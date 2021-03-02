 Skip to main content
Orthodontic office donates $1,000 to Food For Days
Orthodontic office donates $1,000 to Food For Days

Karen Swan, executive director for Food for Days, is shown with Dr. Michael Woods and his team.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Orthodontic office, Simply Southern Smiles, donated $1,000 to Food For Days. Food for Days Backpack Ministry is a nonprofit organization that provides food to at-risk youth on days when they are out of school. The statistics of children who are food insecure in such a prosperous county like Iredell are staggering. For more information on how you can support Food For Days, contact Karen Swan or visit https://foodfordays.org/.

