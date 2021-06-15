 Skip to main content
Our building is for sale but we are committed to Statesville
top story

Our building is for sale but we are committed to Statesville

  Updated
For more than 146 years, the Statesville Record & Landmark and its related publications have been published in Iredell County. That is not changing.

We have been in our current location for more than 60 years. That may change.

In March 2020, all of the Berkshire Hathaway newspapers, including the Statesville Record & Landmark, were purchased by Lee Enterprises. Lee acquired the newspapers, but Berkshire Hathaway remained the owner of the real estate.

Over this past year, Berkshire Hathaway has sold a number of parcels of newspaper real estate. The newspapers have continued to publish in those communities. The Statesville building will soon be up for sale, as well.

When a sale is finalized, we will relocate our news, advertising, circulation and administrative operations to a new location in Iredell County.

Lee Enterprises remains our owner, and we remain Statesville’s newspaper.

We’re proud to continue our legacy of great community journalism and dynamic digital marketing solutions. Thank you for your continued support.

Terri Coomes Regional Publisher

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Terry Coomes is publisher of the Statesville Record & Landmark.

