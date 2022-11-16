Opening for new Iredell Museums exhibit is set for Friday

The opening of Iredell Museums new exhibit will be Friday.

The opening for "Changing Landscapes in Iredell County" will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 134 Court St. in downtown Statesville. The event is free to the public but donations are always appreciated and support ongoing operations and programs. Light refreshments will be served. This exhibit was made possible thanks to support from North Carolina Humanities.

Iredell Museums hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 plus tax per person over the age of 5. Museum members are always free. For a schedule of events, see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.