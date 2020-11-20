Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes can be dropped off through Nov. 23

Whether it’s in person or virtually, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes are being packed and collected.
This week is National Collection Week, and there’s still time to pack a box with special items for children around the world and drop them off at several local sites, which will be collecting through Monday. This yearning for safety precautions and collection will be done curbside at each site.
Forest Park Presbyterian Church in Statesville is serving as one of the local sites. As of Monday, 2,099 boxes had been dropped off.
Matt Weatherman, central drop-off team leader, said that as of that first day, they were “ahead of last year. However, with some churches not meeting, we don’t know where we will end up."
For those who may not be able to get out but still want to participate in the ministry, boxes can be built and paid for online by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Those wishing to follow their boxes may do that as well online knowing the country where the box was sent to.
Susan Porter, who serves as the volunteer area coordinator for Iredell, Rowan and Cabarrus counties, said there are 16 churches in the area that serve as drop-off locations with Forest Park being a central drop-off location. This is where the trucks come and take the boxes to the processing centers.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, the collection hasn’t stopped. In fact, the numbers have grown this year. Porter shared that the numbers of boxes are up.
“Everybody is reporting they are up,” she said.
Susan and her husband Jeff, serve as team leaders at Fairview Baptist in Statesville, and she said their particular numbers showing how more boxes have come in this year than last at the church. Last year, she noted, on the first day of collection, 223 boxes were turned in, and this year, 390. On Tuesday of last year the count was 58, this year 67, and Wednesday of last year 2 and this year 161.
Mountain Road Baptist in Statesville has been a longtime partner of the ministry, Porter said and last year they collected 1,568 boxes and so far this year, 1,618.
“We have so many partners,” Porter said. “People love the ministry, they understand every box is a gospel opportunity for every child and family and friends.”
During this time of COVID-19, she said, “The gospel cannot be locked down. We want children in this time more than ever to know that God loves them, and they are not forgotten. All glory and honor goes to the Lord.”
Local drop off locations and times they will be collecting are:
Troutman
Watermark Church, 321 Clontz Hill Road
Friday, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
Monday, 9-11 a.m.
Statesville
Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 1026 Davie Ave.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Highway
Friday, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, 3-7 p.m.
Monday, 9 a.m. to noon
Concord Presbyterian, 3867 Taylorsville Highway
Friday, 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Monday, 9-11 a.m.
