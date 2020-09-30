 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange Family to be guest singers at Harvest Baptist Church homecoming
0 comments
top story

Orange Family to be guest singers at Harvest Baptist Church homecoming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image001.png

The Orange Family will be singing at the Harvest Baptist Church's homecoming Sunday.

Harvest Baptist Church will host homecoming No. 38 on Sunday.

Dr. Donald Grant will be preaching and The Orange Family will be the guest singers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The special singing will start at 10 a.m. with the morning service at 11 a.m. A sloppy Joe lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.

The afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. with preaching by James Orange.

For more information, call 704-872-5182 or email gant1611@gmail.com. The church is located at 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert