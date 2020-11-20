Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes can be dropped off through Nov. 23

Whether it’s in person or virtually, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes are being packed and collected.

This week is National Collection Week, and there’s still time to pack a box with special items for children around the world and drop them off at several local sites, which will be collecting through Monday. This yearning for safety precautions and collection will be done curbside at each site.

Forest Park Presbyterian Church in Statesville is serving as one of the local sites. As of Monday, 2,099 boxes had been dropped off.

Matt Weatherman, central drop-off team leader, said that as of that first day, they were “ahead of last year. However, with some churches not meeting, we don’t know where we will end up."

For those who may not be able to get out but still want to participate in the ministry, boxes can be built and paid for online by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website.

Those wishing to follow their boxes may do that as well online knowing the country where the box was sent to.