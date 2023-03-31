Seventeen-year-old entrepreneur, Otis Garrigan Jr. recently returned from Las Vegas, Nevada, attending the Construction Festival earlier this month to learn how to grow his own company.

After lots of hard work, scheduling and seeking resources he was able to open what is now a budding OJG Lot and Land Clearing Business at 1620 Charlotte Highway in Mooresville.

He plans to graduate from the iAcademy at the end of this calendar year and begin focusing on expanding his company full-time with his family and business partner, Riley Macfarlane.

It’s no surprise how he got there as Garrigan Jr. has worked with his dad, Otis Garrigan Sr. in the utility business all his life. He enjoyed running heavy equipment, even at the young age of 6, under the close supervision of his dad.

During the summer of 2022, Garrigan Jr. made the decision to follow his passion within the family business. With the strong support of his family, he began laying the foundation for his own company. They decided that he should enroll in the iAcademy at CATS which would allow him to manage his time between his education and work schedule.