Origin Food announces $3 million expansion in Iredell County

More ice cream? Yes, please.

Origin Good Group, a manufacturer of ice cream, yogurt and novelty foods, announced on Wednesday that it will expand its facility in Iredell County in response to the growing demand for those products.

“We have experienced great success bringing our U.S. operations to Iredell County in 2009. This success has encouraged investment in N.C. and will further foster strong partnerships. We built our company on vast experience and innovative firsts in dairy and functional foods. We find the local economy able to support this tradition,” President and CEO Halil Ulukaya of Origin Food Group said.

The expansion will be a $3 million investment in its current facility and more equipment for a new novelty food line. The project will generate up to 40 jobs, according to the company. The company moved its North American operations to Statesville in 2018 when it acquired the building involved in these plans. Origin Food Group is based in South America.

“We are excited by Origin Food Group’s announcement to expand its current facility in our county. This expansion and investment demonstrate its commitment to deepen its roots here in Iredell County with local dairy farmers and help grow our economy. The company has established solid relationships with our dairy farms and has strengthened ties with this recent decision to expand,” Chairman James Mallory of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners said.

The announcement comes after Statesville’s city council approved a performance-based economic incentive for the company on Monday night. That and one from the Iredell County Board of Commissioners add up to $111,739 in economic incentives for the company.

In the announcement, the company also said the state of North Carolina has also provided support to the project through training grant dollars available through the NC Community College System and administered through Mitchell Community College. The project improvements are expected to be completed by end of 2022.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.