Orthodontic office donates $1,000 to Food For Days

Orthodontic office, Simply Southern Smiles, donated $1,000 to Food For Days. Food for Days Backpack Ministry is a nonprofit organization that provides food to at-risk youth on days when they are out of school. The statistics of children who are food insecure in such a prosperous county like Iredell are staggering. For more information on how you can support Food For Days, contact Karen Swan or visit https://foodfordays.org/.