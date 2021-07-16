Orthodontist donates $1K to Fifth Street Ministries

Local orthodontist Dr. Michael Woods, owner of Simply Southern Smiles, recently donated $1,000 to Fifth Street Ministries.

The donation is to assist Fifth Street with its annual Christmas in July fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held Sunday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Fifth Street Ministries campus (1421 Fifth St..

The organization will host a drive-thru lunch for $10 per plate. Additional donations will be accepted and appreciated. Each pick up will include a guest story so that community members can learn more about the mission and the guests that are served through Fifth Street. Guests will also be helping the day of the event along with other volunteers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fifth Street is also conducting an online auction auction and bake sale through Wednesday. The auction site is:

Some auction items include: a downtown Statesville basket, two weekend passes to Balloonfest, season tickets to Theatre Statesville, tickets to the Full Bloom Film Festival, a wine and dine party delivery, flower of the month, pottery and so much more.

Amy Freeze, director of development for Fifth Street, accepted the donation from Woods and his staff.