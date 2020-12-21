Operation: Christmas Food Drive finds success in its first year

Cars rolled in and out of the YMCA parking lot in Statesville on Saturday as 226 families came through to pick up ready-to-cook Christmas meals during the first year of Operation: Christmas Food Drive.

Gina Beckham Starrette said despite the quick turnaround from being an idea in her head to a reality on Saturday, it went smoothly thanks to the help of roughly 30 volunteers.

"This is the first of hopefully many to come of Operation: Christmas Food Drive. It was my idea, but that's about the only credit I'm going to take," Starrette said. She said after seeing stories about food banks struggling with demand three weeks ago, she wanted to do something locally to help.

A turkey or ham was given out with other side dishes that were put together for meals for anyone who drove through on Saturday. She said they collected direct food donations and more than $2,000 in monetary donations to make that a reality.

"It's for everybody in need. In this time right now, it's really difficult for everyone. So many people have lost their jobs to COVID or are just struggling. We just wanted to do something to give back to the community," Starrette said.