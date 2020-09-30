Orange Family to be guest singers at Harvest Baptist Church homecoming

Harvest Baptist Church will host homecoming No. 38 on Sunday.

Dr. Donald Grant will be preaching and The Orange Family will be the guest singers.

The special singing will start at 10 a.m. with the morning service at 11 a.m. A sloppy Joe lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.

The afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. with preaching by James Orange.

For more information, call 704-872-5182 or email gant1611@gmail.com. The church is located at 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville.