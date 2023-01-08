'Our State' magazine showcases the best of us

When I was much younger and the Earth was cooling, I used to look through Our State magazine in our high school’s library. At that time the magazine was called The State, and the covers were printed in only two colors. Nevertheless, there was always something good to read inside. Today’s Our State has the look of Arizona Highways or Southern Living, which in my opinion, is high praise.

A special issue of Our State hit the magazine racks recently. It was titled, “NC-101,” like it was an entry-level college course. Its subtitle was “The Ultimate Guide to North Carolina” and featured a bulging pulled-pork sandwich on the cover.

The 196-page, lavishly-illustrated issue was well worth the cost, $9.99, especially if the purchaser was someone new to our particular slice of heaven.

Among the featured articles were 20 Tar Heel iconic landmarks, 15 articles on Tar Heel towns — from Manteo in the east to Cherokee in the west.

Of the 10 historic sites, I have visited all but two, Fontana Dam and Tryon Palace. I am proud to boast that I am partly responsible for having the Battleship North Carolina on display in Wilmington, which I have visited twice, having been one of the North Carolina elementary school children to have brought in my dime to “Save Our Ship” years ago.

As a former N.C. middle school history teacher, I especially enjoyed the column “50 Moments That Made NC.” According to the introduction to this article, “We asked historians from the mountains to the coast to weigh in on what they consider to be our state’s most pivotal events and influential people. These moments are arguably some of the most significant.”

I was not one of the historians they consulted, but while I would argue over some of the moments included in this survey, all are significant. The trouble is that we have, perhaps more than our share of significant events to occur here, although some of these events did not appear particularly significant at the time they happened.

Elsewhere, there is a column devoted to the Carolina classic, slow-cooked pork, with slaw, on a bun. “East or west, Carolina ‘cue is best,” and 15 million of us Tar Heels, who know what good food really is, should in union shout, “You got that right, Brother!”

It is a wonder we can still fit in our denim blue jeans, as The Old North State was the place where Hardee’s Restaurants, Krispy Kreme donuts, Mount Olive pickles, Lance Crackers, Pepsi Cola and Cheerwine soft drinks, and other delicacies first crossed the palates of the hungry and thirsty masses. Our state is also the nation’s leader in sweet potatoes production and the nation’s third largest pork producer.

Our State’s editor, Jennifer Hudson, has given us much food for thought with this yummy issue. See if you can find a copy at your favorite magazine stand.

One more thing: The issue ends with a nine-question pop quiz. One of the questions asks, “Which county … leads our state in dairy production?” See if you can fill in the blanks to get the correct answer: I R – D – L L.