Stewart Park” off Park Avenue. Only three issues of The Enterprise, those of February 26, March 11 and March 31 are missing.
A tornado hit the town on the evening of August 1, 1920, unroofing a number of downtown buildings, and damaging merchandise and destroying crops west of town. By the grace of God, no one was injured.
Mooresville organized itself in a number of ways in 1920. Organizations formed that year would include a Junior Red Cross Society for the school children, a Parent-Teachers Association, American Legion Post No. 66, a Teachers’ organization and two new Methodist churches.
***
September 30- “Town Tax Levy 55 Cents on $100”
At a special meeting of the town board of commissioners held last Friday night, the budget for the next year was submitted, and the levy made for the town taxes for 1920. Under the revaluation act, the levy was made to conform to the needs of the town in paying interest, running expenses, etc., placing it at 55 cents on the $100. There was no change in the poll tax, which remains at $2.00.
At this meeting a petition was read from the Mooresville Telephone Company, which asked the privilege of increasing the rates. The petition was denied. The matter will now go before the corporation commission for adjustment, the telephone company being required to furnish evidence from its earnings and resources to justify the raise in rates.
The cotton platform was rented from the Farmers Warehouse and Oil Mills for a period of eight months- till May 18, 1921. B. V. Lentz will weigh cotton this fall and the remainder of his term.
September 30- “Farmer with Abnormal Crops”
Mr. W. Sam Brown, one of the farmers who lives several miles east of Mooresville, is quite proud of the productiveness of his farm this year. He was in to see us several days ago and among other things, he told of a pumpkin vine which radiates from the root 51 feet: It was just 54 feet from the root to the first pumpkin, and 14 feet to the next one. He says he will gather several wagon loads of pumpkins. He also had with him several stalks of molasses cane which measured 14 feet from tassel to root, and prides himself on having a whole acre with an average of that size, known as the red top variety. He says he has corn also that will make him at least 50 bushels to the acre. Farmer Brown is certainly in good shape when the season comes for pumpkin pie, sorghum and fresh corn meal for mush and muffins.
October 7- “The Ladies’ Rest Room”
One of the most popular institutions of our city is the ladies’ rest room in the Merchants and Farmers Bank building on Moore avenue. It is a place of great convenience to the good women who come in from the country to shop, and it is also a refuge for the women who live in the suburbs and walk to town to do their shopping.
It is also a great place for the children. However, since the beginning of school little children gather there and not being allowed on the school grounds until certain hours, they engage in playful sport, throw water over the floor and otherwise disarrange the pretty quarters.
Parents whose children are accustomed to stop there should warn them to desist from practices that mess up the room, or the privilege of stopping there may be denied them.
The Civic League is doing a most wonderful work in providing this room and it is appreciated by a large number of patrons.
October 7- “Car Stolen but Found”
On last Friday night Rev. L. A. Falls and his daughter, Miss Gertrude, spent several hours in Charlotte. While Miss Falls was engaged at a church affair, Mr. Falls stopped his Buick car in front of the Selwyn hotel and stepped inside the building, being gone about five minutes.
When he came out, his car had vanished. The police department was notified and a search was started at once. However, the car could not be located that night.
Mr. Falls and his daughter returned to Mooresville late in the night and on Saturday Mr. Falls returned to Charlotte and found his car standing in front of the Raleigh café, opposite the First Presbyterian Church. The car had been run by some one probably going on a joy ride. About three gallons of gas had been used.
October 7- “The Mount Mourne Fair”
The Community Fair at Mount Mourne, held yesterday, was a decided success in every particular.
There were exhibits consisting of every variety of farm products and the display, while not as large as in some county fairs, was quite superior to many that have passed as extraordinary. In the woman’s department there was represented practically everything pertaining to cookery and canned fruits, vegetables, etc., and in the fancy work department there were numerous articles that would attract attention anywhere there is a woman.
The live stock and poultry exhibits were of the fancy breeds, and showed the very earnest effort of the people of South Iredell to surpass all others in this particular branch of the farming industry.
Large crowds attended the fair from this and adjoining counties and they began gathering at quite an early hour and continued throughout the day.
Mr. C. E. Miller, Mecklenburg county agent, and Mr. R. W. Graeber, Iredell county agent, were judges of the farm products and live stock and poultry. Mr. Graeber made a splendid talk and told why certain products were deemed more valuable than others.
Miss Kate McManus, a teacher in Mitchell College in Statesville, was judge of the fancy work, flowers, millinery, butter, cakes, canned goods, bread, etc. These articles were judged on their merit and Miss McManus being a stranger, showed no preferences.
There were several special features during the day. At 11 o’clock Dr. H. B. Arbuckle, of Davidson College, delivered an address, and at 2:30 o’clock, there was a community singing in which the young people under 25 contested for a prize of $5 with the young people over 25. The Mount Mourne young folks were awarded the prize by Mr. Hugh Sloop, who was the judge.
The day was one of much pleasure and enjoyment, as well as profit to all who attended.
October 14- “Vote $100,000 Bonds for School”
The school bond election held in Mooresville Tuesday for the issuance of $100,000 for school purposes, passed off without any friction and practically no opposition. There were 436 registered votes. Of these, 323 were cast for bonds, and 3 were voted against bonds, giving the issue a clear majority of 210 votes over the registered and voted strength.
October 14- “Local and Otherwise”
Former Chief of Police Henry C. Furr moved his family to Concord Tuesday. Mr. Furr is a member of the police force of that city.
While digging potatoes last Saturday at her home near Shearer church, Mrs. J. L. Ballard dug up a whopper in size, weighing 3 3/4 pounds. It was of the Porto Rica variety.
Hon. A. L. Starr is this afternoon addressing the ladies of the city on the subject of their franchise and new citizenship. The meeting is being held in the rooms of the Civic League.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.